FIFA 23 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FIFA 23

The top midfielders in FIFA 23
The best Midfielders in FIFA 23 are an important part of your team, granting you the ability to cut through your opponent's attack and invade their side of the field.

Below, we've listed the FIFA 23 best midfielders, which includes the best FIFA 23 CAM, the best FIFA 23 CMD and the best FIFA 23 CM ranked in order of their Overall rating.

Make sure you investigate the specifics, such as Tackling and Positioning for CDMs, to ensure you get exactly what you want out of each player. We also have individual pages for the best wingers, midfielders, wonderkids, and fastest players.

FIFA 23 best CAM - the best Central Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 sees Bernardo Silva of Manchester City take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, with Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich retaining the taking the second spot it this year's entry. FIFA 22's number one CAM, Bruni Fernades, drops to third, and players like Martin Odegaard, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Piotr Zielinski jump up hundreds of ranks from last year to make up the top 15 Central Attacking Midfielders in FIFA 23.

Below, you can find the top 15 players for CAM in FIFA 23:

Bernardo Silva's stats in FIFA 23. Image credit: EA Sports.
RankPlayerClubRating
1Bernardo SilvaManchester City88
2Thomas MullerBayern Munich87
3Bruno FernandesManchester United86
4Marco ReusBorussia Dortmund85
5Nabil FekirReal Betis85
6Martin OdegaardArsenal84
7Mason MountChelsea84
8Lorenzo PellegriniRoma84
9Kai HavertzChelsea84
10Alejandro GomezSevilla84
11Piotr ZielinskiNapoli83
12David SilvaReal Sociedad83
13Lucas PaquetaWest Ham82
14Steven BerghuisAjax82
15James MaddisonLeicester City82

FIFA 23 best CDM - the best Defensive Midfielders in FIFA 23

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich finally gets that number one CDM spot in FIFA 23, with Casemiro jumping up a few spots to take second place. One of the most notable newcomers to this years list is Sandro Tonali of AC Milan, jumping an impressive 739 spots in the Overall rankings to be the tenth best CDM in this year's FIFA entry.

Here are the top 15 CDM players in FIFA 23:

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Joshua KimmichBayern Munich89
2CaemiroManchester United89
3N'Golo KanteChelsea89
4FabinhoLiverpool87
5RodriManchester City87
6Marcelo BrozovicInter Milan86
7Sergio BusquetsBarcelona85
8Declan RiceWest Ham84
9Franck Yannick KessieBarcelona84
10Sandro TonaliAC Milan84
11Thomas ParteyArsenal84
12Wilfred NdidiLeicester City84
13Konrad LaimerLeipzig83
14Pierre-Emile HøjbjergTottenham Hotspur83
15FernandoSevilla83

FIFA 23 best CM - the best Central Midfielders in FIFA 23

As well as beeing the fourth best player in FIFA 23 overall, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is still the best Central Midfielder in FIFA. Toni Kroos of Real Madrid maintains his second place postion, and his club teammate Luka Modric climb up one spot to take the third ranking this year. The most improved CM in FIFA 23 goes to Jude Bellingham, jumping 412 in the Overall rankings to finish the list at 15.

You can find all the top CMs in FIFA 23 below:

Image credit: EA Sports
RankPlayerClubRating
1Kevin De BruyneManchester City91
2Toni KroosReal Madrid88
3Luka ModrićReal Madrid88
4Frenkie De JongBarcelona87
5Marco VerrattiPSG87
6Leon GoretzkaBayern Munich87
7ThiagoLiverpool86
8Sergej MilinkovićLazio86
9Nicolò BarellaInter Milan86
10ParejoVillarreal86
11İlkay GündoğanManchester City85
12Paul PogbaJuventus85
13JorginhoChelsea85
14PedriBarcelona85
15Jude BellinghamBorussia Dortmund86

Other things to know about picking the best FIFA 23 Midfielders

As we hinted at above, picking midfielders in FIFA 23 involves exploring the finer details, with different factors becoming more or less important depending on the mode and formation you're playing.

Below you can find things to bear in mind:

  • For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young midfielders in the game.
  • For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.
  • Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain midfielders will work better in certain formations and styles.

Have fun in FIFA 23!

