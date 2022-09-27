If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 best strikers, including best ST, CFs and shooting players

The top strikers and forwards in FIFA 23.
Matthew Reynolds avatar
Guide by Matthew Reynolds Managing Editor
Published on

The best strikers in FIFA 23 are all about scoring those goals through a combination of finishing ability, strength, technical quality and, never to be forgotten, pace.

Below we've listed FIFA 23's best strikers by shooting stat for the two dominant positions - ST (Striker) and CF (Centre Forward), as well as shooting stat.

Remember to take a look at the specifics for each FIFA 23 player before adding them to your team - which is why we've thrown the Overall stat in there, too.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube

FIFA 23 best strikers by overall stat

Top of the list for ST and CF position players by Overall ranking is Benzema of Real Madrid - with Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé (who in particular doubles as the highest wonderkid) in second and third respectively.

Ronaldo - who has the highest shooting stat in the game is in fourth, while Harry Kane is fifth.

What follows is the full top 20 of ST and CF position players by Overall ranking, with the Shooting stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:

RankPlayerClubPositionShooting statOverall
1Karim BenzemaReal MadridCF8891
2Robert LewandowskiFC BarcelonaST9191
3Kylian MbappéParis Saint-GermainST8991
4Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedST9290
5Harry KaneTottenham HotspurST9189
6Erling HaalandManchester CityST9188
7Christopher NkunkuRB LeipzigCF8186
8Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST8386
9Paulo DybalaRoma FCCF8586
10Ciro ImmobileLatium (Lazio)ST8786
11Romelu LukakuInter MilanST8586
12Diogo JotaLiverpool FCCF8385
13Patrik SchickLeverkusenST8385
14Gerard MorenoVillareal CFST8685
15Iago AspasRC CeltaST8585
16Jamie VardyLeicester CityST8485
17Memphis DepayFC BarcelonaCF8485
18Pierre-Emerick AubameyangChelseaST8485
19Joao FelixAtlético de MadridCF8084
20Dusan VlahovicJuventusST8584

FIFA 23 best strikers by shooting stat

Want another way to look at the best Strikers in the game? If you want to go by Shooting stat alone, then Ronaldo is king - with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane not far behind.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski, is now in fourth - with Kylian Mbappé (who is also the top wonderkid) sits in a close fifth.

What follows is the full top 20 breakdown by shooting stat - with the Overall stat alongside to help you make a more informed decision:

RankPlayerClubPositionOverallShooting stat
1Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedST9092
2Erling HaalandManchester CityST8891
3Harry KaneTottenham HotspurST8991
4Robert LewandowskiFC BarcelonaST9191
5Kylian MbappéParis Saint-GermainST9189
6Karim BenzemaReal MadridCF9188
7Ciro ImmobileLatium (Lazio)ST8687
8Gerard MorenoVillareal CFST8586
9Luis SuárezClub Nacional de FootballST8486
10Dusan VlahovicJuventusST8485
11Iago AspasRC CeltaST8585
12Kevin VollandAS MonacoST8285
13Paulo DybalaRoma FCCF8685
14Romelu LukakuInter MilanST8685
15Zlatan IbrahimovićAC MilanST8285
16Ángel CorreaAtlético de MadridST8384
17Edin DžekoInter MilanST8484
18Jamie VardyLeicester CityST8584
19Memphis DepayFC BarcelonaCF8584
20Pierre-Emerick AubameyangChelseaST8584

Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 strikers

There are a couple of additional things to keep in mind when choosing your strikers and forwards in FIFA 23, with these factors changing depending on which mode and formation you're playing.

  • For Career Mode, potential is important too: Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young strikers in the game.
  • Think about your style of play when looking at stats: We mentioned this briefly above, but certain strikers will of course work better in certain formations and styles. Strength, Heading, Ball Control and Short Passing suit target men, whilst Finishing is always useful, Long Shots suit CFs who work outside the box, and Acceleration and Sprint Speed do, of course, help you spread the pitch with pacey poachers sitting on the last man's shoulder.

Have fun in FIFA 23!

Tagged With

About the Author

Matthew Reynolds avatar

Matthew Reynolds

Managing Editor

Matthew edits guides and other helpful things at Eurogamer.net. When not doing that, he's out and about playing Pokémon Go or continuing to amass his amiibo collection.

Comments

More On FIFA 23

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch