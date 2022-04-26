Looks like FIFA 22 is coming to PlayStation Plus

FIFA 22 will be offered as part of PlayStation Plus next month, it has been reported.

Dealabs, which has correctly revealed every Plus line-up for months, has noted that EA's most recent football game will be available for subscribers in May.

Indie roguelike Curse of the Dead Gods and co-op survival game Tribes of Midgard will also be available.

As Dealabs notes, this will be the first time Sony has offered a FIFA game as part of its PlayStation Plus offering. (And it may also be the last, if the series does indeed go forward with plans to alter its name.)

PlayStation Plus currently offers acclaimed card-battler Slay the Spire (PS4), Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4 & PS5), and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (PS4).

Next month's reported list of games, including FIFA 22, should arrive on 5th May.