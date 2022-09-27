FIFA 23 Milestone rewards, including every FUT Milestone objective listed

Milestones are back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and while they are designed to be completed over time as you play the game for fun, they don’t have to be. There are numerous examples that can be finished much quicker if you want to unlock valuable packs and get ahead of the game.

In this guide, we break down every Milestones Objective in FIFA 23, and we also take a closer look at some of them to help you get your hands on reward packs sooner than the developer intended.

Follow this guide and you should be able to unlock Premium Gold Players Packs, Rare Player Packs and even Jumbo Rare Players Packs within days of getting the game.

FIFA 23 Milestone rewards: Every Milestone Objective listed There are all manner of Milestone Objectives in FIFA 23, many of which genuinely will take you all year to unlock. That’s kind of the point of them. We’ll get onto which ones you can complete faster a little further down the page, but in the meantime, here’s a full listing of all the Milestones for your reference, along with their rewards, all of which are untradeable. Assit Mastery Reward: Assist Mastery Premium Trophy 25 Golden Passes - Assist 25 times with gold players - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- Assist 25 times with gold players - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack Assist in 10 - Assist with players rated 75+ in 10 separate matches - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- Assist with players rated 75+ in 10 separate matches - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack 25 Midfield Passes - Assist 25 times with midfielders - Assist Fundamentals Pitch Trophy

- Assist 25 times with midfielders - Assist Fundamentals Pitch Trophy 50 Through Balls - Assist with a through ball in 50 separate matches - Assist Fundamentals Premium Pitch Trophy

- Assist with a through ball in 50 separate matches - Assist Fundamentals Premium Pitch Trophy 100 Midfield Passes - Assist 100 times with midfielders rated 75+ - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- Assist 100 times with midfielders rated 75+ - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack 100 Assists - Assist in 100 separate matches - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- Assist in 100 separate matches - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack 200 Golden Passes - Assist 200 times with gold players - Assist Mastery Pitch Trophy

- Assist 200 times with gold players - Assist Mastery Pitch Trophy 500 Assists - Assist 500 times with a squad rating of 75+ - Jumbo Rare Players Pack Bronze Squad Reward: Rare Players Pack Play 5 Bronze - Play 5 matches with an all-bronze squad in any game mode - Gold Pack

- Play 5 matches with an all-bronze squad in any game mode - Gold Pack Win 6 Bronze - Win 6 matches with an all-bronze squad in any game mode - Small Gold Players Pack

- Win 6 matches with an all-bronze squad in any game mode - Small Gold Players Pack Score With Bronze - Score with a bronze player in 10 separate matches in any game mode - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Score with a bronze player in 10 separate matches in any game mode - Two Rare Gold Players Pack Win 15 Bronze - Win 15 matches with an all-bronze squad in any game mode - Premium Gold Players Pack Champions Mastery Reward: FUT Champions Premium Pitch Trophy Score in 10 FUT Champions matches - 82+ Rare Player Pack

- 82+ Rare Player Pack Score in 25 FUT Champions matches - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Two Rare Gold Players Pack Win 50 matches in FUT Champions - Jumbo Rare Players Pack

- Jumbo Rare Players Pack Score at least 2 goals in 100 FUT Champions matches - FUT Champions Pitch Trophy

- FUT Champions Pitch Trophy Score in 200 FUT Champions matches with a full squad of rare players - Ultimate Pack

- Ultimate Pack Win 300 matches in FUT Champions - Gold GOAT Pitch Trophy Co-Op Mastery Reward: Co-Op Premium Pitch Trophy Play 5 co-op matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Play 10 co-op matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Play 25 co-op matches - Premium Gold Players Pack

- Premium Gold Players Pack Play 50 co-op matches - Co-op Pitch Trophy

- Co-op Pitch Trophy Play 100 co-op matches - Rare Players Pack Draft Mastery Reward: Premium Draft Pitch Trophy Play 5 in Draft - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Win 10 in Draft - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Play 25 in Draft - Premium Gold Players Pack

- Premium Gold Players Pack Win 100 in Draft - Ultimate Draft Pitch Trophy Finishing Mastery Reward: Finishing Mastery Premium Trophy Double Delight - Score 2 goals in 10 separate matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- Score 2 goals in 10 separate matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Nifty 50 - Score 50 goals - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- Score 50 goals - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack On Your Bike! - Score a bicycle kick - Finishing Fundamentals Pitch Trophy

