Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list and rewards

Destiny Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges list There are 30 challenges to complete this year - with a focus on weapon crafting, seasonal storylines, and Year 5 Raids and seasonal quests. Remember, if you include the four Triumphs you earn for claiming each reward, which will help nudge you up to the next reward tier. Though some Triumphs require DLC or certain expansions to access, participating in Moments of Triumph is free for all players. Triumph name Completion method Reward: Emblem Complete 1 Triumph to earn the 2022 emblem. Reward: Emblem Complete 5 Triumphs to earn a special emblem. Reward: Ghost Shell Complete 10 Triumphs to earn the 2022 Moments of Triumph Ghost Shell. T-Shirt Unlocked at Bungie Store Complete 15 Triumphs to earn a Bungie.net token that unlocks the 2022 T-shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store. Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Complete each Year 5 Raid and Dungeon, plus 6x challenges and 1x weapon pattern, for a special Sparrow and Emblem. Triumph Achiever Attain an impressive Triumph score (10,000 total) Psionic Operator Complete mission Operation Elbrus (Season of the Risen storyline) Severance Complete mission Bound in Sorrow (Season of the Haunted storyline) Savior of the Seven Seas Defeat all eight pirate lords (complete Season of Plunder storyline Sails of the Shipstealer) Rebuiding Rasputin Complete mission More than a Weapon (Season of the Sereph storyline) Vanguard Victory Defeat 300 combatants in Vanguard playlists with any Year 5 ritual weapon Gambit Gauntlet Defeat combatants in Gambit with any Year 5 ritual weapon Crucible Contract Defeat combatants in Crucible with any Year 5 ritual weapon Trials Wins Win 7 rounds in Trials of Osiris. Ordeal Complete Nightfall strikes. Bonus progress for higher-difficulty strikes. Taskmaster Complete 50 bounties But This One Is Mine Gain 20 weapon levels using crafted weapons; can be gained across multiple weapons. Buildcrafter Complete 10 playlist or seasonal activities with all three Light subclasses (30 total). Don't Call It a Staff Defeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee final blows. Empty Throne Complete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty. The Witch Queen - Legendary Complete all Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty. Buddy Up Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch. Vow of the Disciple Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid. King's Fall Complete any version of the King's Fall raid. Thoughtstealer Complete the Duality Dungeon. Here We Go Again Complete 6 raid or dungeon rotator challenges. I'll Build It Myself Acquire 1 Weapon Pattern from a raid or dungeon. Signal Jammer Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic Quest. Secret Truimph TBC You'll find the list of Moments of Triumph challenges in the 'Triumphs' tab in your inventory, then select the Seal at the bottom of the screen. Note though some Triumphs - such as Raid and seasonal story completions - are retroactive, some - such as the 50 Bounties and rotator challenges - are not. Remember, you only have until February 28th, 2022 - which is Lightfall's release date - to complete these challenges.

What were the Moments of Triumph challenges and rewards in 2020? Curious as to what 2020's Moments of Triumph challenges were like? Here they are: Triumph name Completion method Leviathan Raid Complete the Leviathan Raid Eater of Worlds Raid Complete the Eater of Worlds Raid Spire of Stars Raid Complete the Spire of Stars Raid Crown of Sorrow Raid Complete the Crown of Sorrow Raid Scourge of the Past Raid Complete the Scourge of the Past Raid Triumph Apprentice Attain a Triumph score of 12,500 Triumph Master Attain a Triumph score of 50,000 Gun for Hire Complete 15 bounties throughout the system Challenger Complete 10 weekly challenges throughout the system For the Vanguard Complete 20 strikes in any playlist Ordeal or No Deal Complete Ordeal Strikes (challenging strikes grant more progress) Valor Legend In Season of Arrivals, reach Legend Valor rank + reset rank Trials Victories Win 7 matches in Trials of Osiris Gambit Standout In Season of Arrivals, deposit 250 Motes and defeat 150 enemies with precision final blows K1 Discovered Complete and loot all of the Moon's Lost Sectors Altars of Sorrow: Final Phase Defeat a Tier V Nightmare boss Garden of Salvation Complete the Garden of Salvation raid Destroyer of Heretics Complete the Pit of Heresy dungeon Prophecy Complete Complete the Prophecy dungeon Season Pass Rank Attain rank 100 in Season of Arrivals Interference: Clear the Air Defeat Savathun's Supplicant (yet to be released) Exotic Arsenal Claim Exotics Witherhoard, Ruinous Effigy and Traveler's Chosen in Season of Arrivals Hive-God Optometrist Find and destroy all 50 Savathun's Eyes The Majesty of It Obtain Magnificent Legendary Solstice Armor Above and Beyond Earn Glow on any Solstice of Heroes Armor The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2020 rewards were as follows: Any Triumph completed - Tracking emblem showing Triumphs completed so far

5 Triumphs - Sparrow (Resurrecting Flight)

10 Triumphs - Ghost (Awakened Shell)

15 Triumphs - 2020 Moments of Triumph T-shirt purchase access

All five raids completed - Raid Ring purchase access

28 Triumphs - MMXX seal (which appears under your player name when exploring the world)