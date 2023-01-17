Sony reveals top downloaded PlayStation Store games of 2022

Comparative chart fans rejoice! Sony has published its annual list of top PlayStation Store downloads, revealing exactly what punters in the US, Canada, and Europe were plopping onto their PS4 and PlayStation 5 hard drives in 2022.

Of no real surprise, FIFA once again dominated in Europe, with FIFA 23 securing pole position on both consoles. Over in the US and Canada, however, big balls were swapped for big guns, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took the lead across both platforms.

God of War Ragnarök was also, unsurprisingly, a big winner on PlayStation 5, coming in as the third biggest download of 2022 in Europe (after Modern Warfare 2) and the second biggest download in the US/Canada. It was way down the PS4 list, however, scoring 9th place in the US/Canada and 15th place in Europe.

As for Eurogamer's Game of the Year 2022, FromSoftware's majestic Elden Ring, that landed squarely at number 4 in all territories on PS5. US/Canada purchases also took it to the fourth spot on PS4, but it came in a little lower, at 9, in Europe.

Elsewhere, Sony's list of 2022's most downloaded PSVR titles shares a top three in all territories, with Beat Saber coming in a number 1, followed by Job Simulator, then Superhot VR.

On the free-to-play front, Fall Guys had a strong year, taking first place in the combined PS4/PS5 list of downloads. Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0 jostled for second and third place across territories, while two big newcomers for 2022 - Multiversus and Overwatch 2 - landed at 4 and 5 respectively.

Curious sorts will find the top 10 PlayStation Store downloads of 2022 in each category below, with a full list available on the PlayStation Blog.

Top PS5 games:

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 3 NBA 2K23 God of War Ragnarök 4 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 5 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V GRAN TURISMO 7 7 FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 8 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 9 GRAN TURISMO 7 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2

Top PS4 games:

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 3 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 4 ELDEN RING Minecraft 5 NBA 2K23 FIFA 22 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 NBA 2K22 Among Us 8 Madden NFL 23 The Last of Us Part II 9 God of War Ragnarök ELDEN RING 10 FIFA 23 The Forest

Top PSVR games:

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Swordsman VR 7 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 8 GORN Batman: Arkham VR 9 Batman: Arkham VR Arizona Sunshine 10 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Top free-to-play games (PS4/PS5):