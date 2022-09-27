FIFA 23 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential in Career mode

FIFA 23 wonderkids come in two forms - a list of the best youngest players with the highest potential ratings and a list of hidden gems with huge room for improvement.

This gives you two things to take advantage of - the players with the highest rating they can reach (spoilers - it's Kylian Mbappé, again!) and the players with the most growth over time, which is useful if you're looking for some career mode bargains. I know we do.

On this page:

FIFA 23 wonderkids and best young players with the highest potential overall

Here's a list of the 21 best wonderkids in FIFA 23, classed as the players with the highest overall potential rating.

This means there are a lot of known players on there - Mbappé, Vinícius Jr. and Alexander-Arnold among them - which, incredibly, still have scope to get better.

Ultimately, this is where you'll find the absolute best young players - useful if you want the best young centre back with the highest potential rating, say, or the future best forward in the world.

Note - we've ordered this table by highest max Overall rating, as opposed to the maximum improvement possible - though that is visible in a dedicated column (with for a second year, Ansu Fati looking to have the biggest jump from their current to potential rating with 11 points).

Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Total Growth 1 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint Germain ST 91 95 4 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88 94 6 3 Pedri FC Barcelona CM 85 93 8 4 Phil Foden Manchester City LW 85 92 7 5 Vinícius Jr. Real Madrid LW 86 92 6 6 Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint Germain GK 88 92 4 7 Florian Wirtz Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM 82 91 9 8 Kai Havertz Chelsea CAM 84 91 7 9 Dušan Vlahović Juventus ST 84 91 7 10 Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund CM 84 91 7 11 Ansu Fati FC Barcelona LW 79 90 11 12 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munchen CM 81 90 9 13 Rafael Leão Milan LW 84 90 6 14 João Félix Atletico de Madrid CF 84 90 6 15 Sandro Tonali Milan CDM 84 90 6 16 Alessandro Bastoni Inter CB 84 90 6 17 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 90 3 18 Ryan Gravenberch Bayern Munchen CM 79 89 10 19 Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 76 89 13 20 Gavi FC Barcelona CM 79 89 10 21 Vitinha Paris Saint Germain CM 79 89 10

The best young players with the highest potential to go in FIFA 23

As well as the above young players with the highest potential cap, another consideration are young players with the most room for improvement.

These are known as hidden gems - lesser-known players which, if snapped up early and improved upon, can you give you a real bargain in the career mode.

Every player in the below list will grow by at least 23 points in their Overall stat - a huge jump compared to the above table of Wonderkids, where the highest growth possible is 11.

These players will take a fair bit longer to reach their potential, but if you're in it for the long run with your Career Mode saves, this will make for some superb investments:

Rank Name Club Position Current Potential Total Growth 1 Joshua Feeney Aston Villa CB 55 80 25 2 Felipe Valencia Inter Miami RM 50 75 25 3 Diogo Monterio Servette FC CB 54 78 24 4 Gavin Beavers Real Salt Lake GK 52 76 24 5 Attilio Morosoli FC Lugano GK 51 75 24 6 Andreaș Brînzea Chindia Târgoviște GK 48 72 24 7 Luke Harris Fulham CAM 61 84 23 8 Laurin Ulrich VfB Stuttgart CM 60 83 23 9 Christian Riquelme Everton de Viña del Mar LB 60 83 23 10 Fabio Chiarodia Werder Bremen CB 60 83 23 11 Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur CAM 60 83 23 12 Ashley Phillips Blackburn Rovers CB 59 82 23 13 Guillaume Restes Toulouse FC GK 58 81 23 14 Ben Chrisene Aston Villa LB 58 81 23 15 Darko Gyabi Leeds United CM 57 80 23 16 Serge Ngmoa New York Red Bulls RW 56 79 23 17 Oliwier Sławiński Zagłębie Lubin ST 54 77 23 18 Eirik Bilkstad Strømsgodset Toppfotball CB 54 77 23

Other things to know about the best young players and FIFA 23 wonderkids

As well as the above, there are a couple of points worth bearing in mind when hunting down your next world class talent:

Age is an important factor here. Whilst younger, lower-Overall players might come at a better price, if you can afford more developed players then often it's a safer bet, and a faster one. You might not be fitting in four, five or six seasons into one Career Mode playthrough, after all, and so may never see a seventeen-year-old's full potential.

Year after year, Mbappé is the best young player with the highest potential - but there are other players with more room for growth out there...

For those longer playthroughs, we recommend players with a starting Overall ranking as low as possible to keep the cost down - which is where the hidden gems table above comes in handy.

. That's a good tip for FIFA in general, but don't forget that players often have expertise in more than one spot on the team sheet, and it's more about their technical attributes like Pace, Dribbling, or Finishing that make a difference. For bargains, think about the size of the club you're buying from - are you more likely to get a good price from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, or would it be best to try and get Gavin Beavers from Real Salt Lake?