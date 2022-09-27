If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 best defenders, including the best CB, LB, RB and Wing Backs in FIFA 23

The top defenders in FIFA 23 and where to find them.
Lottie Lynn avatar
by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The best FIFA 23 Defenders are crucial to creating a strong team who will protect your goal from the opposing team.

Choose your defenders carefully, because they're the backbone of your team and one defender could turn the match in your favour.

This pages covers the entire roster of defending possibilities in FIFA 23, including the best FIFA 23 CBs, the best FIFA 23 LBs, the best FIFA 23 RBs and the best FIFA wing backs. All of the players are ranked by their overall rankings within their category.

FIFA 23 best CB - the best Centre Back in FIFA 23

Virgil Van Dijik continues to be the best Centre Back in FIFA 23, with Marquinhos and Ruben Dias taking the second and third positions. The biggest change in the Centre Back rankings, however, is Sergio Ramos dropping from second place to 15.

We've covered the top 15 CB players for this year to ensure you've got a selection of options.

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Virgil Van DijkLiverpool90
2MarquinhosParis Saint-German88
3Ruben DiasManchester City88
4Antonio RudigerReal Madrid88
5Kalidou KoulibalyChelsea87
6Aymeric LaporteManchester City86
7Thiago SilvaChelsea86
8David AlabaReal Madrid86
9Milan SkriniarInter86
10Niklas SuleBorussia Dortmund85
11Matthijs De LigtFC Bayern München85
12Jules KoundeFC Barcelona84
13Eder MilitaoReal Madrid84
14Lucas HernandezFC Bayern München84
15Sergio RamosParis Saint-German84

FIFA 23 best LB and LWB - the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23

Joao Cancelo has taken the top spot for the best Left Backs and Left Wing Backs in FIFA 23. Andrew Robertson has dropped down to second place due to this and is followed by Theo Hernandez from Milan who has jumped from fifth to third place. Marco Acuna and Raphael Guerreiro have also returned, but at lower spots on the list compared to last year.

Again, you'll find the top LB and LWB players for this year to give you a selection of choices.

Joao Cancelo stats. (Image credit: EA Sports)
RankPlayerClubRating
1Joao CanceloManchester City88
2Andrew RobertsonLiverpool87
3Theo HernandezMilan85
4Jordi AlbaFC Barcelona85
5Marcos AcunaSevilla FC85
6Alphonso DaviesFC Bayern München84
7Ferland MendyReal Madrid83
8AngelinoTSG Hoffenheim83
9Robin GosensInter82
10Yuri BerchicheAthletic Club82
11GrimaldoSL Benfica82
12Lucas DigneAston Villa82
13Leonardo SpinazzolaRoma FC82
14Raphael GuerreiroBorussia Dortmund82
15GayaValencia CF82

FIFA 23 best RB and RWB - the best Right Backs and Right Wing Backs in FIFA 23

The only change to the top three RB and RWB is Kyle Walker jumping from number four to second place - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Achraf Hakimi remain in the first and second slots. Newcomers to this list include Reece James and Rick Karsdorp.

As with the sections above, we've listed the top 15 RB and RWB players to ensure you have a selection of players to choose from.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stats. (Image credit: EA Sports)
RankPlayerClubRating
1Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool87
2Kyle WalkerManchester City85
3Achraf HakimiParis Saint-German84
4Reece JamesChelsea84
5CarvajalReal Madrid84
6Kieran TrippierNewcastle United84
7Juan CuadradoJuventus83
8Ricardo PereiraLeicester City83
9Jesus NavasSevilla FC83
10Giovanni Di LorenzoNapoli FC82
11Noussair MazraouiFC Bayern München82
12Denzel DumfriesInter82
13Pedro PorroSporting CP81
14Lucas VazquezReal Madrid81
15Rick KarsdorpRoma FC80

Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 Defenders

There's more to just player ratings to keep in mind when selecting your back three, fouror five in FIFA 23, with differing factors becoming more or less important depending on the mode you're playing and your style of choice:

  • For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too.
  • For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry, if you didn't know, has completely changed for FIFA 23. So, to make sure you know how the new system works, make sure you check out our Chemistry changes guide.
  • Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain defenders will work better in certain situations. Jérôme Boateng is much more phsyical than Gerard Piqué, for example. Generally with Centre Backs you want to compliment physicality with class - think Vidic and Ferdinand in their prime - whilst Full Backs' attributes will depend on whether you want them bombing forward and crossing, or sitting back and purely defending.

Have fun in FIFA 23!

