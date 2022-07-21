Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 guide, including Candescent Armour upgrade steps and rewards

Destiny 2 Solstice is an annual summer event given a major refresh in 2022.

Previously known as Solstice of Heroes, it once again provides unique armour with three tiers of upgrades to unlock - with the challenges required to do so changing. Meanwhile, Elemental Orbs are also no more.

The centerpiece location - the EAZ - has also been given a revamp, tying in closer with how you unlock and upgrade your armor pieces.

Elsewhere, there's the usual Tower makeover, new Eververse items, several new resources to earn and another new weapon to unlock. In other words, plenty to keep you busy until the event concludes.

On this page:

How does Solstice armor work in 2022?

Solstice has seen a complete overhaul compared to previous years, and though there are new resources to earn and manage, with armour tasks moving from individual armour pieces to a series of event challenges, it's still the same grind.

The end result is the same, however - giving you an armor set with powerful stats, and the ability to add glows with enough time and effort.

Additionally, there is now a more way to focus on the stats you like - and it's easier to purchase new armour pieces if they aren't to your liking.

First, play the opening 'Celebrating Solstice' quest (see the next section for specific steps) to collect your first Candescent Armour set and learn how to collect Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling.

You can then upgrade the armour like so:

Complete Solstice event challenges to earn Kindling. Applying one Kindling to Candescent Armour pieces allows you to 'imbue' that piece to the 'Glowing Embers' tier, so you can upgrade its stats for 20 Silver Ash. Applying two Kindling will upgrade to the 'Shining Embers' tier, allowing you to upgrade its stats further for 40 Silver Ash. Applying another three Kindling will upgrade to the 'Fully Rekindled' tier, adding a glow and allowing you to select which stat you want to boost by +20 for 60 Silver Ash.

This means for each armour piece, you must spend a total of six Kindling and 120 Silver Ash for a full upgrade.

Though you cannot re-roll these pieces, you can purchase new armour pieces from Eva Levante for 100 Silver Ash each if you want a new roll attempt. Though you'll have to spend the Silver Ash again to fully upgrade, the Kindling unlocks will remain on that specific armour type.

Celebrating Solstice quest steps

To unlock the ability to use Kindling on Candescent Armour, you must complete the Celebrating Solstice quest and unlock event challenges.

First, visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start the quest and receive your Candescent Armour. The eight quest steps are as follows, copied verbatium from the in-game quest log:

Equip a full set of Candescent Armour. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower. Complete the Bonfire Bash activity to transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, and acquire 20 Silver Ash. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower. Open your Event Card and claim your first event challenge. Add the Kindling you earned from completing the event challenge to any piece of Candescent Armour. Doing so will allow you to spend Silver Ash to imbue the armour with Embers that improve it. Adding Kindling to your Candescent Armour has given you the ability to imbue it with Glowing Embers to improve its stats. To do so requires the Silver Ash you acquired from the Bonfire Bash, and can only be done for the armour piece to which you applied the Kindling. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.

Your reward for this is not only the ability to apply Kindling, and in turn Glowing Embers / spend Silver Ash, but also 4x Silver Leaves and the 'A Guardian in Shining Armour' quest.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 end date

Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes began on Tuesday, 19th July and has an end date of Tuesday, August 9th, at the following weekly reset times:

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

This is not quite the end of the season - you can read what else is happening around then with our Season of the Haunted roadmap.

At this point, the ability to earn Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling resources will end - so hopefully you got the Candescent Armour upgrades or rolls you were looking for.

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2021?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2021 objectives and armour appearances at a glance.

Upgrade your Solstice 2021 armour fully to give it a glow.

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Hunter armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Steps to upgrade Magnificent Helmet Complete the European Aerial Zone activity



Collect Elemental Orbs (200)



Defeat combatants with Finishers (20) In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)



Collect Elemental Orbs (500)



Rapidly defeat combatants (100) Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster Gauntlet Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)



Open Solstice Packages (10)



Defeat Fallen (200) Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)



Empowerment buffs gained (20)



Void weapon kills (200) Complete a raid Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)



Collect Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)



Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30) Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)



Solstice Key Fragments (50)



Solar grenade kills (100) Complete a dungeon Legs Complete patrols on any destination (1)



Collect Orbs of Power (50)



Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50) Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)



Playlist Arc or Stasis Orbs (100)



Arc subclass melee (50) Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15) Class Item Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)



Collect Void Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (TBC)



Precision kills (100) Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)



EAZ Solar Orbs (50)



Powerful Cabal (50) Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Titan armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Steps to upgrade Magnificent Helmet Complete the European Aerial Zone activity



Collect Elemental Orbs (200)



Defeat combatants with Finishers (20) In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)



Collect Elemental Orbs (500)



Rapidly defeat combatants (100) Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster Gauntlet Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)



Open Solstice Packages (10)



Defeat Hive (200) Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)



Empowerment buffs gained (20)



Solar weapon kills (200) Complete a raid Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)



Collect Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)



Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30) Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)



Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)



Arc Grenade kills (100) Complete a dungeon Legs Complete patrols on any destination (1)



Collect Orbs of Power (50)



Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50) Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)



Playlist Void / Stasis Orbs (100)



