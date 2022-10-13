FIFA OTW upgrade tracker, including Wins to Watch, Nations to Watch, Team of the Week predictions

FIFA OTW upgrade tracker, including Wins to Watch, Nations to Watch, Team of the Week predictionsRegularly updated with all the latest Ones to Watch movements!
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is already awash with overpowered promo cards, but the lure of Ones to Watch is eternal, and thanks to the addition of Nations to Watch upgrades on top of last year’s Wins to Watch mechanic, these cards may actually remain usable in the game for longer than is traditional. Haaland certainly will, if nobody else!
But with three separate sources of potential upgrades for these cards—wins for the team, wins for the country, and of course Team of the Week cards for the individual—it can be tough to keep track of which card is about to get a performance boost and potentially go up in value. With that in mind, we have assembled this absolutely cutting edge tracker page. OK, it’s just a fancy table, but it is prettier than EA’s one, so there.
So! Follow this guide and you will never have to wonder whether that Tyler Adams or Corentin Tolisso you got in your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pre-order pack is still in with a chance of getting an upgrade or nah. Good luck!
On this page:
If you’re interested in Ultimate Team, we have pages on best starter teams, Squad Battles, Milestone rewards and FUT Coins and trading.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch progress and tracker
Ones to Watch cards are upgraded each Friday, or thereabouts, to reflect any changes based on Wins to Watch, Nations to Watch or Team of the Week.
The tracker below features every OTW card, including SBC and Objective players, their ratings, and progress towards their next upgrade.
|Player
|Ratings
|Wins to Watch
|Nations to Watch
|Positions
|Nation & Club
|Robert Lewandowski
|Starting: 91
Current: 91
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|ST, CF
|Poland
Barcelona
|Erling Haaland
|Starting: 88
Current: 89
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|ST, CF
|Norway
Man City
|Sadio Mane
|Starting: 88
Current: 89
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|LM, LW, CF
|Senegal
Bayern Munich
|Antonio Rudiger
|Starting: 87
Current: 87
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CB
|Germany
Real Madrid
|Paulo Dybala
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CF, CAM, ST
|Argentina
Roma
|Raheem Sterling
|Starting: 86
Current: 86
|Played: 1/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|LW, LM, RW
|England
Man City
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Starting: 85
Current: 85
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CB
|Netherlands
Bayern Munich
|Franck Kessie
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CDM, CM
|Ivory Coast
Barcelona
|Angel Di Maria
|Starting: 84
Current: 84
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|Argentina
Juventus
|Gabriel Jesus
|Starting: 83
Current: 83
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|ST, CF, RW
|Brazil
Arsenal
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Starting: 82
Current: 82
|Played: 2/8
Won: 0/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CB
|Germany
Borussia Dortmund
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|Starting: 82
Current: 82
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CM, CDM
|France
Real Madrid
|Antony
|Starting: 82
Current: 82
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|RW, RM
|Brazil
Man United
|Darwin Nunez
|Starting: 82
Current: 82
|Played: 2/8
Won: 0/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|ST, CF, LW
|Uruguay
Liverpool
|Corentin Tolisso
|Starting: 81
Current: 81
|Played: 2/8
Won: 0/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CM, CDM
|France
Lyon
|Richarlison
|Starting: 81
Current: 81
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|ST, CF, LW
|Brazil
Spurs
|Renato Sanches
|Starting: 80
Current: 80
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CM, RM
|Portugal
PSG
|Steven Bergwijn
|Starting: 80
Current: 80
|Played: 2/8
Won: 1/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|LW, LM, RW
|Netherlands
Ajax
|Sergino Dest
|Starting: 77
Current: 77
|Played: 2/8
Won: 2/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|RB, RWB, LB, RM
|USA
AC Milan
|Tyler Adams
|Starting: 76
Current: 76
|Played: 2/8
Won: 0/3
|Played: 0
Won: 0
|CDM, RWB, CM
|USA
Leeds
If you’re just getting started in FIFA 23, check out our Ultimate Team best starter teams page. You can improve your team by trading and spending FUT Coins - some of which can be earned by completing Milestone Objectives. It’s also a good idea to learn how Squad Battles and Champions work in FIFA 23. Chemistry has been completely changed in FIFA 23 too and don’t forget about the wide variety of Skill Moves, and make sure to claim your Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond rewards in FUT while you can! Finally, if you need help building the perfect team, we have pages on the best players overall, best Premier League players and fastest players. Along with FIFA 23’s wonderkids, best strikers, best wingers, best midfielders and best defenders.
