Destiny 2 Sails of the Shipstealer Week 1 quest steps

Destiny 2's Sails of the Shipstealer is a quest running throughout Season of Plunder.

Each season, Destiny 2 has a story which updates with new steps each week - requiring you to collect season-specific currency and activities to progress.

In Season of Plunder, this is finding Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, which will in turn allow you to dig up treasure using Treasure Maps from Expeditions.

Confused? This seasonal storyline is designed to take you through this step-by-step, as well as give you story to chew on until the next weekly reset.

This page explains how Sails of the Shipstealer works as well as all Sails of the Shipstealer quest steps as they're released.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2 PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S - A True Next-Gen Advantage

How Sails of the Shipstealer quest in Destiny 2 works To start Sails of the Shipstealer, you must complete the Season of Plunder's introductory quest 'Salvage and Salvation'. This starts automatically the first time you load up the season, but if not, then you can begin from the H.E.L.M. Once done, you must then complete 'Ahoy and Aweigh' - introducing you to Ketchcrash and the Captain's Atlas in the H.E.L.M., the 'vendor' for the season - which then finally gives you 'Sails of the Shipstealer'. To start Sails of the Shipstealer, you must complete 'Salvage and Salvation' and 'Ahoy and Aweigh' first. Each week, the Sails of the Shipstealer quest steps follow a familiar pattern - visiting the H.E.L.M., looting a Treasure Map at an Expedition once you have enough Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates, and finally a Pirate Hideout activity, before returning to the H.E.L.M. or Eliskni Quarter for some character interactions to progress the story. Sails of the Shipstealer has a total of 62 steps, with only a certain number of steps releasing each week. You can either play these as they are released, or wait until later in the season to play them in bulk - whatever works for you! All Season of Plunder activities will appear in the H.E.L.M. director screen.

When does the Sails of the Shipstealer quest expire? Although Sails of the Shipstealer is the seasonal quest for Season of Plunder - which runs between August and December 2022 - you don't need to complete the quest in full before the season ends. Though the Seasonal Challenges and Artifact will move on once the Season ends, this quest - and the associated currencies and activities - will remain until the next major expansion releases. This will be Year 6 and Lightfall, which launches on 28th February, 2023. So though it's worth playing Sails of the Shipstealer during Season of Plunder to get the most out of that season's rewards, if you want to catch up later, then you can.