- Score a bicycle kick - Finishing Fundamentals Pitch Trophy Finesse 100 - Score 100 finesse goals - Rare Players Pack

- Score 100 finesse goals - Rare Players Pack Free Kick - Score a goal from a direct free kick in 25 separate matches - Finishing Fundamentals Pitch Trophy

- Score a goal from a direct free kick in 25 separate matches - Finishing Fundamentals Pitch Trophy 200 Goals - Score 200 goals with players rated 80+ - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- Score 200 goals with players rated 80+ - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack Volley 100 - Score a volley in 100 separate matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- Score a volley in 100 separate matches - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack 250 Goals - Score 250 goals with players rated 85+ - Finishing Mastery Pitch Trophy

- Score 250 goals with players rated 85+ - Finishing Mastery Pitch Trophy 500 Goals - Score 500 goals with a squad rating of 85+ - Jumbo Rare Players Pack First Owned Reward: Jumbo Rare Players Pack First Owned Success - Win 3 matches in any game mode with a starting squad of First Owned players - Gold Pack

- Win 3 matches in any game mode with a starting squad of First Owned players - Gold Pack First Owned Assists - Assist 25 goals with First Owned players in Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Two Players Pack

- Assist 25 goals with First Owned players in Squad Battles matches on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Two Players Pack First Owned Goals - Score 50 goals with First Owned players in Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) - Two Rare Gold Players

- Score 50 goals with First Owned players in Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) - Two Rare Gold Players First Owned Rivals - Win 100 matches in Rivals with at least 7 First Owned players in your starting squad - Rare Players Pack Live Friendlies Mastery Reward: Ultimate Pack Win 10 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Two Players Pack

- Two Players Pack Win 25 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Two Rare Gold Players Pack Win 50 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Premium Gold Players Pack

- Premium Gold Players Pack Win 100 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Mega Pack

- Mega Pack Win 200 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Rare Players Pack

- Rare Players Pack Win 300 Live FUT Friendlies matches - Jumbo Rare Players Pack Moments Mastery Reward: 'In Balance' XL Tifo Complete all Moments in the Beginner group - Premium Bronze Pack

- Premium Bronze Pack Complete all Moments in the Amateur group - Premium Silver Pack

- Premium Silver Pack Complete all Moments in the Semi-Pro group - “In Balance” Tifo

- “In Balance” Tifo Complete all Moments in the Pro group - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Two Rare Gold Players Pack Complete all Moments in the World Class group - Premium Gold Players Pack

- Premium Gold Players Pack Complete all Moments in the Ultimate group - “In Balance” Stadium Theme Rivals Mastery Reward: Rivals Premium Pitch Trophy Score in 10 Rivals matches - 82+ Rare Player Pack

- 82+ Rare Player Pack Score 2 or more goals in 25 Rivals matches - Two Rare Players Pack

- Two Rare Players Pack Win 50 matches of Rivals - Jumbo Rare Players Pack

- Jumbo Rare Players Pack Score 2 or more goals in 100 Rivals matches - Rivals Pitch Trophy

- Rivals Pitch Trophy Score in 200 Rivals matches - Ultimate Pack

- Ultimate Pack Win 300 matches in Rivals - Silver GOAT Pitch Trophy Silver Squad Reward: Rare Players Pack Play 5 Silver - Play 5 matches with an all-silver squad in any game mode - Gold Pack

- Play 5 matches with an all-silver squad in any game mode - Gold Pack Win 6 Silver - Win 6 matches with an all-silver squad in any game mode - Two Players Pack

- Win 6 matches with an all-silver squad in any game mode - Two Players Pack Score With Silver - Score with a silver player in 10 separate matches in any game mode - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Score with a silver player in 10 separate matches in any game mode - Two Rare Gold Players Pack Win 15 Silver - Win 15 matches with an all-silver squad in any game mode - Premium Gold Players Pack Squad Battles Mastery Reward: Squad Battles Premium Pitch Trophy Play 10 Squad Battles with a squad of gold players - 82+ Rare Player Pack

- 82+ Rare Player Pack Play 25 Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Two Rare Gold Players Pack Win 50 Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty - Rare Players Pack

- Rare Players Pack Score 3 in 50 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty - Squad Battles Pitch Trophy

- Squad Battles Pitch Trophy Play 200 Squad Battles with a squad of gold players - Ultimate Pack

- Ultimate Pack Win 300 Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty - Marble GOAT Pitch Trophy Squad Building Fundamentals Reward: SBC Premium Pitch Trophy Complete 10 SBCs - Two Rare Gold Players Pack

