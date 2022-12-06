If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list and rewards

What's required to complete the end-of-year event.
Matthew Reynolds
Guide by Matthew Reynolds
Published on

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 see the return of the annual series of challenges that celebrate the previous year of Bungie's space shooter.

By completing these challenges - some of which involve completing the latest and often more time intensive activities in the game - you can earn exclusive rewards, both in-game and out, including the chance to purchase an exclusive T-shirt.

As with previous years, each Triumph is weighted the same, giving you freedom to play how you like.

Moments of Triumph will conclude alongside the end of Season of the Seraph on February 28th, 2023, which is also the day the next expansion Lightfall releases.

Destiny Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list

There are 30 challenges to complete this year - with a focus on weapon crafting, seasonal storylines, and Year 5 Raids and seasonal quests. Remember, if you include the four Triumphs you earn for claiming each reward, which will help nudge you up to the next reward tier.

Though some Triumphs require DLC or certain expansions to access, participating in Moments of Triumph is free for all players.

Triumph nameCompletion method
Reward: EmblemComplete 1 Triumph to earn the 2022 emblem.
Reward: EmblemComplete 5 Triumphs to earn a special emblem.
Reward: Ghost ShellComplete 10 Triumphs to earn the 2022 Moments of Triumph Ghost Shell.
T-Shirt Unlocked at Bungie StoreComplete 15 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2022 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store.
Raid Runner, Dungeon DiverComplete each Year 5 Raid and Dungeon, plus 6x challenges and 1x weapon pattern, for a special Sparrow and Emblem.
Triumph AchieverAttain an impressive Triumph score (10,000 total)
Psionic OperatorComplete mission Operation Elbrus (Season of the Risen storyline)
SeveranceComplete mission Bound in Sorrow (Season of the Haunted storyline)
Savior of the Seven SeasDefeat all eight pirate lords (complete Season of Plunder storyline Sails of the Shipstealer)
Rebuiding RasputinComplete mission More than a Weapon (Season of the Sereph storyline)
Vanguard VictoryDefeat 300 combatants in Vanguard playlists with any Year 5 ritual weapon
Gambit GauntletDefeat combatants in Gambit with any Year 5 ritual weapon
Crucible ContractDefeat combatants in Crucible with any Year 5 ritual weapon
Trials WinsWin 7 rounds in Trials of Osiris.
OrdealComplete Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes.
TaskmasterComplete 50 bounties
But This One Is MineGain 20 weapon levels using crafted weapons; can be gained across multiple weapons.
BuildcrafterComplete 10 playlist or seasonal activities with all three Light subclasses (30 total).
Don't Call It a StaffDefeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee final blows.
Empty ThroneComplete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty.
The Witch Queen - LegendaryComplete all Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty.
Buddy UpClaim all Rank rewards from Fynch.
Vow of the DiscipleComplete the Vow of the Disciple raid.
King's FallComplete any version of the King's Fall raid.
ThoughtstealerComplete the Duality Dungeon.
Here We Go AgainComplete 6 raid or dungeon rotator challenges.
I'll Build It MyselfAcquire 1 Weapon Pattern from a raid or dungeon.
Signal JammerComplete the Vox Obscura Exotic Quest.
Secret TruimphTBC

You'll find the list of Moments of Triumph challenges in the 'Triumphs' tab in your inventory, then select the Seal at the bottom of the screen.

Note though some Triumphs - such as Raid and seasonal story completions - are retroactive, some - such as the 50 Bounties and rotator challenges - are not.

Remember, you only have until February 28th, 2022 - which is Lightfall's release date - to complete these challenges.

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards

Each of the above challenges are weighted equally, giving you freedom to choose which ones you like to get the desired reward.

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards are as follows:

  • Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing 2022 Triumphs completed so far
  • 5 Triumphs - Emblem
  • 10 Triumphs - Gallant Ward Shell
  • 15 Triumphs - 2022 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
  • Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Triumph - Special special Sparrow and Emblem, additional T-shirt customisation
  • 28 Triumphs - MMXXII seal and title

The Season of the Seraph is here, alongside Moments of Triumph 2022, new Exotics and an increased max level cap! Last season we had the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, Cryptic Quatrains and weapons such as the Quicksilver Storm and Taipan 4FR. Meanwhile, there's the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite.

