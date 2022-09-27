FIFA 23 best midfielders, including best CAM, best CDM and best CMs in FIFA 23

The best Midfielders in FIFA 23 are an important part of your team, granting you the ability to cut through your opponent's attack and invade their side of the field.

Below, we've listed the FIFA 23 best midfielders, which includes the best FIFA 23 CAM, the best FIFA 23 CMD and the best FIFA 23 CM ranked in order of their Overall rating.

Make sure you investigate the specifics, such as Tackling and Positioning for CDMs, to ensure you get exactly what you want out of each player. We also have individual pages for the best wingers, midfielders, wonderkids, and fastest players.

On this page:

FIFA 23 best CAM - the best Central Attacking Midfielder in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 sees Bernardo Silva of Manchester City take the top spot for Central Attacking Midfielder, with Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich retaining the taking the second spot it this year's entry. FIFA 22's number one CAM, Bruni Fernades, drops to third, and players like Martin Odegaard, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Piotr Zielinski jump up hundreds of ranks from last year to make up the top 15 Central Attacking Midfielders in FIFA 23.

Below, you can find the top 15 players for CAM in FIFA 23:

Bernardo Silva's stats in FIFA 23. Image credit: EA Sports.

Rank Player Club Rating 1 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 88 2 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 87 3 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 86 4 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 85 5 Nabil Fekir Real Betis 85 6 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 84 7 Mason Mount Chelsea 84 8 Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma 84 9 Kai Havertz Chelsea 84 10 Alejandro Gomez Sevilla 84 11 Piotr Zielinski Napoli 83 12 David Silva Real Sociedad 83 13 Lucas Paqueta West Ham 82 14 Steven Berghuis Ajax 82 15 James Maddison Leicester City 82

FIFA 23 best CDM - the best Defensive Midfielders in FIFA 23 Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich finally gets that number one CDM spot in FIFA 23, with Casemiro jumping up a few spots to take second place. One of the most notable newcomers to this years list is Sandro Tonali of AC Milan, jumping an impressive 739 spots in the Overall rankings to be the tenth best CDM in this year's FIFA entry. Here are the top 15 CDM players in FIFA 23: Image credit: EA Sports Rank Player Club Rating 1 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89 2 Caemiro Manchester United 89 3 N'Golo Kante Chelsea 89 4 Fabinho Liverpool 87 5 Rodri Manchester City 87 6 Marcelo Brozovic Inter Milan 86 7 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 85 8 Declan Rice West Ham 84 9 Franck Yannick Kessie Barcelona 84 10 Sandro Tonali AC Milan 84 11 Thomas Partey Arsenal 84 12 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 84 13 Konrad Laimer Leipzig 83 14 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Tottenham Hotspur 83 15 Fernando Sevilla 83

For Career Mode, potential is important too - Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young midfielders in the game.

For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.

Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain midfielders will work better in certain formations and styles. Have fun in FIFA 23!

- Some players have higher built-in potential for growth than others, and if you're planning on playing at least two seasons of Career Mode then it's going to have a major impact on your squad. It's also a great way to pick up a bargain, too, so if you're keen on finding some youngsters take the time to go over our detailed list of the best FIFA 23 potential wonderkids and young players, which includes some of the finest young midfielders in the game. For Ultimate Team, remember you can use Chemistry Styles - Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose.

- Chemistry Styles, if you didn't know, add up to a whopping 90 points to your player's attributes, spread according to the Style you choose. Think about your style of play when looking at stats - We mentioned this briefly above, but certain midfielders will work better in certain formations and styles. Have fun in FIFA 23!