- Two Rare Gold Players Pack Complete 25 SBCs - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack Complete 50 SBCs - x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83-Rated Players Pack Complete 100 SBCs - SBC Pitch Trophy Stadium Development I Reward: FUT Challenger Stadium Play 2 matches - Main Stand Lower Slot

- Main Stand Lower Slot Play 4 matches - Main Stand VIP Slot

- Main Stand VIP Slot Play 6 matches - Broadcast Stand Lower Slot

- Broadcast Stand Lower Slot Play 8 matches - Goal Pyrotechnics Slot Stadium Development II Reward: 100 coins Play 10 matches - Main Stand Lower Vanity Slot

- Main Stand Lower Vanity Slot Play 12 matches - Broadcast Stand Upper Slot Stadium Development III Reward: Match Fundamentals Premium Trophy Play 14 matches - Home End Top Slot

- Home End Top Slot Play 16 matches - Top Stands Slot

- Top Stands Slot Play 18 matches - VIP Trophies Slot Transfer Market Mastery Reward: Transfer Market Premium Pitch Trophy Buy 25 players using Buy It Now - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins Buy 50 players using Buy It Now - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins Buy 100 players using Buy It Now - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins Buy 250 players using Buy It Now - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins Buy 500 players using Buy It Now - x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack

- x2 75-83 Rated Players Pack List 50 players on the Transfer Market - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins List 100 players on the Transfer Market - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins List 250 players on the Transfer Market - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins List 500 players on the Transfer Market - 1,500 coins

- 1,500 coins List 1,000 players on the Transfer Market - Transfer Market Pitch Trophy Vanity Acquisition I Reward: Shot Blocker Pitch Trophy Win a match in any FUT game mode - Club Nickname

- Club Nickname Score 3 or more goals in a match in any FUT game mode - Club Anthem

- Club Anthem Score using Finesse in any FUT game mode - Tinted Flag

- Tinted Flag Score a goal in any FUT game mode - Goal SFX

- Goal SFX Win a match with a clean sheet in any FUT game mode - Crowd Chant

- Crowd Chant Assist with a through pass in any FUT game mode - XL Tifo

- XL Tifo Assist with a cross in any FUT game mode - Tifos

- Tifos Score using a header in any FUT game mode - Tinted Flags

- Tinted Flags Score from outside of the box in any FUT game mode - Goal Net Paint

- Goal Net Paint Win a match in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Goal VFX Vanity Acquisition II Reward: Match Fundamentals Pitch Trophy Win a match in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Pitch Line Paint

- Pitch Line Paint Score using a volley in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Tinted Flags

- Tinted Flags Score using a low shot in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Tinted Flags

- Tinted Flags Score using a flair shot in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Two-Stick Banners

- Two-Stick Banners Score using a chip shot in Squad Battles on min. Pro difficulty (or Rivals) - Two-Stick Banners Vanity Acquisition III Reward: Lawnmower Pack Assist with threaded through pass in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) - Tifos Pack

- Tifos Pack Assist with a driven lob pass in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) - Tifos Pack

- Tifos Pack Assist with a whipped-in cross in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) - XL Tifo Pack

FIFA 23 Bronze and Silver Squad Mastery explained If you’re looking for a bunch of quick and easy packs, the Bronze and Silver Squad Mastery objective sets are a good starting point, especially if you have a friend who can help you. The trick with these sets is that they can be completed in any game mode, including friendlies. You and your friend should both assemble full bronze squads, then go into a friendly together. If you use the Max Chemistry mode, it doesn't even matter what players you pick or where you play them - they will perform to their maximum ability. One player should be allowed to score, then the player who is 1-0 down quits. This counts as a victory towards the first player’s bronze objectives. Then simply swap around and repeat. Do it 15 times apiece, which won’t take long with quit-outs, and you have unlocked a handful of decent starter packs. You can then repeat this for silver squads. If you have to do it the hard way on your own, the easiest thing to do is go into 'Couch Play' friendlies, press L2/LT to go to Game Settings, reduce the difficulty to 'Beginner', score a goal with your bronze or silver team, then AFK until the end of the match. You will need to press a few buttons to get through the half-time break, but otherwise you shouldn’t have to do anything, as the Beginner AI is deliberately incapable of scoring. It will take a long time this way – an average of 15 minutes per match for 30 games across bronze and silver squads – but if you have the luxury of putting on an AFK game now and then while you work, watch something on your phone or listen to a podcast, it will get done.