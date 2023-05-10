If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 hits Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play next week

Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

FIFA 23 launches on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on Tuesday 16th May.

The addition of the latest (and last) FIFA game from EA to EA Play and therefore Game Pass Ultimate follows the pattern established by EA in recent years.

FIFA 23 has done remarkably well for EA, with financial fourth quarter revenue just for the FIFA franchise up 31 percent year-on-year.

FIFA 23 outsold the lifetime sales of FIFA 22 just six months after coming out, EA said last night. EA confirmed FIFA 23 is the most successful launch in the franchise's long history, and is the best-selling FIFA game ever, but EA declined to provide a sales figure.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

FIFA's enormous financial success comes amid continued criticism of its business model, which is boosted by loot boxes that have come under fire from authorities across the world. Despite this, FIFA's controversial Ultimate Team mode saw revenue grow 20 percent year-on-year, with an "all-time high" engagement for the fourth quarter.

Having ditched the FIFA licence, EA is set to launch EA Sports FC later this year. EA will reveal more in July, it said. The company expects EA Sports FC to deliver low single-digit net revenue growth during the next financial year.

Comments
