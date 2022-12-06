Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list and rewards

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list and rewardsWhat's required to complete the end-of-year event.
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 see the return of the annual series of challenges that celebrate the previous year of Bungie's space shooter.
By completing these challenges - some of which involve completing the latest and often more time intensive activities in the game - you can earn exclusive rewards, both in-game and out, including the chance to purchase an exclusive T-shirt.
As with previous years, each Triumph is weighted the same, giving you freedom to play how you like.
Moments of Triumph will conclude alongside the end of Season of the Seraph on February 28th, 2023, which is also the day the next expansion Lightfall releases.
On this page:
- Destiny Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list
- Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards
- What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2021?
- What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2020?
- What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2019?
- What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2018?
Destiny Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list
There are 30 challenges to complete this year - with a focus on weapon crafting, seasonal storylines, and Year 5 Raids and seasonal quests. Remember, if you include the four Triumphs you earn for claiming each reward, which will help nudge you up to the next reward tier.
Though some Triumphs require DLC or certain expansions to access, participating in Moments of Triumph is free for all players.
|Triumph name
|Completion method
|Reward: Emblem
|Complete 1 Triumph to earn the 2022 emblem.
|Reward: Emblem
|Complete 5 Triumphs to earn a special emblem.
|Reward: Ghost Shell
|Complete 10 Triumphs to earn the 2022 Moments of Triumph Ghost Shell.
|T-Shirt Unlocked at Bungie Store
|Complete 15 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2022 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store.
|Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver
|Complete each Year 5 Raid and Dungeon, plus 6x challenges and 1x weapon pattern, for a special Sparrow and Emblem.
|Triumph Achiever
|Attain an impressive Triumph score (10,000 total)
|Psionic Operator
|Complete mission Operation Elbrus (Season of the Risen storyline)
|Severance
|Complete mission Bound in Sorrow (Season of the Haunted storyline)
|Savior of the Seven Seas
|Defeat all eight pirate lords (complete Season of Plunder storyline Sails of the Shipstealer)
|Rebuiding Rasputin
|Complete mission More than a Weapon (Season of the Sereph storyline)
|Vanguard Victory
|Defeat 300 combatants in Vanguard playlists with any Year 5 ritual weapon
|Gambit Gauntlet
|Defeat combatants in Gambit with any Year 5 ritual weapon
|Crucible Contract
|Defeat combatants in Crucible with any Year 5 ritual weapon
|Trials Wins
|Win 7 rounds in Trials of Osiris.
|Ordeal
|Complete Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes.
|Taskmaster
|Complete 50 bounties
|But This One Is Mine
|Gain 20 weapon levels using crafted weapons; can be gained across multiple weapons.
|Buildcrafter
|Complete 10 playlist or seasonal activities with all three Light subclasses (30 total).
|Don't Call It a Staff
|Defeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee final blows.
|Empty Throne
|Complete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty.
|The Witch Queen - Legendary
|Complete all Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty.
|Buddy Up
|Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch.
|Vow of the Disciple
|Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid.
|King's Fall
|Complete any version of the King's Fall raid.
|Thoughtstealer
|Complete the Duality Dungeon.
|Here We Go Again
|Complete 6 raid or dungeon rotator challenges.
|I'll Build It Myself
|Acquire 1 Weapon Pattern from a raid or dungeon.
|Signal Jammer
|Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic Quest.
|Secret Truimph
|TBC
You'll find the list of Moments of Triumph challenges in the 'Triumphs' tab in your inventory, then select the Seal at the bottom of the screen.
Note though some Triumphs - such as Raid and seasonal story completions - are retroactive, some - such as the 50 Bounties and rotator challenges - are not.
Remember, you only have until February 28th, 2022 - which is Lightfall's release date - to complete these challenges.
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards
Each of the above challenges are weighted equally, giving you freedom to choose which ones you like to get the desired reward.
The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards are as follows:
- Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing 2022 Triumphs completed so far
- 5 Triumphs - Emblem
- 10 Triumphs - Gallant Ward Shell
- 15 Triumphs - 2022 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
- Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Triumph - Special special Sparrow and Emblem, additional T-shirt customisation
- 28 Triumphs - MMXXII seal and title
The Season of the Seraph is here, alongside Moments of Triumph 2022, new Exotics and an increased max level cap! Last season we had the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, Cryptic Quatrains and weapons such as the Quicksilver Storm and Taipan 4FR. Meanwhile, there's the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite.
What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2021?
