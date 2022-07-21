If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 guide, including Candescent Armour upgrade steps and rewards

How to get the most of our your armor in the Destiny 2's refreshed Solstice event.
Matthew Reynolds avatar
Guide by Matthew Reynolds Managing Editor
Published on

Destiny 2 Solstice is an annual summer event given a major refresh in 2022.

Previously known as Solstice of Heroes, it once again provides unique armour with three tiers of upgrades to unlock - with the challenges required to do so changing. Meanwhile, Elemental Orbs are also no more.

The centerpiece location - the EAZ - has also been given a revamp, tying in closer with how you unlock and upgrade your armor pieces.

Elsewhere, there's the usual Tower makeover, new Eververse items, several new resources to earn and another new weapon to unlock. In other words, plenty to keep you busy until the event concludes.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube

How does Solstice armor work in 2022?

Solstice has seen a complete overhaul compared to previous years, and though there are new resources to earn and manage, with armour tasks moving from individual armour pieces to a series of event challenges, it's still the same grind.

The end result is the same, however - giving you an armor set with powerful stats, and the ability to add glows with enough time and effort.

Additionally, there is now a more way to focus on the stats you like - and it's easier to purchase new armour pieces if they aren't to your liking.

First, play the opening 'Celebrating Solstice' quest (see the next section for specific steps) to collect your first Candescent Armour set and learn how to collect Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling.

You can then upgrade the armour like so:

  1. Complete Solstice event challenges to earn Kindling. Applying one Kindling to Candescent Armour pieces allows you to 'imbue' that piece to the 'Glowing Embers' tier, so you can upgrade its stats for 20 Silver Ash.
  2. Applying two Kindling will upgrade to the 'Shining Embers' tier, allowing you to upgrade its stats further for 40 Silver Ash.
  3. Applying another three Kindling will upgrade to the 'Fully Rekindled' tier, adding a glow and allowing you to select which stat you want to boost by +20 for 60 Silver Ash.

This means for each armour piece, you must spend a total of six Kindling and 120 Silver Ash for a full upgrade.

Though you cannot re-roll these pieces, you can purchase new armour pieces from Eva Levante for 100 Silver Ash each if you want a new roll attempt. Though you'll have to spend the Silver Ash again to fully upgrade, the Kindling unlocks will remain on that specific armour type.

Celebrating Solstice quest steps

To unlock the ability to use Kindling on Candescent Armour, you must complete the Celebrating Solstice quest and unlock event challenges.

First, visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start the quest and receive your Candescent Armour. The eight quest steps are as follows, copied verbatium from the in-game quest log:

  1. Equip a full set of Candescent Armour.
  2. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.
  3. Complete the Bonfire Bash activity to transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, and acquire 20 Silver Ash.
  4. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.
  5. Open your Event Card and claim your first event challenge.
  6. Add the Kindling you earned from completing the event challenge to any piece of Candescent Armour. Doing so will allow you to spend Silver Ash to imbue the armour with Embers that improve it.
  7. Adding Kindling to your Candescent Armour has given you the ability to imbue it with Glowing Embers to improve its stats. To do so requires the Silver Ash you acquired from the Bonfire Bash, and can only be done for the armour piece to which you applied the Kindling.
  8. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.

Your reward for this is not only the ability to apply Kindling, and in turn Glowing Embers / spend Silver Ash, but also 4x Silver Leaves and the 'A Guardian in Shining Armour' quest.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 end date

Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes began on Tuesday, 19th July and has an end date of Tuesday, August 9th, at the following weekly reset times:

  • UK: 6pm (BST)
  • Europe: 7pm (CEST)
  • East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)
  • West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

This is not quite the end of the season - you can read what else is happening around then with our Season of the Haunted roadmap.

At this point, the ability to earn Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling resources will end - so hopefully you got the Candescent Armour upgrades or rolls you were looking for.

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2021?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2021 objectives and armour appearances at a glance.

Upgrade your Solstice 2021 armour fully to give it a glow.

