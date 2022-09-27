FIFA 23 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode

FIFA 23 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career modeThe rising stars of this year's beautiful game.
FIFA 23 wonderkids come in two forms - a list of the best youngest players with the highest potential ratings and a list of hidden gems with huge room for improvement.
This gives you two things to take advantage of - the players with the highest rating they can reach (spoilers - it's Kylian Mbappé, again!) and the players with the most growth over time, which is useful if you're looking for some career mode bargains. I know we do.
FIFA 23 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall
Here's a list of the 21 best wonderkids in FIFA 23, classed as the players with the highest overall potential rating.
This means there are a lot of known players on there - Mbappé, Vinícius Jr. and Alexander-Arnold among them - which, incredibly, still have scope to get better.
Ultimately, this is where you'll find the absolute best young players - useful if you want the best young centre back with the highest potential rating, say, or the future best forward in the world.
Note - we've ordered this table by highest max Overall rating, as opposed to the maximum improvement possible - though that is visible in a dedicated column (with for a second year, Ansu Fati looking to have the biggest jump from their current to potential rating with 11 points).
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Current
|Potential
|Total Growth
|1
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint Germain
|ST
|91
|95
|4
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|94
|6
|3
|Pedri
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|85
|93
|8
|4
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|LW
|85
|92
|7
|5
|Vinícius Jr.
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|92
|6
|6
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Paris Saint Germain
|GK
|88
|92
|4
|7
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|CAM
|82
|91
|9
|8
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|CAM
|84
|91
|7
|9
|Dušan Vlahović
|Juventus
|ST
|84
|91
|7
|10
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM
|84
|91
|7
|11
|Ansu Fati
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|79
|90
|11
|12
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munchen
|CM
|81
|90
|9
|13
|Rafael Leão
|Milan
|LW
|84
|90
|6
|14
|João Félix
|Atletico de Madrid
|CF
|84
|90
|6
|15
|Sandro Tonali
|Milan
|CDM
|84
|90
|6
|16
|Alessandro Bastoni
|Inter
|CB
|84
|90
|6
|17
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|90
|3
|18
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Bayern Munchen
|CM
|79
|89
|10
|19
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|CM
|76
|89
|13
|20
|Gavi
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|79
|89
|10
|21
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint Germain
|CM
|79
|89
|10
The best young players with the highest potential to go in FIFA 23
As well as the above young players with the highest potential cap, another consideration are young players with the most room for improvement.
These are known as hidden gems - lesser-known players which, if snapped up early and improved upon, can you give you a real bargain in the career mode.
Every player in the below list will grow by at least 23 points in their Overall stat - a huge jump compared to the above table of Wonderkids, where the highest growth possible is 11.
These players will take a fair bit longer to reach their potential, but if you're in it for the long run with your Career Mode saves, this will make for some superb investments:
|Rank
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Current
|Potential
|Total Growth
|1
|Joshua Feeney
|Aston Villa
|CB
|55
|80
|25
|2
|Felipe Valencia
|Inter Miami
|RM
|50
|75
|25
|3
|Diogo Monterio
|Servette FC
|CB
|54
|78
|24
|4
|Gavin Beavers
|Real Salt Lake
|GK
|52
|76
|24
|5
|Attilio Morosoli
|FC Lugano
|GK
|51
|75
|24
|6
|Andreaș Brînzea
|Chindia Târgoviște
|GK
|48
|72
|24
|7
|Luke Harris
|Fulham
|CAM
|61
|84
|23
|8
|Laurin Ulrich
|VfB Stuttgart
|CM
|60
|83
|23
|9
|Christian Riquelme
|Everton de Viña del Mar
|LB
|60
|83
|23
|10
|Fabio Chiarodia
|Werder Bremen
|CB
|60
|83
|23
|11
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM
|60
|83
|23
|12
|Ashley Phillips
|Blackburn Rovers
|CB
|59
|82
|23
|13
|Guillaume Restes
|Toulouse FC
|GK
|58
|81
|23
|14
|Ben Chrisene
|Aston Villa
|LB
|58
|81
|23
|15
|Darko Gyabi
|Leeds United
|CM
|57
|80
|23
|16
|Serge Ngmoa
|New York Red Bulls
|RW
|56
|79
|23
|17
|Oliwier Sławiński
|Zagłębie Lubin
|ST
|54
|77
|23
|18
|Eirik Bilkstad
|Strømsgodset Toppfotball
|CB
|54
|77
|23
Other things to know about the best young players and FIFA 23 wonderkids
As well as the above, there are a couple of points worth bearing in mind when hunting down your next world class talent:
- Age is an important factor here. Whilst younger, lower-Overall players might come at a better price, if you can afford more developed players then often it's a safer bet, and a faster one. You might not be fitting in four, five or six seasons into one Career Mode playthrough, after all, and so may never see a seventeen-year-old's full potential.
- For those longer playthroughs, we recommend players with a starting Overall ranking as low as possible to keep the cost down - which is where the hidden gems table above comes in handy.
- As always, be flexible with your positions. That's a good tip for FIFA in general, but don't forget that players often have expertise in more than one spot on the team sheet, and it's more about their technical attributes like Pace, Dribbling, or Finishing that make a difference.
- For bargains, think about the size of the club you're buying from - are you more likely to get a good price from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, or would it be best to try and get Gavin Beavers from Real Salt Lake?