Curious as to what 2021's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:
|Triumph name
|Completion method
|Reward: Emblem
|Complete Triumphs to earn the 2021 emblem.
|Reward: Fractic Spiral Sparrow
|Complete 5 Triumphs to earn the Fractic Spiral Sparrow
|Reward: Elegant Guard Shell
|Complete 10 Triumphs to earn the Elegant Guard Shell
|T-Shirt Unlocked at Bungie Store
|Complete 15 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2021 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store
|Triumph Apprentice
|Attain a moderate Triumph score (10,000 total)
|Triumph Master
|Attain a high Triumph score (15,000 total)
|Vault of Glass
|Complete any version of the Vault of Glass raid.
|Wrathender
|Complete the Coup de Grace mission. (Season of the Chosen finale mission)
|Path of the Chosen
|Complete all Seasonal storyline quests.
|Walk the Truth Path
|Complete all Path of the Splicer quests.
|Seeker of the Lost
|Complete Wayfinder's Voyage, Parts I - VII.
|Strike Spelunker
|Defeat 300 combatants in playlist strikes with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
|Gambit Gauntlet
|Defeat targets in Gambit with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
|Crucible Contract
|Defeat targets in Crucible with any Seasonal Quest weapon; Adored, Salvager's Salvo, Null Composure, or Ascendancy.
|Trials Wins
|Win rounds in Trials of Osiris.
|Ordeal
|Complete Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes.
|Taskmaster
|Complete 50 bounties
|Repeat Winner
|Defeat 5 bosses in Dares of Eternity (Step 1)
|Daring Displays
|Complete 6 Starhorse bounties (Step 1)
|Special Guest Star
|Defeat Xur's Chosen in the Lighting Round (Step 1)
|Lost Sector Master
|Complete 1 Lost Sector on Master difficulty in The Dreaming City, Europa, Moon, The Tangled Shore
|Beyond Light - Chapter 3
|Eramis awaits within the walls of Riis-Reborn. Hunt her down. (Complete Chapter 3)
|Seasoned in Darkness
|Collect 4 Stasis Aspects and 6 Stasis Fragments.
|Europa Hunting Party
|Complete Empire Hunts. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty hunts.
|Deep Stone Crypt
|Complete the Deep Stone Crypt raid.
|Talon of Light
|Complete the exotic quest Let Loose Thy Talons.
|Graven Tales
|Uncover the Dead Man's Tale.
|Devotee's Remnant
|Complete the catalyst for Ager's Scepter.
|30th Exotics
|Claim both Exotic weapons - Gjallarhorn and Forerunner - from the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.
|Grasp of Avarice Complete
|Complete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.
The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 rewards were as follows:
- Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing 2021 Triumphs completed so far
- 5 Triumphs - Fractic Spiral Sparrow
- 10 Triumphs - Elegant Guard Shell
- 15 Triumphs - 2021 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
- 28 Triumphs - MMXXII seal and title (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)
What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2020?
Curious as to what 2020's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:
|Triumph name
|Completion method
|Leviathan Raid
|Complete the Leviathan Raid
|Eater of Worlds Raid
|Complete the Eater of Worlds Raid
|Spire of Stars Raid
|Complete the Spire of Stars Raid
|Crown of Sorrow Raid
|Complete the Crown of Sorrow Raid
|Scourge of the Past Raid
|Complete the Scourge of the Past Raid
|Triumph Apprentice
|Attain a Triumph score of 12,500
|Triumph Master
|Attain a Triumph score of 50,000
|Gun for Hire
|Complete 15 bounties throughout the system
|Challenger
|Complete 10 weekly challenges throughout the system
|For the Vanguard
|Complete 20 strikes in any playlist
|Ordeal or No Deal
|Complete Ordeal Strikes (challenging strikes grant more progress)
|Valor Legend
|In Season of Arrivals, reach Legend Valor rank + reset rank
|Trials Victories
|Win 7 matches in Trials of Osiris
|Gambit Standout
|In Season of Arrivals, deposit 250 Motes and defeat 150 enemies with precision final blows
|K1 Discovered
|Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors
|Altars of Sorrow: Final Phase
|Defeat a Tier V Nightmare boss
|Garden of Salvation
|Complete the Garden of Salvation raid
|Destroyer of Heretics
|Complete the Pit of Heresy dungeon
|Prophecy Complete
|Complete the Prophecy dungeon
|Season Pass Rank
|Attain rank 100 in Season of Arrivals
|Interference: Clear the Air
|Defeat Savathun's Supplicant (yet to be released)
|Exotic Arsenal
|Claim Exotics Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy and Traveler's Chosen in Season of Arrivals
|Hive-God Optometrist
|Find and destroy all 50 Savathun's Eyes
|The Majesty of It
|Obtain Magnificent Legendary Solstice Armor
|Above and Beyond
|Earn Glow on any Solstice of Heroes Armor
The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 rewards were as follows:
- Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing Triumphs completed so far
- 5 Triumphs - Sparrow (Resurrecting Flight)
- 10 Triumphs - Ghost (Awakened Shell)
- 15 Triumphs - 2020 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access
- All five raids completed - Raid Ring purchase access
- 28 Triumphs - MMXX seal (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)
What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2019?
