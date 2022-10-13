FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade tracker, including Road to the Knockouts players and ratings

Road to the Knockouts returns for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and this year’s squad of dynamic cards, which can be upgraded based on their team’s real-life performances, is full of players that are great for the gameplay meta and great for trading.

Some of these cards have fantastic boosts straight out of the gate, but if their teams can tot up some wins in real life, let alone qualify for the knockout stages, then they get really spicy. Keeping track of each player’s path to their upgrade can get fiddly, however, and then there is the question of exactly when the upgrades will land.

Fortunately, this guide covers all of that information, so whether you packed an RTTK and need to know when it will be upgraded, or you fancy dipping your financial toes into the swirling currents of the transfer market and trading these cards, check out the guide below to stay on top of everything Road to the Knockouts.

FIFA 23 RTTK progress and tracker Road to the Knockouts cards are in packs until Friday October 15th, but will be available to purchase second-hand on the transfer market throughout FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Because these are dynamic cards, their stats can be boosted based on their team’s real-life performances, and this will impact their price. The tracker below features every RTTK card, including SBC and Objective players, their ratings, and progress towards their next upgrade. Player Ratings Wins Upgrade Qualification Upgrade Positions Nation & Club Lionel Messi Starting: 92

Current: 92 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 RW, RM Argentina

PSG Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Starting: 89

Current: 89 Played: 1/3

Won: 1 ST, CF Gabon

Chelsea Thomas Muller Starting: 88

Current: 88 Played: 1/3

Won: 1 Qualified CAM, CF Germany

Bayern Munich Phil Foden Starting: 88

Current: 88 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 Qualified LW, LM, CAM, CF England

Man City Niklas Sule Starting: 87

Current: 87 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 CB, RB Germany

Borussia Dortmund Federico Valverde Starting: 87

Current: 87 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 CM Uruguay

Real Madrid Gerard Moreno Starting: 87

Current: 87 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 ST, CF Spain

Villareal Patrik Schick Starting: 87

Current: 87 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 ST, CF Czech Republic

Bayer Leverkusen Thomas Lemar Starting: 86

Current: 86 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 CM, RM, LM France

Atletico Madrid Martin Odegaard Starting: 86

Current: 86 Played: 0/4

Won: 0 CAM, CM Norway

Arsenal Raphinha Starting: 86

Current: 86 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 RW, RM Brazil

Barcelona Bremer Starting: 86

Current: 86 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 CB Brazil

Juventus Dejan Kulusevski Starting: 85

Current: 85 Played: 1/3

Won: 1 RW, RM, CF Sweden

Spurs Martin Terrier Starting: 85

Current: 85 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 LW, LM, ST France

Rennes Ibrahima Konate Starting: 85

Current: 85 Played: 1/3

Won: 1 CB France

Liverpool Lucas Paqueta Starting: 85

Current: 85 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 CAM, CM, CF Brazil

West Ham Savio Moreira de Oliveira Starting: 85

Current: 85 Played: 0/4

Won: 0 RW, RM Brazil

PSV Robin Gosens Starting: 84

Current: 84 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 LWB, LB, LM Germany

Inter Zambo Anguissa Starting: 84

Current: 84 Played: 1/3

Won: 1 Qualified CDM, CM Cameroon

Napoli Aaron Wan-Bissaka Starting: 84

Current: 84 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 RB, RWB England

Man United Ismael Bennacer Starting: 84

Current: 84 Played: 1/3

Won: 0 CDM, CM Algeria

AC Milan Jonathan Ikone Starting: 83

Current: 83 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 RW, RM France

Fiorentina Moses Simon Starting: 82

Current: 82 Played: 0/3

Won: 0 LM, ST, LW Nigeria

Nantes

FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade times Road to the Knockouts cards are upgraded at specific times, rather than whenever the team clinches the necessary results, so it pays to keep a couple of dates in mind. The first “Wins upgrades” will go live on October 21st, adding +1 to any player whose team has secured two wins in their first two relevant matches. Any players who subsequently qualify for wins upgrades will receive their update on the following Friday. Qualification upgrades will go live starting November 4th, following the conclusion of the group stages. That means that even players whose teams qualified early, like Phil Foden with Man City, will not receive the qualification upgrade until then. Qualification upgrades will add another +1 to any player’s card.

How Road to the Knockouts works in FIFA 23 By default, Road to the Knockouts cards are boosted versions of their base cards. For example, Lionel Messi’s Rare Gold card in FIFA 23 is rated 91, but his UCL Road to the Knockouts card has a base 92 rating. RTTK cards can also receive two further upgrades if their team achieves certain objectives in real-life European football: Wins Upgrade - Players will receive +1 to their stats if their team wins two out of three remaining fixtures in their group. This is based on when the promo went live, and is essentially the team’s last three group stage matches. So, for example, Messi’s PSG would need to win 2/3 games against Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Juventus. PSG drew the first match of that run, meaning they must beat Haifa and Juventus is Messi is to secure a wins upgrade.