FIFA 23 OTW Team of the Week predictions
Erling Haaland was the first player to receive a performance-based upgrade on his Ones to Watch card, moving from 88 to 89 overall thanks to a stunning performance in the Manchester derby, where he bagged three goals, two assists and Man of the Match.
We will start to understand who might make it into Team of the Week 5, due out on Wednesday 17th October, once the preceding weekend’s matches take place, and will then update this page to reflect any TOTW potential.
It is always worth bearing in mind that players cannot receive two Team of the Week cards in a row, and that sometimes players planned to be included in the current promo team—e.g. Road to the Knockouts, Rulebreakers, what-have-you—are left out of TOTW despite putting in a performance that might qualify them for it.
How OTW upgrades work in FIFA 23
Ones to Watch is the first Ultimate Team promo of the cycle, and went live when FIFA 23 went on general sale. Cards are chosen based on high-profile summer transfers, and this year there was only one squad released. This was due to a truncated real-world football schedule owing to the winter World Cup.
These are dynamic cards that can receive upgrades for three reasons:
- Team of the Week - OTW cards will always be upgraded if a player is included in Team of the Week. Cards will not receive performance-based boosts based on other promotions, so if Tyler Adams is featured in Team of the Year, for example (GO TYLER), then his OTW will not be affected.
- Man of the Match - As with TOTW, OTW cards can receive a performance-based upgrade if the player earns a Man of the Match card. These are released less frequently and often tie in with domestic cup competitions.
- Wins to Watch - Introduced last year, this mechanic means OTW cards can receive an extra +1 upgrade if their team secures three wins within eight domestic league matches of the card’s release. That is domestic league matches. Cups, European matches, etc, do not count. You’d be surprised how many people forget this. The player does not have to play in these matches to receive the upgrade.
- Nations to Watch - New for FIFA 23, players will also receive a +1 upgrade if their nation wins a match at the World Cup in Qatar. The player does not have to play in these matches (or even feature in the World Cup squad!) to be eligible.
In other words, it’s all about watching out for things that happen in real-life football. Or watching this tracker page, obviously.
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch trading tips
While you may have stumbled in here hoping to find out if your Tyler Adams is due an upgrade, it also seems possible that you want to judge whether any of the current OTW crop are worth investing in and trying to flip for profit. Good news! They may be!
Trading dynamic cards, as this sort of thing is known, is a high-risk, high-reward method of turning your modest stack of FIFA coins into something more substantial. The idea is to buy them when they are least desirable and then sell them when they start to accumulate hype.
- How it works - OTW cards usually go up in price in the run-up to a player’s latest match. To use a recent real-world example, Antony’s OTW card was lurking around the 200k mark on Friday October 7th, but rose to around 230k on Sunday October 9th when Man United beat Everton and the Brazilian winger scored in the first half. Anyone who bought in at the lower price could have sold for around 18.5k profit (after EA takes its 5% transaction tax).
- When to buy - If you want to buy an OTW card for trading, look for opportunities based on dips in the market and distance to the next game. If cards are dropping in price after the Weekend League, for example, and a player lost their last game, it might be a good time to buy. Buying later in the week as people are purchasing Weekend League teams, or in the immediate run-up to a match, is less of a good idea, because the player’s price will be inflated. Keep an eye on price-tracking sites like Futbin and Futwiz to spot these patterns.
- When to sell - The prime time to sell is right before the real-world match starts. Cards rise in the run-up to a match as people buy the card in the hope that its value will go up, and this makes the card more scarce and increases the price. Waiting until the match takes place can yield even better results, but there is no guarantee that the player will score. What you can guarantee, however, is that if the player is subbed or their team loses, the price will drop.
One thing we should also add is that some cards already have upgrades baked into their market value. For example, everyone knows that Man City is going to win three out of eight domestic league matches, and the price of Erling Haaland’s OTW reflects that. It will probably not go up at all when City clinch the third win. If someone is playing for a dominant club like Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, bear that in mind!