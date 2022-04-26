If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like FIFA 22 is coming to PlayStation Plus

May line-up leaks.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

FIFA 22 will be offered as part of PlayStation Plus next month, it has been reported.

Dealabs, which has correctly revealed every Plus line-up for months, has noted that EA's most recent football game will be available for subscribers in May.

Indie roguelike Curse of the Dead Gods and co-op survival game Tribes of Midgard will also be available.

Watch on YouTube

As Dealabs notes, this will be the first time Sony has offered a FIFA game as part of its PlayStation Plus offering. (And it may also be the last, if the series does indeed go forward with plans to alter its name.)

PlayStation Plus currently offers acclaimed card-battler Slay the Spire (PS4), Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4 & PS5), and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (PS4).

Next month's reported list of games, including FIFA 22, should arrive on 5th May.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch