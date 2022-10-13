FIFA OTW upgrade tracker, including Wins to Watch, Nations to Watch, Team of the Week predictions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is already awash with overpowered promo cards, but the lure of Ones to Watch is eternal, and thanks to the addition of Nations to Watch upgrades on top of last year’s Wins to Watch mechanic, these cards may actually remain usable in the game for longer than is traditional. Haaland certainly will, if nobody else!

But with three separate sources of potential upgrades for these cards—wins for the team, wins for the country, and of course Team of the Week cards for the individual—it can be tough to keep track of which card is about to get a performance boost and potentially go up in value. With that in mind, we have assembled this absolutely cutting edge tracker page. OK, it’s just a fancy table, but it is prettier than EA’s one, so there.

So! Follow this guide and you will never have to wonder whether that Tyler Adams or Corentin Tolisso you got in your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pre-order pack is still in with a chance of getting an upgrade or nah. Good luck!

FIFA 23 OTW Team of the Week predictions Erling Haaland was the first player to receive a performance-based upgrade on his Ones to Watch card, moving from 88 to 89 overall thanks to a stunning performance in the Manchester derby, where he bagged three goals, two assists and Man of the Match. We will start to understand who might make it into Team of the Week 5, due out on Wednesday 17th October, once the preceding weekend’s matches take place, and will then update this page to reflect any TOTW potential. It is always worth bearing in mind that players cannot receive two Team of the Week cards in a row, and that sometimes players planned to be included in the current promo team—e.g. Road to the Knockouts, Rulebreakers, what-have-you—are left out of TOTW despite putting in a performance that might qualify them for it.

How OTW upgrades work in FIFA 23 Ones to Watch is the first Ultimate Team promo of the cycle, and went live when FIFA 23 went on general sale. Cards are chosen based on high-profile summer transfers, and this year there was only one squad released. This was due to a truncated real-world football schedule owing to the winter World Cup. These are dynamic cards that can receive upgrades for three reasons: Team of the Week - OTW cards will always be upgraded if a player is included in Team of the Week. Cards will not receive performance-based boosts based on other promotions, so if Tyler Adams is featured in Team of the Year, for example (GO TYLER), then his OTW will not be affected.

- OTW cards will always be upgraded if a player is included in Team of the Week. Cards will not receive performance-based boosts based on other promotions, so if Tyler Adams is featured in Team of the Year, for example (GO TYLER), then his OTW will not be affected. Man of the Match - As with TOTW, OTW cards can receive a performance-based upgrade if the player earns a Man of the Match card. These are released less frequently and often tie in with domestic cup competitions.

- As with TOTW, OTW cards can receive a performance-based upgrade if the player earns a Man of the Match card. These are released less frequently and often tie in with domestic cup competitions. Wins to Watch - Introduced last year, this mechanic means OTW cards can receive an extra +1 upgrade if their team secures three wins within eight domestic league matches of the card’s release. That is domestic league matches. Cups, European matches, etc, do not count. You’d be surprised how many people forget this. The player does not have to play in these matches to receive the upgrade.

- Introduced last year, this mechanic means OTW cards can receive an extra +1 upgrade if their team secures three wins within eight domestic league matches of the card’s release. That is domestic league matches. Cups, European matches, etc, do not count. You’d be surprised how many people forget this. The player does not have to play in these matches to receive the upgrade. Nations to Watch - New for FIFA 23, players will also receive a +1 upgrade if their nation wins a match at the World Cup in Qatar. The player does not have to play in these matches (or even feature in the World Cup squad!) to be eligible. In other words, it’s all about watching out for things that happen in real-life football. Or watching this tracker page, obviously.