FIFA 23 best defenders, including the best CB, LB, RB and Wing Backs in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 best CB - the best Centre Back in FIFA 23 Virgil Van Dijik continues to be the best Centre Back in FIFA 23, with Marquinhos and Ruben Dias taking the second and third positions. The biggest change in the Centre Back rankings, however, is Sergio Ramos dropping from second place to 15. We've covered the top 15 CB players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options. Image credit: EA Sports Rank Player Club Rating 1 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool 90 2 Marquinhos Paris Saint-German 88 3 Ruben Dias Manchester City 88 4 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 88 5 Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea 87 6 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City 86 7 Thiago Silva Chelsea 86 8 David Alaba Real Madrid 86 9 Milan Skriniar Inter 86 10 Niklas Sule Borussia Dortmund 85 11 Matthijs De Ligt FC Bayern München 85 12 Jules Kounde FC Barcelona 84 13 Eder Militao Real Madrid 84 14 Lucas Hernandez FC Bayern München 84 15 Sergio Ramos Paris Saint-German 84

FIFA 23 best LB and LWB - the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23 Joao Cancelo has taken the top spot for the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23. Andrew Robertson has dropped down to second place due to this and is followed by Theo Hernandez from Milan who has jumped from fifth to third place. Marco Acuna and Raphael Guerreiro have also returned, but at lower spots on the list compared to last year. Again, you'll find the top LB and LWB players for this year to give you a selection of choices. Joao Cancelo stats. (Image credit: EA Sports) Rank Player Club Rating 1 Joao Cancelo Manchester City 88 2 Andrew Robertson Liverpool 87 3 Theo Hernandez Milan 85 4 Jordi Alba FC Barcelona 85 5 Marcos Acuna Sevilla FC 85 6 Alphonso Davies FC Bayern München 84 7 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 83 8 Angelino TSG Hoffenheim 83 9 Robin Gosens Inter 82 10 Yuri Berchiche Athletic Club 82 11 Grimaldo SL Benfica 82 12 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 82 13 Leonardo Spinazzola Roma FC 82 14 Raphael Guerreiro Borussia Dortmund 82 15 Gaya Valencia CF 82