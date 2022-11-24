All Destiny 2 A Rising Tide quest steps, and where to visit improvements

Destiny 2’s A Rising Tide quest is providing a community focused bookend to the Season of Plunder.

In this quest, the collective Guardians of Destiny 2 are all being asked to pitch in treasures to rebuild and improve the Eliksni Quarter, home of pro-humanity refugees among the Eliksni people.

Initially, progressing the quest required waiting for the Destiny 2 community to donate enough materials to unlock subsequent quest steps, but now all of the required donations are made, and the entire A Rising Tide Quest can be completed.

This page explains how to complete A Rising Tide, as details where to go to find each visit improvement location.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube All improvement dialogue in the A Rising Tide quest in Destiny 2

How to complete A Rising Tide in Destiny 2

A Rising Tide starts as soon as you visit the Donations Chest in the Tower. The overall goal is for Guardians to donate treasure, primarily in the form of Captain's Coins, at the Donations Chest to fund improvements to the Eliksni Quarter.

While the event itself is based around the full Destiny 2 community, you will need to complete the individual quest steps yourself to progress. Initially each step was gated by worldwide donation milestones, but all those milestones have now been reached, and the entirety of the quest is now available.

The steps for the A Rising Tide quest are:

Collect Captain’s Coins Donate Captain’s Coins Visit Improvement I: Cleanup Visit Improvement II: The Ether Tank Visit Improvement III: Comforts Visit Improvement IV: Recruits Visit Improvement V: Housing Visit Improvement VI: Garden Visit Improvement VII: Town Square

Once you’ve visited the final site the quest will complete, and you will be awarded an Eliksni Quarter Gift Box for your efforts. This will contain a Deepsight Resonance Weapon, an Eververse Engram, Bright Dust, or Glimmer.

Where to go to visit improvements in the Eliksi Quarter in Destiny 2

As you complete the A Rising Tide quest a large number of the steps will task you with visiting the various improvements to the Eliknsi Quarter. Each time you visit one there will be a button prompt, which will complete the step and launce a bit of dialogue from Mithrax, describing the improvements.

Here are all the locations to visit:

Improvement I: Cleanup is located at the top of the stairs, just to the left of where you load in.

is located at the top of the stairs, just to the left of where you load in. Improvement II: The Ether Tank is in the bar (called the Ether Tank) at the center of the area

is in the bar (called the Ether Tank) at the center of the area Improvement III: Comforts are around the back of the Ether Tank. Follow the building counter-clockwise, and look for a creepy painting, you can’t miss it (or sleep ever again).

are around the back of the Ether Tank. Follow the building counter-clockwise, and look for a creepy painting, you can’t miss it (or sleep ever again). Improvement IV: Recruits can be found guarding the door just outside of Spider at the Ether Tank, straight and to the right of the initial load in the area.

can be found guarding the door just outside of Spider at the Ether Tank, straight and to the right of the initial load in the area. Improvement V: Housing refers to the building at the top of the ramp behind where you initially begin in the Eliksni Quarter.

refers to the building at the top of the ramp behind where you initially begin in the Eliksni Quarter. Improvement VI: Garden will be straight forward from where you initially spawn in, among the planter boxes.

Garden will be straight forward from where you initially spawn in, among the planter boxes. Improvement VII: Town Square is right next to the remains of Insurrection Prime, the large mech directly behind you when you arrive in the Eliksni Quarter.

While Destiny 2 community may have completed its goal by donating enough treasure, there is still some incentive for you to keep up with your donations thanks to some nice individual rewards.