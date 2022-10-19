FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards for October 2022 and how to link Amazon account to FIFA 23

Following on from the previous entry's collaboration with Amazon Prime, FIFA 23 is getting its first drop with the current October Prime Gaming rewards.

As long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can link an Amazon account to FIFA 23 and enjoy new FUT packs and players every month.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team | Official Deep Dive Trailer | FUT 23.

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards for October 2022

Following on from the last FIFA 22 Prime Gaming drop in September, we got the very first FIFA 23 pack included for Prime subscribers on 18th October.

Just like with last year's entry, there will now be a new drop for subscribers once a month for FIFA 23.

The current FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards for October 2022 are:

x7 Gold Rare Players

x2 Player Pick with min OVR 81+

x12 Rare Consumables

x1 Mbappé on 5 games loan

That's some very handy bonuses to have in FUT, and five matches with Mbappé could be the deciding factor in helping you get Rivals wins on the weekend, or wherever you choose to use him.

How to link an Amazon account to FIFA 23

To get Prime Gaming rewards in FIFA 23, you first need to make sure you have an active Amazon Prime membership, and then link that Amazon account to the EA account associated with your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. You'll even get Prime Gaming rewards if you only have a free trial of the subscription service!

Once you're sure that you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, your payment option is up to date, and you have OTP set up on your Amazon account with your current mobile phone number, then here's the steps you need to take to link your Amazon account to FIFA 23:

Go to the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming page, sign in, and click the pack you want to claim. Below the 'Link game account' section, select 'Go to Electronic Arts' and allow Amazon access. Sign in to your EA account linked with FIFA 23 and FUT, and select 'Link Accounts'. Select 'Return to amazon' and then 'Complete claim' in the FIFA 23 rewards menu. Launch FIFA 23, and go to the 'Store' in Ultimate Team, and select 'My Packs'. Open your Prime Gaming pack to redeem its rewards.

It's very important to link your Prime Gaming account with the same EA account associated with FIFA 23 and FUT. If you don't, the rewards will go to a different EA account. To claim the rewards in this instance, you would have to link that different account to FIFA 23 through Xbox or PlayStation, or other platforms, to get your rewards - but all your FUT progress so far will be lost!

You need to link your EA account to your Amazon account to get its Prime Gaming Rewards.

If you do link to the wrong account and have already claimed the rewards, they are unfortunately lost unless you want to start your FUT journey all over again. You can, however, change the EA account linked with your Prime Gaming account once every six months by visting EA's customer portal.

You can only unlink once every six months.

If you come across any other issues while linking your accounts, make sure you're linking an Amazon account with an active Prime subscription, that your default payment option hasn't expired, one hour has passed since claiming, and that you've restarted FIFA 23 multiple times.

All the best building your FUT teams!