FIFA 22 coming to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week

EA has announced FIFA 22 will be joining its EA Play subscription service, as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, next Thursday, 23rd June.

FIFA 22, if you haven't been keeping track, brought some solid improvements to the long-running football series when it launched last year, but its wins were, once again, overshadowed by what Eurogamer's Wesley Yin-Poole called its "morally bankrupt monetisation" in his review.

"I play a lot of FIFA, and with good reason," Wes wrote. "I enjoy it, in a grumpy sort of way. Reporting on all the good, bad and ugly FIFA has to offer has been a fascinating part of my job over the last decade. If you're only in it for Career Mode, for example, FIFA 22 is a good shout. If you only play Volta (there must be someone!) then there's nothing particularly offensive about the game. But context is king. Ultimate Team cannot be ignored."

Watch on YouTube FIFA 22 - Official Gameplay Trailer.

Still, subscribers to EA Play (which is also included as part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass membership) will be able to revel in FIFA 22's footie action on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC starting next week if those so choose. Currently, EA Play only offers a 10-hour game trial of FIFA 22.

EA recently announced plans for a FIFA 22 cross-play test for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia, giving players the chance to join friends or challenge rivals during Online Seasons and Online Friendlies regardless of platform. Expect that cross-play pool to widen further when FIFA 22 comes to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next next Thursday, 23rd June.