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Hunter armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade MajesticSteps to upgrade Magnificent
HelmetComplete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs (200)

Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)		In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)

Collect Elemental Orbs (500)

Rapidly defeat combatants (100)		Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
GauntletComplete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)

Open Solstice Packages (10)

Defeat Fallen (200)		Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)

Empowerment buffs gained (20)

Void weapon kills (200)		Complete a raid
Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)

Collect Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)		Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)

Solstice Key Fragments (50)

Solar grenade kills (100)		Complete a dungeon
LegsComplete patrols on any destination (1)

Collect Orbs of Power (50)

Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)		Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)

Playlist Arc or Stasis Orbs (100)

Arc subclass melee (50)		Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
Class ItemComplete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)

Collect Void Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (TBC)

Precision kills (100)		Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)

EAZ Solar Orbs (50)

Powerful Cabal (50)		Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Titan armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade MajesticSteps to upgrade Magnificent
HelmetComplete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs (200)

Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)		In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)

Collect Elemental Orbs (500)

Rapidly defeat combatants (100)		Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
GauntletComplete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)

Open Solstice Packages (10)

Defeat Hive (200)		Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)

Empowerment buffs gained (20)

Solar weapon kills (200)		Complete a raid
Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)

Collect Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)		Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)

Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)

Arc Grenade kills (100)		Complete a dungeon
LegsComplete patrols on any destination (1)

Collect Orbs of Power (50)

Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)		Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)

Playlist Void / Stasis Orbs (100)

Void melee kills (50)		Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
Class ItemComplete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)

Collect Solar Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)

Precision kills (100)		Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)

EAZ Arc Orbs (50)

Powerful Hive (50)		Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Warlock armour upgrade steps

Warlock Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade MajesticSteps to upgrade Magnificent
HelmetComplete the European Aerial Zone activity

Collect Elemental Orbs (200)

Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)		In one run, defeat EAZ minibosses (3)

Collect Elemental Orbs (500)

Rapidly defeat combatants (100)		Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
GauntletComplete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)

Open Solstice Packages (10)

Defeat Cabal (200)		Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)

Empowerment buffs gained (20)

Arc weapon kills (200)		Complete a raid
Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)

Collect Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)		Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)

Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)

Defeat combatants with Void grenades (100)		Complete a dungeon
LegsComplete patrols on any destination (1)

Collect Orbs of Power (50)

Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)		Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)

Playlist Solar or Stasis Orbs (100)

Solar Melee kills (50)		Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
Class ItemComplete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)

Collect Arc Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)

Defeat combatants with precision damage (100)		Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)

EAZ Void Orbs (50)

Powerful Fallen (50)		Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2020?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2020 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

How the Solstice 2020 armour looks.

Hunter Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade Majestic
Helmet1x EAZ run

50 precision final blows

Defeat 100 Fallen		Defeat 200 enemies

2000 Elemental final blows

300 Arc weapon kills		Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
GauntletSolar Orbs in Crucible / Gambit

5 Playlist Strikes

10 Solstice Packages		10 Heroic Public Events

300 Arc Orbs in Strikes

300 Cabal kills		Complete a Nightmare Hunt
Chest Defeat 50 enemies in EDZ

50 kills with Solar sub-class in EDZ

400 Elemental Orbs		10 Gambit matches

1000 Elemental Orbs

100 Void grenade kills		Complete Pit of Heresy
LegsDefeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit

5 Public Events

Defeat 50 enemies with Supers		Defeat 100 Guardians with Void weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible

600 playlist kills in Strikes

100 ability kills		Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
Class Item5 Gambit / Crucible Matches

100 Arc Orbs in Strikes

5 Adventures		5 EDZ Patrols

200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ

20 boss kills		Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

Titan Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Titan class:

Titan Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade Majestic
Helmet1x EAZ run

50 precision final blows

Defeat 100 Hive		Defeat 100 Guardians with Arc weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible

10 Gambit matches

1000 Elemental Orbs matching subclass		Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
Gauntlet50 Arc subclass kills in EDZ

50 Super kills

400 Elemental Orbs		10 Heroic Public Events

100 ability kills

20 boss kills		Complete a Nightmare Hunt
Chest Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit

