EA announces FIFA cross-play test

EA announces FIFA cross-play testFinally on the ball.
EA has announced plans for a cross-play test to be held within FIFA 22 for all players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.
The test will be limited to the game's Online Seasons and Online Friendlies mode, and let you play together with a friend or against rivals, regardless of their console.
An image shared by EA as part of today's announcement showed a simple button prompt on the game's main menu to opt out of the cross-play test, if you so choose. Cross-play will also become an option in the game's matchmaking settings.
Alternatively, if you'd like to cross-play with a friend, the same button prompt on the game's main menu will allow you to search for a pal by EA account name or console platform.
Back in March, it was suggested that FIFA 23 would support crossplay this year - though EA itself did not comment on the report at the time. Today's report seems to suggest EA is indeed readying the feature for full rollout.