What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2021?

Curious as to what 2021's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:

Triumph nameCompletion method
Reward: EmblemComplete Triumphs to earn the 2021 emblem.
Reward: Fractic Spiral SparrowComplete 5 Triumphs to earn the Fractic Spiral Sparrow
Reward: Elegant Guard ShellComplete 10 Triumphs to earn the Elegant Guard Shell
T-Shirt Unlocked at Bungie StoreComplete 15 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2021 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store
Triumph ApprenticeAttain a moderate Triumph score (10,000 total)
Triumph MasterAttain a high Triumph score (15,000 total)
Vault of GlassComplete any version of the Vault of Glass raid.
WrathenderComplete the Coup de Grace mission. (Season of the Chosen finale mission)
Path of the ChosenComplete all Seasonal storyline quests.
Walk the Truth PathComplete all Path of the Splicer quests.
Seeker of the LostComplete Wayfinder's Voyage, Parts I - VII.
Strike SpelunkerDefeat 300 combatants in playlist strikes with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
Gambit GauntletDefeat targets in Gambit with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
Crucible ContractDefeat targets in Crucible with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
Trials WinsWin rounds in Trials of Osiris.
OrdealComplete Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes.
TaskmasterComplete 50 bounties
Repeat WinnerDefeat 5 bosses in Dares of Eternity (Step 1)
Daring DisplaysComplete 6 Starhorse bounties (Step 1)
Special Guest StarDefeat Xur's Chosen in the Lighting Round (Step 1)
Lost Sector MasterComplete 1 Lost Sector on Master difficulty in The Dreaming City, Europa, Moon, The Tangled Shore
Beyond Light - Chapter 3Eramis awaits within the walls of Riis-Reborn. Hunt her down. (Complete Chapter 3)
Seasoned in DarknessCollect 4 Stasis Aspects and 6 Stasis Fragments.
Europa Hunting PartyComplete Empire Hunts. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty hunts.
Deep Stone CryptComplete the Deep Stone Crypt raid.
Talon of LightComplete the exotic quest Let Loose Thy Talons.
Graven TalesUncover the Dead Man's Tale.
Devotee's RemnantComplete the catalyst for Ager's Scepter.
30th ExoticsClaim both Exotic weapons - Gjallarhorn and Forerunner - from the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.
Grasp of Avarice CompleteComplete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 rewards were as follows:

  • Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing 2021 Triumphs completed so far
  • 5 Triumphs - Fractic Spiral Sparrow
  • 10 Triumphs - Elegant Guard Shell
  • 15 Triumphs - 2021 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
  • 28 Triumphs - MMXXII seal and title (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)

What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2020?

Curious as to what 2020's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:

Triumph nameCompletion method
Leviathan RaidComplete the Leviathan Raid
Eater of Worlds RaidComplete the Eater of Worlds Raid
Spire of Stars RaidComplete the Spire of Stars Raid
Crown of Sorrow RaidComplete the Crown of Sorrow Raid
Scourge of the Past RaidComplete the Scourge of the Past Raid
Triumph ApprenticeAttain a Triumph score of 12,500
Triumph MasterAttain a Triumph score of 50,000
Gun for HireComplete 15 bounties throughout the system
ChallengerComplete 10 weekly challenges throughout the system
For the VanguardComplete 20 strikes in any playlist
Ordeal or No DealComplete Ordeal Strikes (challenging strikes grant more progress)
Valor LegendIn Season of Arrivals, reach Legend Valor rank + reset rank
Trials VictoriesWin 7 matches in Trials of Osiris
Gambit StandoutIn Season of Arrivals, deposit 250 Motes and defeat 150 enemies with precision final blows
K1 DiscoveredComplete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors
Altars of Sorrow: Final PhaseDefeat a Tier V Nightmare boss
Garden of SalvationComplete the Garden of Salvation raid
Destroyer of HereticsComplete the Pit of Heresy dungeon
Prophecy CompleteComplete the Prophecy dungeon
Season Pass RankAttain rank 100 in Season of Arrivals
Interference: Clear the AirDefeat Savathun's Supplicant (yet to be released)
Exotic ArsenalClaim Exotics Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy and Traveler's Chosen in Season of Arrivals
Hive-God OptometristFind and destroy all 50 Savathun's Eyes
The Majesty of ItObtain Magnificent Legendary Solstice Armor
Above and BeyondEarn Glow on any Solstice of Heroes Armor

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 rewards were as follows:

  • Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing Triumphs completed so far
  • 5 Triumphs - Sparrow (Resurrecting Flight)
  • 10 Triumphs - Ghost (Awakened Shell)
  • 15 Triumphs - 2020 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
  • All five raids completed - Raid Ring purchase access
  • 28 Triumphs - MMXX seal (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)

What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2019?

Curious as to what 2019's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:

ActivityCompletion methodCompletions
Mission: Nothing Left to SayComplete mission 'Nothing Left to Say'.1
Forges AfieldForge weapons from research frames and Black Armory frames10
Prime FashionWin a Gambit Prime match while wearing a full set of Notorious armor1
BedazzledFully upgrade the Chalice of Opulence1
Exotic ArsenalClaim Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, and Whisper of the Worm from their respective Exotic missions.3
The VaultAmass gear in your Collections.1000
Gun for HireComplete bounties throughout the system.50
ChallengerComplete weekly challenges throughout the system.10
For the VanguardComplete strikes in any strike playlist.25
Vanguard Pinnacle WeaponsEarn a Vanguard pinnacle weapon from any Season.1
Legendary ValorAchieve a Valor rank of 'Legend' in any season.1
Crucible Pinnacle ArsenalEarn a Crucible pinnacle weapon from any season.1
MythicReach the Mythic division in Gambit1
Gambit Pinnacle ArsenalEarn a Gambit pinnacle weapon from any season.1
Never AgainComplete the dungeon 'The Shattered Throne'.1
O Murderer MineComplete the 'Last Wish' raid.1
Valiant SaviorComplete the 'Scourge of the Past' raid.1
In the Shadow of the Kingdom of SorrowComplete the 'Crown of Sorrow' raid.1
The Majesty of ItObtain the complete Majestic Solstice of Heroes 2019 armor set.1
Above and BeyondMasterwork any piece of Majestic Solstice of Heroes armor1

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 rewards were as follows:

  • Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing points collected so far
  • 5 Triumphs - Sparrow (Lightning Rider)
  • 10 Triumphs - Jumpship (Solstice Hymnal)
  • 15 Triumphs - 2019 Moments of Triumph T-shirt
  • All 24 Triumphs - MMXIX seal (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)

What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2018?

Curious as to what 2018's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:

ActivityCompletion methodPoints
Bringer of LightFinish Destiny 2's Base Campaign10
Follower of OsirisFinish Curse of Osiris Campaign10
Awaken the WarmindFinish Warmind Campaign10
The Hero We DeserveComplete 25 Public Events on Heroic Difficulty (from when event began)10
Treasure HunterCollect All Region Chests (68 total)10
Running ErrandsComplete 25 Bounties10
Check Out My ArsenalObtain 25 Exotic Weapons or Armor15
I Will Smash YouDefeat 100 Opponents in the Crucible15
Fleeting MemoriesCollect all 45 Latent Memories15
AdventurousComplete 20 Adventures20
Show Me the WayObtain Sagira's Ghost Shell (by completing all Lost Prophecy Verses)20
Hive ExterminationComplete Tier 7 in Escalation Protocol20
In My ElementCollect 250 Elemental Orbs25
Remember Who You AreRedux Missions Completed (5 total)30
The Very BestReach Vanguard Rank 50 in Season 320
The Fabled GuardianReach Fabled in Valor ranking in Season 320
The EmperorDefeat Calus in the Leviathan Raid20
Prove Your WorthComplete Eater of Worlds and Spire of Stars Raid Lairs20
Fashion HeroUpgrade the full Solstice of Heroes Armor Set to Legendary Quality50
Above and BeyondMasterwork Any Solstice of Heroes Armor50

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2018 rewards were as follows:

  • Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing points collected so far
  • 125 points - Legendary Ghost Shell (Right Choice)
  • 250 points - Moments of Triumph T-shirt offer available from the Bungie store
  • 300 points - Legendary Sparrow (Comrades in Arms)
  • 400 points - Emblem upgrade (Eternally Triumphant)
