FIFA 23 best strikers, including best ST, CFs and shooting players

The best strikers in FIFA 23 are all about scoring those goals through a combination of finishing ability, strength, technical quality and, never to be forgotten, pace.

Below we've listed FIFA 23's best strikers by shooting stat for the two dominant positions - ST (Striker) and CF (Centre Forward), as well as shooting stat.

Remember to take a look at the specifics for each FIFA 23 player before adding them to your team - which is why we've thrown the Overall stat in there, too.

On this page:

FIFA 23 best strikers by overall stat

Top of the list for ST and CF position players by Overall ranking is Benzema of Real Madrid - with Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé (who in particular doubles as the highest wonderkid) in second and third respectively.

Ronaldo - who has the highest shooting stat in the game is in fourth, while Harry Kane is fifth.

What follows is the full top 20 of ST and CF position players by Overall ranking, with the Shooting stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:

Rank Player Club Position Shooting stat Overall 1 Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF 88 91 2 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91 91 3 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain ST 89 91 4 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST 92 90 5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 91 89 6 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 88 7 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig CF 81 86 8 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 83 86 9 Paulo Dybala Roma FC CF 85 86 10 Ciro Immobile Latium (Lazio) ST 87 86 11 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan ST 85 86 12 Diogo Jota Liverpool FC CF 83 85 13 Patrik Schick Leverkusen ST 83 85 14 Gerard Moreno Villareal CF ST 86 85 15 Iago Aspas RC Celta ST 85 85 16 Jamie Vardy Leicester City ST 84 85 17 Memphis Depay FC Barcelona CF 84 85 18 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea ST 84 85 19 Joao Felix Atlético de Madrid CF 80 84 20 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 85 84

FIFA 23 best strikers by shooting stat

Want another way to look at the best Strikers in the game? If you want to go by Shooting stat alone, then Ronaldo is king - with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane not far behind.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski, is now in fourth - with Kylian Mbappé (who is also the top wonderkid) sits in a close fifth.

What follows is the full top 20 breakdown by shooting stat - with the Overall stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:

Rank Player Club Position Overall Shooting stat 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST 90 92 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88 91 3 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 89 91 4 Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona ST 91 91 5 Kylian Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain ST 91 89 6 Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF 91 88 7 Ciro Immobile Latium (Lazio) ST 86 87 8 Gerard Moreno Villareal CF ST 85 86 9 Luis Suárez Club Nacional de Football ST 84 86 10 Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 84 85 11 Iago Aspas RC Celta ST 85 85 12 Kevin Volland AS Monaco ST 82 85 13 Paulo Dybala Roma FC CF 86 85 14 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan ST 86 85 15 Zlatan Ibrahimović AC Milan ST 82 85 16 Ángel Correa Atlético de Madrid ST 83 84 17 Edin Džeko Inter Milan ST 84 84 18 Jamie Vardy Leicester City ST 85 84 19 Memphis Depay FC Barcelona CF 85 84 20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea ST 85 84

Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 strikers

There are a couple of additional things to keep in mind when choosing your strikers and forwards in FIFA 23, with these factors changing depending on which mode and formation you're playing.

For Career Mode, potential is important too : Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young strikers in the game.

: Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young strikers in the game. Think about your style of play when looking at stats: We mentioned this briefly above, but certain strikers will of course work better in certain formations and styles. Strength, Heading, Ball Control and Short Passing suit target men, whilst Finishing is always useful, Long Shots suit CFs who work outside the box, and Acceleration and Sprint Speed do, of course, help you spread the pitch with pacey poachers sitting on the last man's shoulder.

