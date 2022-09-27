FIFA 23 FUT Coins and trading guide, including how to make coins fast

EA Sports may have designed FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so people spend real money on FIFA Points, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Thanks to the hard-won experience of the FUT community, there are more ways than ever to make coins without spending a penny.

In this FIFA 23 guide, we break down how to make coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, whether you have a few hundred to work with or tens of thousands. We talk about the best fodder investments, how to make coins from rewards and Lightning Rounds, the fabled Bronze Pack Method, and Chemistry Style and position change trading.

Follow this guide and you should be able to turn those hard-earned match coins into something that can finance a proper upgrade for your team.

Best fodder investments for FIFA 23 FUT trading If you want to make coins quickly, you need to be quite hands-on with your trading. But if you are happy to wait for investments to mature, then there are numerous items you can buy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that will go up in price over time. The most reliable investment you can make is in Squad Building Challenge (SBC) fodder. What we mean by that is cards that are popular for SBC solutions. In past years, that has meant cards rated 83 and above, in popular leagues, nations and positions. These cards are typically cheap at the start of the game (when there are very few SBCs with squad rating requirements) and also go down in price during periods of high supply (check out the 'rewards and Lightning Rounds' section below) or when SBCs thin out periodically. The trick is simply to buy up a lot of these cards during their low moments, then wait for EA to publish popular SBCs that require high-rated cards to complete, which will suddenly increase demand. For example, the 84-rated Harry Maguire card in the last FIFA was available for 1500 coins during certain periods early on, but was selling for 6-8k per card in November when the first Base Icon Upgrade SBC went live. If you’re happy to be patient, pick out a cheap SBC fodder card (84-rated Muniain and Declan Rice look like good possibilities) and buy as many of them as you can afford. Don’t spend all your coins on them, because you want some left over to spend on other things, but having 50% of your coins tied up in investments like this can be a good rule of thumb. Another investment option is Team of the Week cards. If you find yourself with a pile of coins early on, then Team of the Week 1 players can be a good shout, as they will be the least supplied of all cards, and will eventually become extinct or sell instantly at their max Buy It Now (BIN) price. Other TOTWs will also go up in price as they become more useful for SBCs, so buying them at discard price or close to it is also a pretty solid investment.

How to make coins from rewards and Lightning Rounds in FIFA 23 If you have a few hours to spend on trading per week, and you want reasonably quick returns, we recommend flipping items during reward periods and Lightning Rounds. It’s basic economics: you buy stuff when it is cheap, then sell it when the price goes up. Every Thursday morning at 07:05 UTC (08:05 BST, 09:05 CEST, 03:05 EDT, 00:05 PDT), EA releases Division Rivals rewards. Then on Sunday at 08:00 UTC (09:00 BST, 10:00 CEST, 04:00 EDT, 01:00 PDT), EA releases Squad Battles rewards. Committed players immediately tear open their rewards packs and list up their items, creating extra supply for everything from SBC fodder to meta players. We also see the same supply increases – in fact far more so – during 'Lightning Rounds', which are periods when EA sells high-value packs in the store for FIFA Points during game promotions. For example, there will probably be Lightning Rounds on Black Friday, with Rare Player Packs (1000 FIFA Points), Jumbo Rare Player Packs (2000 FP) and Ultimate Packs (2500 FP) on sale at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm UK time respectively. Recent FIFAs have seen other Lightning Rounds at other times as well. There are two ways to get in on the cut-price action during these periods. The first is to 'snip' cards at low prices. The second is to bid on them at low prices. Ahead of time, identify the players you want to target and make a note of their usual price. Perhaps it’s an SBC fodder player like 87-rated Fabinho. When rewards or Lightning Rounds hit, simply search for them at lower prices than usual, and buy up any you find. Then wait a few hours for the extra supply to drain and the price to recover, and sell them on. Bidding – or 'mass bidding' – can be even more effective. Wait until 59 minutes after the rewards or Lightning Rounds drop, then look up listings for your target player. You can often bid low prices on what should be more expensive cards, and the sheer volume of cards being processed means that some of those bids slip through unchallenged. It is not uncommon during particularly busy periods to win auctions for dozens of SBC fodder cards for thousands of coins less than their usual price.

The Bronze Pack Method, aka BPM, is one of the most reliable ways to make coins in Ultimate Team, but it is also one of the most time consuming. The idea is simple: You buy the Premium Bronze Pack for 750 coins from the store, then sell anything of value inside. Depending on where we are in the game cycle, certain bronze players will be valuable for SBC solutions, and the windfall from selling those players is often enough to fund several more bronze packs. Excess and duplicate players can then be put into the regular 'Bronze Upgrade' SBC that spits out a pair of silver players. BPM is more or less useful at different times of the cycle. At the time of writing, for example, we are in the launch period, meaning that certain subsets of bronze players are in high demand for Foundation and Advanced SBCs. Later on, EA will launch League SBCs, which require players from specific leagues to complete, and this will boost the price of bronze players from major competitions like the English Premier League, Ligue 1, etc. On other occasions, when League SBCs have expired or the game is a little quieter, BPM can be less effective. But League SBCs are often relaunched a week or two later, so even in those moments, it can be valuable to open bronze packs and keep any previously valuable bronze players for sale later when EA brings back the SBC set. One of the things that puts people off BPM is the sheer volume of grinding required. You need to open a lot of packs and sort through a lot of fodder. But if you have the time, especially on a commute or sitting on the couch with your phone, it can be very satisfying.