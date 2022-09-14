If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Premier League players in FIFA 23

The top strikers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and goalkeepers of the Premier League.
We know ahead of its launch who the best Premier League players are in FIFA 23, as ratings are slowly being rolled out in batches of 23.

All player ratings for FIFA 23 aren't known just yet, but thanks to one of these reveals, we were able to detail who the best Premier League players are in FIFA 23 below, ranked by Overall - letting you see who the best strikers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and goalkeepers are in the top flight of English football.

The best way to use this guide, if you have something specific in mind, would be to Ctrl+F to find players of a certain position, rating, club or name.

FIFA 23 Jack Grealish

Ranked by Overall, here's the best Premier League players in FIFA 23:

Rank Player Club Position Rating
1 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91
2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90
3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90
4 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST 90
5 Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur LW 89
6 Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89
7 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK 89
8 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 89
9 Ederson Manchester City GK 89
10 N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 89
11 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88
12 Joao Cancelo Manchester City LB 88
13 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 88
14 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM 88
15 Fabinho Liverpool CDM 87
16 Rodri Manchester City CDM 87
17 Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB 87
18 Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea CB 87
19 Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87
20 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK 87
21 David de Gea Manchester United GK 87
22 Edouard Mendy Chelsea GK 86
23 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 86

If you're looking for a list of who the best players are in the entire game, regardless of what league they play in, then be sure to check out our player ratings page.

It's also worth keeping in mind that Overall player ratings are generally most important for Career Mode in FIFA, as it's FUT Chemistry and Chemistry Styles that decide how well your Ultimate Team performs.

