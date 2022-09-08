How to get Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments are currencies introduced in the Season of Plunder.

These are used to help you earn additional rewards at the end of Expeditions.

No Guardian-turned-privateer worth their salt will want to miss out on opportunities to earn extra loot, and this guide will make you know everything you need to earn them efficiently in Destiny 2.

How to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2

Treasure Coordinates are awarded at the end of most activities. The exact total varies, but after much experimentation, we found that on average you can expect missions to award approximately these amounts:

Ketchcrash (5)

Lost Sector (15)

Public event (35)

Crucible (40)

Gambit (40)

Strike (45)

Wellspring (50)

Weekly story mission (70)

In addition, there is an unlockable perk for the Navigator aboard the H.E.L.M. that allows you to hire Halsiks the Sniper. Halsiks will join you during Ketchcrash and Expedia missions, but more importantly, hiring him will also cause enemies to occasionally drop Treasure Coordinates when they die.

If you continue to upgrade Helsiks at the Navigator, you will eventually unlock Under One Banner Perk, which will increase the number of Treasure Coordinates you earn, based on the number of other Guardians with the Season of Plunder pass with you.

Finally, the seasonal armour has a perk called Plunderer’s Trappings. Each piece of armour with this on it grants a 5% bonus to Treasure Coordinates from all sources, up to a maximum bonus of 20%.

Finally, there's also a 50 Treasure Cooordinate bundle at level 70 of the Season of Plunder battle pass.

It’s important to note that your maximum inventory capacity is 325 Treasure Coordinates. If you have enough Map Fragments you can combine them with your Treasure Coordinates to make a Treasure Map and clear some room, but you can only hold one Treasure Map at a time, so make sure you are cashing them in at the end of Expeditions frequently.