Curious as to what 2019's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:
|Activity
|Completion method
|Completions
|Mission: Nothing Left to Say
|Complete mission 'Nothing Left to Say'.
|1
|Forges Afield
|Forge weapons from research frames and Black Armory frames
|10
|Prime Fashion
|Win a Gambit Prime match while wearing a full set of Notorious armor
|1
|Bedazzled
|Fully upgrade the Chalice of Opulence
|1
|Exotic Arsenal
|Claim Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, and Whisper of the Worm from their respective Exotic missions.
|3
|The Vault
|Amass gear in your Collections.
|1000
|Gun for Hire
|Complete bounties throughout the system.
|50
|Challenger
|Complete weekly challenges throughout the system.
|10
|For the Vanguard
|Complete strikes in any strike playlist.
|25
|Vanguard Pinnacle Weapons
|Earn a Vanguard pinnacle weapon from any Season.
|1
|Legendary Valor
|Achieve a Valor rank of 'Legend' in any season.
|1
|Crucible Pinnacle Arsenal
|Earn a Crucible pinnacle weapon from any season.
|1
|Mythic
|Reach the Mythic division in Gambit
|1
|Gambit Pinnacle Arsenal
|Earn a Gambit pinnacle weapon from any season.
|1
|Never Again
|Complete the dungeon 'The Shattered Throne'.
|1
|O Murderer Mine
|Complete the 'Last Wish' raid.
|1
|Valiant Savior
|Complete the 'Scourge of the Past' raid.
|1
|In the Shadow of the Kingdom of Sorrow
|Complete the 'Crown of Sorrow' raid.
|1
|The Majesty of It
|Obtain the complete Majestic Solstice of Heroes 2019 armor set.
|1
|Above and Beyond
|Masterwork any piece of Majestic Solstice of Heroes armor
|1
The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 rewards were as follows:
- Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing points collected so far
- 5 Triumphs - Sparrow (Lightning Rider)
- 10 Triumphs - Jumpship (Solstice Hymnal)
- 15 Triumphs - 2019 Moments of Triumph T-shirt
- All 24 Triumphs - MMXIX seal (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)
What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2018?
Curious as to what 2018's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are:
|Activity
|Completion method
|Points
|Bringer of Light
|Finish Destiny 2's Base Campaign
|10
|Follower of Osiris
|Finish Curse of Osiris Campaign
|10
|Awaken the Warmind
|Finish Warmind Campaign
|10
|The Hero We Deserve
|Complete 25 Public Events on Heroic Difficulty (from when event began)
|10
|Treasure Hunter
|Collect All Region Chests (68 total)
|10
|Running Errands
|Complete 25 Bounties
|10
|Check Out My Arsenal
|Obtain 25 Exotic Weapons or Armor
|15
|I Will Smash You
|Defeat 100 Opponents in the Crucible
|15
|Fleeting Memories
|Collect all 45 Latent Memories
|15
|Adventurous
|Complete 20 Adventures
|20
|Show Me the Way
|Obtain Sagira's Ghost Shell (by completing all Lost Prophecy Verses)
|20
|Hive Extermination
|Complete Tier 7 in Escalation Protocol
|20
|In My Element
|Collect 250 Elemental Orbs
|25
|Remember Who You Are
|Redux Missions Completed (5 total)
|30
|The Very Best
|Reach Vanguard Rank 50 in Season 3
|20
|The Fabled Guardian
|Reach Fabled in Valor ranking in Season 3
|20
|The Emperor
|Defeat Calus in the Leviathan Raid
|20
|Prove Your Worth
|Complete Eater of Worlds and Spire of Stars Raid Lairs
|20
|Fashion Hero
|Upgrade the full Solstice of Heroes Armor Set to Legendary Quality
|50
|Above and Beyond
|Masterwork Any Solstice of Heroes Armor
|50
The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2018 rewards were as follows:
- Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing points collected so far
- 125 points - Legendary Ghost Shell (Right Choice)
- 250 points - Moments of Triumph T-shirt offer available from the Bungie store
- 300 points - Legendary Sparrow (Comrades in Arms)
- 400 points - Emblem upgrade (Eternally Triumphant)