How to do Stepover right and left in FIFA 23

The Stepover Right and Left are Skill Moves in FIFA 23 that a player can perform to show off, or use to complete challenges, such as the 'Getting Noticed By As Monaco' task from the 'Rise of Mbappé' Moment.

There are a few caveats to using Skill Moves in FIFA 23, even with the seemingly easy Stepover, so we'll go over how to do a Stepover Right and Left in general, then give a tip for doing one consistently if you're trying to perform one for a Moment challenge.

How to Stepover in FIFA 23

The Stepover Right and Stepover Left are 2 Star Skill Moves in FIFA 23, which can only be performed by players capable of doing 2 Star Skill Moves. Don't worry though, this won't usually be a problem, as most players meet this requirement, bar some Goalkeepers with lower ratings.

If you want to make sure, you should check a player's individual stats and then look for the number beside 'Skill Moves' to see what level of moves you can do while controlling them.

When controlling a player who can perform a 2 Star Skill Move, you just need to roll the right thumbstick from the top of stick to the right, in a quarter motion to do the Stepover Right.

If you want to do a Stepover Left, you would instead roll the right thumbstick from the top of the stick to the left, in a quarter motion.

If this input method isn't working for you while trying to complete the 'Getting Noticed By As Monaco' challenge, we've got advice below that should help you clear it quickly.

How to Stepover Right for 'Rise of Mbappé' Moment

At first, the 'Getting Noticed By As Monaco' challenge as part of the 'Rise of Mbappé' Moment in FIFA 23 might appear to be glitched to you (as it sure did for me), but there's actually a very easy solution to getting this task done.

To Stepover Right as Mbappé you need to follow the instructions noted above and roll the right thumbstick from the top of the stick to the right, in a quarter motion - but you need to make sure that the animation is finished for the challenge to mark as completed.

This is easier said than done when you're being tackling by the opposing team, but we found it way easier to do when we took the ball to the other side of the pitch as Mbappé, because the other team will mostly leave you alone here. However, it can still be tricky to get the Skill Move to activate, so we also recommend facing toward the top of the pitch, then only rolling the right stick to perform the Stepover Right. So no directional changes from the left stick, or sprinting.

Make sure to go to the friendly side of the pitch and let the Stepover animation finish to complete the challenge.

When the green tick appears on the 'Stepover right as Mbappé' challenge in the top right-hand corner of the screen, all you have to do is take him back to the other side of the pitch and score a goal. Even if you have to restart the challenge, the tick will still apply - just don't exit the challenge, as it will be rest when you come back.

You can do this in other modes to consistently Stepover, but the method is best used for completing challenges when it won't effect your chances of winning or losing a match.

Hope you're enjoying FIFA 23!