100 Solar Orbs in Strikes

5 Adventures		200 kills in EDZ

600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn

300 Fallen kills with subclass matching Solstice burn		Complete Pit of Heresy
Legs100 Void Orbs in Crucible / Gambit

5 Public Events

Open 10 Solstice Packages		300 Void Orbs in Strikes

2000 Elemental final blows

100 Solar melee kills		Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
Class Item5 Gambit / Crucible matches

5 Playlist Strikes

50 EDZ kills		5 Patrols on Io

200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ

300 kills with Solar weapons		Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

Warlock Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Warlock class:

Warlock Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to upgrade Majestic
Helmet1x EDZ run

50 precision final blows

100 Cabal kills		200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ

600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn

20 boss kills		Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
GauntletDefeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit

5 Playlist Strikes

400 Elemental Orbs		Defeat 100 Guardians with Solar weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible

300 Solar Orbs in Strikes

2000 Elemental final blows

1000 Elemental Orbs matching your subclass		Complete a Nightmare Hunt
Chest 100 Arc Orbs in Crucible / Gambit

5 Adventures

Open 10 Solstice Packages



10 Gambit matches

100 ability kills

300 Void weapon kills		Complete Pit of Heresy
Legs100 Solar Orbs in Strikes

50 kills in EDZ

50 Void subclass kills in EDZ		10 Heroic Public Events

300 Solar Orbs in Strikes

300 Hive kills with subclass matching Solstice burn		Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
Class Item5 Gambit / Crucible matches

5 Public Events

50 Super kills		5 Titan Patrols

200 EDZ kills

150 Arc Super kills		Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2019?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2019 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

Solstice 2019 armour Drained
Solstice 2019 armour Renewed
Solstice 2019 armour Majestic
How Drained, Renewed and Majestic Solstice 2019 armour looks.

Hunter Solstice 2019 armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to Masterwork
HelmetComplete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Fallen		Complete bounties
Loot EAZ chests
Arc weapon kills		Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
GauntletComplete Strikes in playlists
Collect Solar Orbs in Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages		Complete Heroic public events
Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes
Defeat Cabal with subclass matching the day's element		Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
Chest Loot EAZ chests
Complete any Elemental Orbs
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Solar subclass		Complete Gambit matches
Collect Orbs matching element of the day
Void grenade kills		Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
LegsComplete Nessus public events
Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit		Complete daily or weekly challenges
Kills in Strike playlists with subclass matching element of the day
Guardian with Void weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team		Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
Class ItemComplete Adventures
Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches		Complete EDZ patrols
Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ
Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses		Defeat yellow bar enemies

Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to Masterwork
HelmetComplete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Hive		Complete Gambit matches
Collect Elemtnal Orbs that match your subclass
Guardian kills using Arc weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team		Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
GauntletLoot EAZ chests
Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Arc subclass		Complete Heroic public events
Complete daily or weekly challenges
Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses		Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
Chest Complete Adventures
Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit		Kills in Strike playlists using subclass that matches element of the day
Loot EAZ chests
Defeat Fallen using subclass matching element of the day 		Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
LegsComplete Nessus public events
Collect Void Orbs in Crucible or Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages		Complete Bounties
Collect Void Orbs in Strikes
Solar melee kills		Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
Class ItemComplete Strikes in playlists
Collect any Elemental Orbs
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches		Io Patrols
Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ
Solar weapon kills		Defeat yellow bar enemies

Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps

Warlock Solstice ArmourSteps to upgrade DrainedSteps to upgrade RenewedSteps to Masterwork
HelmetComplete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Cabal		Kills in Strike playlists using subclass matching element of the day
Collect Elemental Orbs in the EAZ
Defeat 50 minibosses in EAZ		Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
GauntletComplete Strikes in playlists
Collect any Elemental Orbs
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit		Complete bounties
Collect Elemental Orbs matching your subclass
Guardian kills in Crucible or Gambit using Solar weapons as a team		Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
Chest Complete Adventures
Collect Arc Orbs in Crucible or Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages		Complete Gambit matches
Complete daily or weekly challenges
Void weapon kills		Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
LegsLoot EAZ chests
Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Void subclass		Complete Heroic public events
Collect Solar Orbs in strikes
Hive kills using subclass matching element of the day		Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
Class ItemComplete Nessus public events
Complete Solstice bounties
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches		Titan Patrols
Loot EAZ chests
Arc Super kills against Guardians in Crucible or Gambit		Defeat yellow bar enemies

Thanks to JpDeathBlade's datamine on reddit for filling in the gaps in the above.

