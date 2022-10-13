FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade tracker, including Road to the Knockouts players and ratings

FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade tracker, including Road to the Knockouts players and ratingsTrack how real-life European competition is boosting these sought-after dynamic cards.
Road to the Knockouts returns for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and this year’s squad of dynamic cards, which can be upgraded based on their team’s real-life performances, is full of players that are great for the gameplay meta and great for trading.
Some of these cards have fantastic boosts straight out of the gate, but if their teams can tot up some wins in real life, let alone qualify for the knockout stages, then they get really spicy. Keeping track of each player’s path to their upgrade can get fiddly, however, and then there is the question of exactly when the upgrades will land.
Fortunately, this guide covers all of that information, so whether you packed an RTTK and need to know when it will be upgraded, or you fancy dipping your financial toes into the swirling currents of the transfer market and trading these cards, check out the guide below to stay on top of everything Road to the Knockouts.
FIFA 23 RTTK progress and tracker
Road to the Knockouts cards are in packs until Friday October 15th, but will be available to purchase second-hand on the transfer market throughout FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Because these are dynamic cards, their stats can be boosted based on their team’s real-life performances, and this will impact their price.
The tracker below features every RTTK card, including SBC and Objective players, their ratings, and progress towards their next upgrade.
|Player
|Ratings
|Wins Upgrade
|Qualification Upgrade
|Positions
|Nation & Club
|Lionel Messi
|Starting: 92
Current: 92
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|Argentina
PSG
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Starting: 89
Current: 89
|Played: 1/3
Won: 1
|ST, CF
|Gabon
Chelsea
|Thomas Muller
|Starting: 88
Current: 88
|Played: 1/3
Won: 1
|Qualified
|CAM, CF
|Germany
Bayern Munich
|Phil Foden
|Starting: 88
Current: 88
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|Qualified
|LW, LM, CAM, CF
|England
Man City
|Niklas Sule
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|CB, RB
|Germany
Borussia Dortmund
|Federico Valverde
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|CM
|Uruguay
Real Madrid
|Gerard Moreno
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|ST, CF
|Spain
Villareal
|Patrik Schick
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|ST, CF
|Czech Republic
Bayer Leverkusen
|Thomas Lemar
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|CM, RM, LM
|France
Atletico Madrid
|Martin Odegaard
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 0/4
Won: 0
|CAM, CM
|Norway
Arsenal
|Raphinha
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|Brazil
Barcelona
|Bremer
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|CB
|Brazil
Juventus
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 1/3
Won: 1
|RW, RM, CF
|Sweden
Spurs
|Martin Terrier
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|LW, LM, ST
|France
Rennes
|Ibrahima Konate
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 1/3
Won: 1
|CB
|France
Liverpool
|Lucas Paqueta
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|CAM, CM, CF
|Brazil
West Ham
|Savio Moreira de Oliveira
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 0/4
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|Brazil
PSV
|Robin Gosens
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|LWB, LB, LM
|Germany
Inter
|Zambo Anguissa
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 1/3
Won: 1
|Qualified
|CDM, CM
|Cameroon
Napoli
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|RB, RWB
|England
Man United
|Ismael Bennacer
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 1/3
Won: 0
|CDM, CM
|Algeria
AC Milan
|Jonathan Ikone
|Starting: 83
Current: 83
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|France
Fiorentina
|Moses Simon
|Starting: 82
Current: 82
|Played: 0/3
Won: 0
|LM, ST, LW
|Nigeria
Nantes
FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade times
Road to the Knockouts cards are upgraded at specific times, rather than whenever the team clinches the necessary results, so it pays to keep a couple of dates in mind.
The first “Wins upgrades” will go live on October 21st, adding +1 to any player whose team has secured two wins in their first two relevant matches. Any players who subsequently qualify for wins upgrades will receive their update on the following Friday.
Qualification upgrades will go live starting November 4th, following the conclusion of the group stages. That means that even players whose teams qualified early, like Phil Foden with Man City, will not receive the qualification upgrade until then. Qualification upgrades will add another +1 to any player’s card.
How Road to the Knockouts works in FIFA 23
By default, Road to the Knockouts cards are boosted versions of their base cards. For example, Lionel Messi’s Rare Gold card in FIFA 23 is rated 91, but his UCL Road to the Knockouts card has a base 92 rating.
RTTK cards can also receive two further upgrades if their team achieves certain objectives in real-life European football:
- Wins Upgrade - Players will receive +1 to their stats if their team wins two out of three remaining fixtures in their group. This is based on when the promo went live, and is essentially the team’s last three group stage matches. So, for example, Messi’s PSG would need to win 2/3 games against Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Juventus. PSG drew the first match of that run, meaning they must beat Haifa and Juventus is Messi is to secure a wins upgrade.
- Qualification Upgrade - Players will receive another +1 on top of their stats if their team clinches qualification to the knockout rounds of the competition—essentially if they finish first or second in their group. This upgrade can be earned even if the team does not secure the wins upgrade. (Teams who finish third in their UCL group and get demoted to the Europa League do not qualify for this upgrade.)
Players do not actually have to appear for their club in order to earn these upgrades, as they are given out based on the club’s performance rather than the individual. Although clearly it wouldn’t hurt if they went on and ran about a bit to influence the result in their favour.
One thing that is worth mentioning here is that postponed games can also count towards the wins upgrade. This is relevant for Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) and Savio (PSV), because the Matchday 2 game between their clubs was previously postponed. EA says that these clubs still only have to win two out of their remaining games to get the wins upgrade, even though they have four chances rather than three.
FIFA 23 RTTK trading tips
Similar to Ones to Watch, the Road to the Knockouts cards are handy for trading, and fluctuate heavily in price throughout the period that they can be influenced by real-world results. Trading dynamic cards can lose people a lot of coins, but if you know what you’re doing, they can also be a useful way to net a windfall.
The key thing is to buy cards when they are least desirable, then sell them during periods of hype. 'Buy low, sell high!' Perhaps it sounds simple, but understanding when these cards are low and high is the tricky bit.
- How it works - RTTK cards usually rise in price in the run-up to a player’s latest match. They can also go up during the match if the team goes ahead and looks like they are going to secure progress towards an upgrade. In theory they will also rise slightly as we get closer to wins upgrade and qualification upgrade release dates.
- When to buy - Knowing when RTTK cards will rise, the idea is to buy before then, when people aren’t really thinking about them. These cards are just as susceptible to macroeconomic factors in FUT as well, dropping in price during market crashes and heavy supply from packs. Picking up one of these cards during those moments is ideal. For example, the post-Weekend League sell-off on a Monday can be a good time to grab a player who won’t be playing until Thursday. Just pay close attention to their price trends on sites like Futbin and Futwiz and time your purchase carefully.
- When to sell - You might imagine it makes sense to wait until the team wins or qualifies, or when EA is about to pull the trigger on upgrades. Nope! That’s when everyone will be trying to sell the cards. You want to sell in the hype, to people who are trying to make a quick buck. Having bought cards while they were low, look to sell them at kickoff, or during the first half when the action is neutral, as they are likely to be highest at this point.
- High stakes trading - If you want to make really high-stakes trades with these cards, you can watch matches and try to anticipate what will happen. Let’s say the favourite goes down 1-0 in the first half and people start panic-selling the card, sending its price tumbling. If you believe the team will come back and still win, then you could pick the card up at its lowest point and wait for the bounce back. Just beware that it may never come, as football is a funny old game!
Whether you want to play with RTTK cards or make some coins out of them, we wish you luck!