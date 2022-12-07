You need to catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley in order to cook certain meals or complete Star Path and Dreamlight Duties.

Kingfish can only be caught by fishing in certain biomes, and even then you'll need to look out for the correct bubble colour and fish at the right time, so we've detailed exactly how to catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley below. Just be warned that it's still a fairly rare catch, even when you're doing everything right.

How to catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kingfish are found in the waters of Dazzle Beach, but they're a very rare find, so you'll need to come prepared before looking for one.

The best way to catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to fish at the blue bubbles in Dazzle Beach at night. It's also possible to catch Kingfish from white fishing spots this way, but it doesn't happen as often.

We started to catch Kingfish more often after 6pm in our local time, but it seems to be more commmon at around 8pm according to some players on the DreamlightValley subreddit. Either way, best to avoid trying to catch Kingfish unless it's late in the evening or night time.

Generally, we recommend fishing at every spot you can while hunting for Kingfish, as you need to get rid of those spots to force a respawn of a possible blue fishing spot anyway.

If you're planning on farming Kingfish, then we recommend either bringing some food with you to keep your blue Energy bar filled (cocoa beans are surprisingly good at this), or unlocking the Wishing Well in the area you're farming in, so you can fast travel between the biome and your home to fill your Energy bar without making meals.

While fishing, you should also 'hang out' with a character who has a fishing bonus, as this means they will occasionally give you more Kingfish after you find one. This fishing bonus isn't locked to one character, as you get to choose what bonus each of the villagers gets when you reach a certain point in their friendship. Just keep in mind that most times these additional fishes don't count towards Dreamlight Duties or Star Path quests.

Once you're done with Kingfish, you might want to fish up some seaweed instead, or find clay and rich soil for crafting.