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2018?

If you're interested in how Solstice of Heroes 2018 compares to later years, here's the 2018 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

Solstice armour upgrade Scorched - 200 Power
Solstice armour upgrade Rekindled - 340 Power
Solstice armour upgrade Resplendent - 400 Power
How Scorched, Rekindled and Resplendent armour looks. Each appearance is an Ornament if you want to roll it back, too.

Hunter Solstice armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice armourSteps to unlock Rekindled (340)Steps to unlock Legendary (400)Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
HelmetSpark Redux
Solar Orbs in EDZ
10 Guardians Defeated		Chosen Redux
Void Energy weapon kills
Nightfall		Prestige Nightfall score beaten
GauntletsHomecoming Redux
Arc Orbs
Meditation mission for Ikora		Payback Redux
Void Grenade kills
3 Heroic Strikes		5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
ChestChosen Redux
Arc Orbs in Strikes
10 Heroic Public Events		1AU Redux
Solar Power weapon kills
5 Crucible match wins		Prestige Levithan Raid
Legs1AU Redux
Void Orbs
Minibosses defeated		Spark Redux
Solar melee kills
10 Adventures		Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
Class ItemPayback Redux
Super Kills in the Crucible
10 Patrols		Homecoming Redux
Arc Super kills
20 Challenges		Defeat 10 bosses

Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice armourSteps to unlock Rekindled (340)Steps to unlock Legendary (400)Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
HelmetSpark Redux
Arc Orbs
10 Guardians Defeated		Chosen Redux
200 Solar Super kills
Nightfall		Prestige Nightfall score beaten
GauntletsHomecoming Redux
Solar Orbs in Strikes
Meditation mission for Ikora		Payback Redux
160 Solar Energy kills
3 Heroic Strikes		5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
ChestChosen Redux
Void Orbs in EDZ
10 Heroic Public Events		1AU Redux
120 Arc Grenade kills
5 Crucible match wins		Prestige Levithan Raid
Legs1AU Redux
30 Super Crucible kills
50 Minibosses defeated		Spark Redux
60 Void melee kills
10 Adventures		Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
Class ItemPayback Redux
Void Orbs
10 Patrols		Homecoming Redux
80 Arc Power weapon kills
500 kills		Defeat 10 bosses

Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps

WarlockSteps to unlock Rekindled (340)Steps to unlock Legendary (400)Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
HelmetSpark Redux
30 Super kills in Crucible
10 Guardians Defeated		Chosen Redux
Void Energy weapon kills
Nightfall		Prestige Nightfall score beaten
GauntletsHomecoming Redux
Arc Orbs in Strikes
Meditation mission for Ikora		Payback Redux
Arc melee kills
3 Heroic Strikes		5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
ChestChosen Redux
Solar Orbs
10 Heroic Public Events		1AU Redux
Solar grenade kills
5 Crucible match wins		Prestige Levithan Raid
Legs1AU Redux
90 Void Orbs in the EDZ
50 minibosses defeated		Spark Redux
Arc Super kills
10 Adventures		Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
Class ItemPayback Redux
Void Orbs
10 Patrols		Homecoming Redux
Solar Power weapon kills
500 kills		Defeat 10 bosses

Tagged With

About the Author

Matthew Reynolds avatar

Matthew Reynolds

Managing Editor

Matthew edits guides and other helpful things at Eurogamer.net. When not doing that, he's out and about playing Pokémon Go or continuing to amass his amiibo collection.

Comments

More On Destiny 2

Latest Articles

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch