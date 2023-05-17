If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony obliged to refund players' money for FIFA FUT packs, after Austrian loot box ruling goes unchallenged

Score loser.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Sony has not appealed the Austrian loot box verdict which ordered it to refund a number of Austrian FIFA players, after a court ruled that FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs constituted a form of gambling.

Earlier this year, a court in Hermagor ruled that the football game's FUT packs violated the country's gambling laws. At this time, lawyer Ulrich Salburg stated the plaintiffs - which included one minor - had allegedly "gambled away" hundreds of euros on FUT packs when the uncertain monetary value of the packs purportedly violated the Austrian Gaming Act.

Consequently, the court alleged that the controversial loot boxes could be classified as "illegal gambling".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

According to German site GamesMarkt, via Eurogamer's sister site GamesIndustry.biz, Sony was free to appeal this ruling by the regional court up until the 3rd April. However, it has failed to do this.

As a result, this ruling is now final, meaning Sony is obliged to repay money to those FIFA players affected (it is worth noting that while Sony is not FIFA's developer, it is obligated in this instance as the transactions were made on the PlayStation Store).

GamesMarkt stated Sony was now responsible for repaying the plaintiff €336.26, which is roughly equivalent to £290.

While this sum does not sound like much for a company like Sony, this may be merely the tip of the iceberg, as "several hundred" other potential plaintiffs have reportedly coming forward with similar cases to Austrian legal firm Padronus (which initiated the lawsuit with Sony).

Eurogamer has contacted EA and Sony for further comment on this ruling.

Meanwhile, research conducted in January suggested warnings for games with loot box-style mechanics are inconsistent and unreliable.

Conducted by Leon Y Xiao in cooperation with universities in Denmark, London and the US, the study examined a randomised selection of smartphone games which have loot boxes and are available to download from the Google Play Store. The study aimed to find out how consistent loot box presence warnings are across PEGI and the ERSB, as well as the consistency of age ratings on the Google Play Store as overseen by the IARC.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

EA, EA Sports, FIFA 23 and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch