FIFA 23 FUT Champions guide, including how to qualify, Weekend League start time and rewards

FUT Champions revolutionised week-to-week competitive play when it was first introduced, and FUT Champions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is still the best place to test your skills, earn exclusive red FUT Champions cards, and secure valuable tradeable packs.

In this guide, we break down how to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs and FUT Champions Finals (still colloquially referred to as the Weekend League), and the exact rewards you can earn every step of the way, as well as tips to win your matches in FIFA 23.

Follow this guide and hopefully you will know exactly where you want to finish in FUT Champions and be well equipped to secure those rewards.

How to qualify for FIFA 23 FUT Champions Qualifying for FUT Champions is a simple matter of racking up games in Division Rivals, which acts as a sort of feeder competition. Win, draw or lose; every match in Rivals gives you Qualification Points, and as you progress through the divisions, the amount you earn per match will go up. Winning matches always gives the biggest boost. You need 1250 Qualification Points to take part in FUT Champions Play-Offs. You can enter FUT Champions Play-Offs multiple times per season, as indicated on the FUT Champions page. (Look in the bottom-left corner to see how many entries you have left.) You can take part in Play-Offs any day of the week, including the weekend. Similar to Rivals, you earn points for taking part – 4 points for a win, 1 for a defeat. You have 10 possible matches per play-off run and need 20 points to qualify for FUT Champions Finals. This means you need to win at least four matches in FUT Champions Play-Offs to qualify for FUT Champions Finals. Four wins gives you 16 points, and then you need to either quit out of four more matches (earning the last 4 points) or keep playing to try to boost your points total. Better rewards can be unlocked if you win more of your play-off games. Once you’ve reached the 20-point threshold, the game will tell you that you’ve qualified for FUT Champions Finals, and you can either end your run to claim your play-offs rewards, or keep playing until you use up your 10-game play-off run.

FIFA 23 FUT Champions Weekend League start time FUT Champions Finals, aka the Weekend League, starts every Friday at 7am UTC (8am BST, 9am CEST, 3am EDT, 0am PDT) and runs until the same time on Monday morning. During that period, you can play up to 20 games, and depending on how many matches you win, you can earn all sorts of different player and pack rewards. If you finish your 20 matches before Monday morning, you can claim your rewards immediately, including your red player pick items and tradeable packs. If you do not finish your 20 matches, rewards will automatically be claimed on Monday morning when the competition ends, and you can open at your convenience.

FIFA 23 FUT Champions Play-Offs rewards listed Everyone’s focus is usually on the red picks in FUT Champions Finals, but FUT Champions Play-Offs has its own tradeable rewards that can be claimed as soon as you finish a qualification run. As with Finals, you can earn 4 points for a win and 1 point for a defeat (or by quitting out of a match in progress). Here is a complete breakdown of what you can unlock, as well as the easiest possible way to earn them (e.g. for 4 points, we say 4 defeats, although you could also do it with 1 win). All packs are tradeable unless noted otherwise. Rank VII - 4 points (4 defeats)

- 4 points (4 defeats) 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (untradeable)

Rank VI - 12 points (1 win, 6 defeats)

- 12 points (1 win, 6 defeats) 2x Gold Players Pack



1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack



400 Champions FUT Qualification Points (to start your Rivals run again)

Rank V - 20 points (4 wins, 4 defeats)

- 20 points (4 wins, 4 defeats) FUT Champions Finals Qualification



2x Rare Gold Pack



1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rank IV - 26 points (6 wins, 2 defeats)

- 26 points (6 wins, 2 defeats) FUT Champions Finals Qualification



2x Mega Packs



1x Rare Gold Pack

Rank III - 32 points (8 wins)

- 32 points (8 wins) FUT Champions Finals Qualification



1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack



2x Rare Gold Pack



2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rank II - 36 points (9 wins)

- 36 points (9 wins) FUT Champions Finals Qualification



1x Rare Mega Pack



1x Prime Gold Players Pack



2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Rank I - 40 points (10 wins)

- 40 points (10 wins) FUT Champions Finals Qualification



1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack



1x Rare Players Pack



1x Mega Pack Those upper ranks look great, of course, but most players will be happy to achieve the four victories needed for qualification. Save your blood, sweat and tears for Finals itself!

FIFA 23 FUT Champions Finals rewards listed Here we go then. This is what it is all about. FUT Champions Finals rewards are the best competitive rewards available in the game, including those coveted “red picks”. Red picks are untradeable Team of the Week players with a special red card design, and for most of the FUT cycle the only way to obtain them is through FUT Champions Finals. Red picks are so called because you get a random choice of 3-5 red FUT Champions cards from the current TOTW. It is rare to get anything amazing, but that doesn’t stop people trying. Red pick players are always untradeable. Here are the rewards for FUT Champions Finals. You get 4 points for a win and 1 point for a defeat (or by quitting out of a match). Ranking information is provided as well as the easiest way to reach that rank. Rank X - 4 points (4 defeats)

- 4 points (4 defeats) 1 of 3 FUT Champions Players red pick



1x Rare Mixed Players Pack



500 Champions Qualification Points (to start your Rivals run again)

Rank IX - 12 points (12 defeats)

- 12 points (12 defeats) 1 of 3 FUT Champions Players red pick



2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack



1x Prime Gold Players Pack



500 Champions Qualification Points



5,000 coins

Rank VIII - 24 points (2 wins, 16 defeats)

- 24 points (2 wins, 16 defeats) 2x 1 of 3 FUT Champions Players red picks



1x Mega Pack



1x Prime Gold Players Pack



2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack



750 Champions Qualification Points



10,000 coins

Rank VII - 36 points (6 wins, 12 defeats)

- 36 points (6 wins, 12 defeats) 2x 1 of 4 FUT Champions Players red picks



1x Rare Players Pack



1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack



750 Champions Qualification Points



15,000 coins

Rank VI - 45 points (9 wins, 9 defeats)

- 45 points (9 wins, 9 defeats) 2x 1 of 4 FUT Champions Players red picks



1x Rare Players Pack



1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack



1x Premium TOTW Pack (contains 3x random tradeable TOTW players, can be opened with future TOTWs)



1,000 FUT Champions Qualification Points



25,000 coins

Rank V - 51 points (11 wins, 7 defeats)

- 51 points (11 wins, 7 defeats) 3x 1 of 5 FUT Champions Players red picks



1x Rare Players Pack



1x Ultimate Pack



1x Premium TOTW Pack



1,250 Champions Qualification Points



30,000 coins

Rank IV - 60 points (14 wins, 4 defeats)

- 60 points (14 wins, 4 defeats) 3x 1 of 5 FUT Champions Players red picks



1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack



1x Ultimate Pack



1x Premium TOTW Pack



1,250 Champions Qualification Points



50,000 coins

Rank III - 67 points (16 wins, 3 defeats)

- 67 points (16 wins, 3 defeats) 3x 1 of 5 FUT Champions Players red picks



2x Rare Players Pack



1x Ultimate Pack



2x Premium TOTW Pack



1,250 Champions Qualification Points



75,000 coins

Rank II - 72 points (18 wins)

- 72 points (18 wins) 3x 1 of 5 FUT Champions Players red picks



2x Ultimate Pack



2x Premium TOTW Pack



1,250 Champions Qualification Points



100,000 coins

Rank I - 76 points (19 wins)

- 76 points (19 wins) 3x 1 of 5 FUT Champions Players red picks



2x Ultimate Pack



1x Rare Players Pack



3x Premium TOTW Pack



1,250 Champions Qualification Points



Based on our experience, nine wins (for Rank VI) is a pretty solid result for most players, equivalent to the old 'Gold 2' finish in earlier games in the series. Rank V is a nice spot to aim for to get that extra red pick, but given the quality of most people's red rewards, it is not worth losing your mind over. Good luck!