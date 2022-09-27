FIFA 23 best strikers, including best ST, CFs and shooting players

FIFA 23 best strikers, including best ST, CFs and shooting playersThe top strikers and forwards in FIFA 23.
The best strikers in FIFA 23 are all about scoring those goals through a combination of finishing ability, strength, technical quality and, never to be forgotten, pace.
Below we've listed FIFA 23's best strikers by shooting stat for the two dominant positions - ST (Striker) and CF (Centre Forward), as well as shooting stat.
Remember to take a look at the specifics for each FIFA 23 player before adding them to your team - which is why we've thrown the Overall stat in there, too.
On this page:
FIFA 23 best strikers by overall stat
Top of the list for ST and CF position players by Overall ranking is Benzema of Real Madrid - with Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé (who in particular doubles as the highest wonderkid) in second and third respectively.
Ronaldo - who has the highest shooting stat in the game is in fourth, while Harry Kane is fifth.
What follows is the full top 20 of ST and CF position players by Overall ranking, with the Shooting stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Shooting stat
|Overall
|1
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|CF
|88
|91
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|91
|3
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|89
|91
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|92
|90
|5
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|91
|89
|6
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|88
|7
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|CF
|81
|86
|8
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|83
|86
|9
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma FC
|CF
|85
|86
|10
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium (Lazio)
|ST
|87
|86
|11
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|ST
|85
|86
|12
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool FC
|CF
|83
|85
|13
|Patrik Schick
|Leverkusen
|ST
|83
|85
|14
|Gerard Moreno
|Villareal CF
|ST
|86
|85
|15
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|ST
|85
|85
|16
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|ST
|84
|85
|17
|Memphis Depay
|FC Barcelona
|CF
|84
|85
|18
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|ST
|84
|85
|19
|Joao Felix
|Atlético de Madrid
|CF
|80
|84
|20
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|ST
|85
|84
FIFA 23 best strikers by shooting stat
Want another way to look at the best Strikers in the game? If you want to go by Shooting stat alone, then Ronaldo is king - with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane not far behind.
Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski, is now in fourth - with Kylian Mbappé (who is also the top wonderkid) sits in a close fifth.
What follows is the full top 20 breakdown by shooting stat - with the Overall stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|Shooting stat
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|90
|92
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|91
|3
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|91
|4
|Robert Lewandowski
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|91
|5
|Kylian Mbappé
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|91
|89
|6
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|CF
|91
|88
|7
|Ciro Immobile
|Latium (Lazio)
|ST
|86
|87
|8
|Gerard Moreno
|Villareal CF
|ST
|85
|86
|9
|Luis Suárez
|Club Nacional de Football
|ST
|84
|86
|10
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Juventus
|ST
|84
|85
|11
|Iago Aspas
|RC Celta
|ST
|85
|85
|12
|Kevin Volland
|AS Monaco
|ST
|82
|85
|13
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma FC
|CF
|86
|85
|14
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|ST
|86
|85
|15
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|AC Milan
|ST
|82
|85
|16
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético de Madrid
|ST
|83
|84
|17
|Edin Džeko
|Inter Milan
|ST
|84
|84
|18
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|ST
|85
|84
|19
|Memphis Depay
|FC Barcelona
|CF
|85
|84
|20
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|ST
|85
|84
Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 strikers
There are a couple of additional things to keep in mind when choosing your strikers and forwards in FIFA 23, with these factors changing depending on which mode and formation you're playing.
- For Career Mode, potential is important too: Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young strikers in the game.
- Think about your style of play when looking at stats: We mentioned this briefly above, but certain strikers will of course work better in certain formations and styles. Strength, Heading, Ball Control and Short Passing suit target men, whilst Finishing is always useful, Long Shots suit CFs who work outside the box, and Acceleration and Sprint Speed do, of course, help you spread the pitch with pacey poachers sitting on the last man's shoulder.
Have fun in FIFA 23!