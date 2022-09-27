FIFA 23 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FIFA 23The top midfielders in FIFA 23
The best Midfielders in FIFA 23 are an important part of your team, granting you the ability to cut through your opponent's attack and invade their side of the field.
Below, we've listed the FIFA 23 best midfielders, which includes the best FIFA 23 CAM, the best FIFA 23 CMD and the best FIFA 23 CM ranked in order of their Overall rating.
Make sure you investigate the specifics, such as Tackling and Positioning for CDMs, to ensure you get exactly what you want out of each player. We also have individual pages for the best wingers, midfielders, wonderkids, and fastest players.
On this page:
Need helping picking players? Check out our pages on best players overall, best Premier League players, fastest players, wonderkids, best strikers, best wingers and best defenders. Don’t forget - Chemistry has been reworked for FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 best CAM - the best Central Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23
FIFA 23 sees Bernardo Silva of Manchester City take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, with Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich retaining the taking the second spot it this year's entry. FIFA 22's number one CAM, Bruni Fernades, drops to third, and players like Martin Odegaard, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Piotr Zielinski jump up hundreds of ranks from last year to make up the top 15 Central Attacking Midfielders in FIFA 23.
Below, you can find the top 15 players for CAM in FIFA 23:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|88
|2
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|87
|3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|86
|4
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|85
|5
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|85
|6
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|84
|7
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|84
|8
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma
|84
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|84
|10
|Alejandro Gomez
|Sevilla
|84
|11
|Piotr Zielinski
|Napoli
|83
|12
|David Silva
|Real Sociedad
|83
|13
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|82
|14
|Steven Berghuis
|Ajax
|82
|15
|James Maddison
|Leicester City
|82
FIFA 23 best CDM - the best Defensive Midfielders in FIFA 23
Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich finally gets that number one CDM spot in FIFA 23, with Casemiro jumping up a few spots to take second place. One of the most notable newcomers to this years list is Sandro Tonali of AC Milan, jumping an impressive 739 spots in the Overall rankings to be the tenth best CDM in this year's FIFA entry.
Here are the top 15 CDM players in FIFA 23:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|89
|2
|Caemiro
|Manchester United
|89
|3
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|89
|4
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|5
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|87
|6
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Inter Milan
|86
|7
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|85
|8
|Declan Rice
|West Ham
|84
|9
|Franck Yannick Kessie
|Barcelona
|84
|10
|Sandro Tonali
|AC Milan
|84
|11
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|84
|12
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester City
|84
|13
|Konrad Laimer
|Leipzig
|83
|14
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
|Tottenham Hotspur
|83
|15
|Fernando
|Sevilla
|83
FIFA 23 best CM - the best Central Midfielders in FIFA 23
As well as beeing the fourth best player in FIFA 23 overall, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is still the best Central Midfielder in FIFA. Toni Kroos of Real Madrid maintains his second place postion, and his club teammate Luka Modric climb up one spot to take the third ranking this year. The most improved CM in FIFA 23 goes to Jude Bellingham, jumping 412 in the Overall rankings to finish the list at 15.
You can find all the top CMs in FIFA 23 below:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Rating
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|91
|2
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|3
|Luka Modrić
|Real Madrid
|88
|4
|Frenkie De Jong
|Barcelona
|87
|5
|Marco Verratti
|PSG
|87
|6
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|87
|7
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|86
|8
|Sergej Milinković
|Lazio
|86
|9
|Nicolò Barella
|Inter Milan
|86
|10
|Parejo
|Villarreal
|86
|11
|İlkay Gündoğan
|Manchester City
|85
|12
|Paul Pogba
|Juventus
|85
|13
|Jorginho
|Chelsea
|85
|14
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|85
|15
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|86
If you’re just getting started in FIFA 23, check out our Ultimate Team best starter teams page. You can improve your team by trading and spending FUT Coins - some of which can be earned by completing Milestone Objectives. It’s also a good idea to learn how Squad Battles and Champions work in FIFA 23. Chemistry has been completely changed in FIFA 23 too and don’t forget about the wide variety of Skill Moves. Finally, if you need help building the perfect team, we have pages on the best players overall, best Premier League players and fastest players. Along with FIFA 23’s wonderkids, best strikers, best wingers, best midfielders and best defenders.
Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 Midfielders
As we hinted at above, picking midfielders in FIFA 23 involves exploring the finer details, with different factors becoming more or less important depending on the mode and formation you're playing.
Below you can find things to bear in mind:
- For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young midfielders in the game.
- For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.
- Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain midfielders will work better in certain formations and styles.
Have fun in FIFA 23!