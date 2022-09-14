Best Premier League players in FIFA 23The top strikers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and goalkeepers of the Premier League.
We know ahead of its launch who the best Premier League players are in FIFA 23, as ratings are slowly being rolled out in batches of 23.
All player ratings for FIFA 23 aren't known just yet, but thanks to one of these reveals, we were able to detail who the best Premier League players are in FIFA 23 below, ranked by Overall - letting you see who the best strikers, defenders, midfielders, wingers and goalkeepers are in the top flight of English football.
Best Premier League players in FIFA 23
The best way to use this guide, if you have something specific in mind, would be to Ctrl+F to find players of a certain position, rating, club or name.
Ranked by Overall, here's the best Premier League players in FIFA 23:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|90
|5
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LW
|89
|6
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|7
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|8
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|9
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|89
|10
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|89
|11
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|12
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|LB
|88
|13
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|88
|14
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|88
|15
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|87
|16
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|87
|17
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|87
|18
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|CB
|87
|19
|Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|20
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|87
|21
|David de Gea
|Manchester United
|GK
|87
|22
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|GK
|86
|23
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|86
If you're looking for a list of who the best players are in the entire game, regardless of what league they play in, then be sure to check out our player ratings page.
It's also worth keeping in mind that Overall player ratings are generally most important for Career Mode in FIFA, as it's FUT Chemistry and Chemistry Styles that decide how well your Ultimate Team performs.