FIFA 23 best defenders, including the best CB, LB, RB and Wing Backs in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 best defenders, including the best CB, LB, RB and Wing Backs in FIFA 23The top defenders in FIFA 23 and where to find them.
The best FIFA 23 Defenders are crucial to creating a strong team who will protect your goal from the opposing team.
Choose your defenders carefully, because they're the backbone of your team and one defender could turn the match in your favour.
This pages covers the entire roster of defending possibilities in FIFA 23, including the best FIFA 23 CBs, the best FIFA 23 LBs, the best FIFA 23 RBs and the best FIFA wing backs. All of the players are ranked by their overall rankings within their category.
FIFA 23 best CB - the best Centre Back in FIFA 23
Virgil Van Dijik continues to be the best Centre Back in FIFA 23, with Marquinhos and Ruben Dias taking the second and third positions. The biggest change in the Centre Back rankings, however, is Sergio Ramos dropping from second place to 15.
We've covered the top 15 CB players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|2
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-German
|88
|3
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|88
|4
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|88
|5
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|87
|6
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|86
|7
|Thiago Silva
|Chelsea
|86
|8
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|86
|9
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|86
|10
|Niklas Sule
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|11
|Matthijs De Ligt
|FC Bayern München
|85
|12
|Jules Kounde
|FC Barcelona
|84
|13
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|84
|14
|Lucas Hernandez
|FC Bayern München
|84
|15
|Sergio Ramos
|Paris Saint-German
|84
FIFA 23 best LB and LWB - the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23
Joao Cancelo has taken the top spot for the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23. Andrew Robertson has dropped down to second place due to this and is followed by Theo Hernandez from Milan who has jumped from fifth to third place. Marco Acuna and Raphael Guerreiro have also returned, but at lower spots on the list compared to last year.
Again, you'll find the top LB and LWB players for this year to give you a selection of choices.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|88
|2
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|87
|3
|Theo Hernandez
|Milan
|85
|4
|Jordi Alba
|FC Barcelona
|85
|5
|Marcos Acuna
|Sevilla FC
|85
|6
|Alphonso Davies
|FC Bayern München
|84
|7
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|83
|8
|Angelino
|TSG Hoffenheim
|83
|9
|Robin Gosens
|Inter
|82
|10
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic Club
|82
|11
|Grimaldo
|SL Benfica
|82
|12
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|82
|13
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|Roma FC
|82
|14
|Raphael Guerreiro
|Borussia Dortmund
|82
|15
|Gaya
|Valencia CF
|82
FIFA 23 best RB and RWB - the best Right Backs and Right Wing Backs in FIFA 23
The only change to the top three RB and RWB is Kyle Walker jumping from number four to second place - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Achraf Hakimi remain in the first and second slots. Newcomers to this list include Reece James and Rick Karsdorp.
As with the sections above, we've listed the top 15 RB and RWB players to ensure you have a selection of players to choose from.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|87
|2
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|85
|3
|Achraf Hakimi
|Paris Saint-German
|84
|4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|84
|5
|Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|84
|6
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle United
|84
|7
|Juan Cuadrado
|Juventus
|83
|8
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|83
|9
|Jesus Navas
|Sevilla FC
|83
|10
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|Napoli FC
|82
|11
|Noussair Mazraoui
|FC Bayern München
|82
|12
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter
|82
|13
|Pedro Porro
|Sporting CP
|81
|14
|Lucas Vazquez
|Real Madrid
|81
|15
|Rick Karsdorp
|Roma FC
|80
Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 Defenders
There's more to just player ratings to keep in mind when selecting your back three, fouror five in FIFA 23, with differing factors becoming more or less important depending on the mode you're playing and your style of choice:
- For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too.
- For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry, if you didn't know, has completely changed for FIFA 23. So, to make sure you know how the new system works, make sure you check out our Chemistry changes guide.
- Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain defenders will work better in certain situations. Jérôme Boateng is much more phsyical than Gerard Piqué, for example. Generally with Centre Backs you want to compliment physicality with class - think Vidic and Ferdinand in their prime - whilst Full Backs' attributes will depend on whether you want them bombing forward and crossing, or sitting back and purely defending.
Have fun in FIFA 23!