Void melee kills (50) Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15) Class Item Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)



Collect Solar Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)



Precision kills (100) Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)



EAZ Arc Orbs (50)



Powerful Hive (50) Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

Solstice of Heroes 2021 Warlock armour upgrade steps

Warlock Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Steps to upgrade Magnificent Helmet Complete the European Aerial Zone activity



Collect Elemental Orbs (200)



Defeat combatants with Finishers (20) In one run, defeat EAZ minibosses (3)



Collect Elemental Orbs (500)



Rapidly defeat combatants (100) Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster Gauntlet Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)



Open Solstice Packages (10)



Defeat Cabal (200) Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)



Empowerment buffs gained (20)



Arc weapon kills (200) Complete a raid Chest Complete public events on any destination (2)



Collect Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)



Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30) Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)



Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)



Defeat combatants with Void grenades (100) Complete a dungeon Legs Complete patrols on any destination (1)



Collect Orbs of Power (50)



Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50) Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)



Playlist Solar or Stasis Orbs (100)



Solar Melee kills (50) Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15) Class Item Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)



Collect Arc Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)



Defeat combatants with precision damage (100) Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)



EAZ Void Orbs (50)



Powerful Fallen (50) Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2020?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2020 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

How the Solstice 2020 armour looks.

Hunter Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Helmet 1x EAZ run



50 precision final blows



Defeat 100 Fallen Defeat 200 enemies



2000 Elemental final blows



300 Arc weapon kills Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty Gauntlet Solar Orbs in Crucible / Gambit



5 Playlist Strikes



10 Solstice Packages 10 Heroic Public Events



300 Arc Orbs in Strikes



300 Cabal kills Complete a Nightmare Hunt Chest Defeat 50 enemies in EDZ



50 kills with Solar sub-class in EDZ



400 Elemental Orbs 10 Gambit matches



1000 Elemental Orbs



100 Void grenade kills Complete Pit of Heresy Legs Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit



5 Public Events



Defeat 50 enemies with Supers Defeat 100 Guardians with Void weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible



600 playlist kills in Strikes



100 ability kills Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage) Class Item 5 Gambit / Crucible Matches



100 Arc Orbs in Strikes



5 Adventures 5 EDZ Patrols



200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ



20 boss kills Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

Titan Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Titan class:

Titan Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Helmet 1x EAZ run



50 precision final blows



Defeat 100 Hive Defeat 100 Guardians with Arc weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible



10 Gambit matches



1000 Elemental Orbs matching subclass Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty Gauntlet 50 Arc subclass kills in EDZ



50 Super kills



400 Elemental Orbs 10 Heroic Public Events



100 ability kills



20 boss kills Complete a Nightmare Hunt Chest Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit



100 Solar Orbs in Strikes



5 Adventures 200 kills in EDZ



600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn



300 Fallen kills with subclass matching Solstice burn Complete Pit of Heresy Legs 100 Void Orbs in Crucible / Gambit



5 Public Events



Open 10 Solstice Packages 300 Void Orbs in Strikes



2000 Elemental final blows



100 Solar melee kills Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage) Class Item 5 Gambit / Crucible matches



5 Playlist Strikes



50 EDZ kills 5 Patrols on Io



200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ



300 kills with Solar weapons Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

Warlock Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps

How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Warlock class:

Warlock Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to upgrade Majestic Helmet 1x EDZ run



50 precision final blows



100 Cabal kills 200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ



600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn



20 boss kills Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty Gauntlet Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit



5 Playlist Strikes



400 Elemental Orbs Defeat 100 Guardians with Solar weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible



300 Solar Orbs in Strikes



2000 Elemental final blows



1000 Elemental Orbs matching your subclass Complete a Nightmare Hunt Chest 100 Arc Orbs in Crucible / Gambit



5 Adventures



Open 10 Solstice Packages







10 Gambit matches



100 ability kills



300 Void weapon kills Complete Pit of Heresy Legs 100 Solar Orbs in Strikes



50 kills in EDZ



50 Void subclass kills in EDZ 10 Heroic Public Events



300 Solar Orbs in Strikes



300 Hive kills with subclass matching Solstice burn Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage) Class Item 5 Gambit / Crucible matches



5 Public Events



50 Super kills 5 Titan Patrols



200 EDZ kills



150 Arc Super kills Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2019?

If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2019 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

Solstice 2019 armour Drained Solstice 2019 armour Renewed Solstice 2019 armour Majestic How Drained, Renewed and Majestic Solstice 2019 armour looks.

Hunter Solstice 2019 armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to Masterwork Helmet Complete EAZ runs

Precision final blows

Defeat Fallen Complete bounties

Loot EAZ chests

Arc weapon kills Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k Gauntlet Complete Strikes in playlists

Collect Solar Orbs in Gambit

Unlock Solstice Packages Complete Heroic public events

Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes

Defeat Cabal with subclass matching the day's element Playlist Strike completions with clanmates Chest Loot EAZ chests

Complete any Elemental Orbs

Defeat EAZ enemies while using Solar subclass Complete Gambit matches

Collect Orbs matching element of the day

Void grenade kills Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less Legs Complete Nessus public events

Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Complete daily or weekly challenges

Kills in Strike playlists with subclass matching element of the day

Guardian with Void weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible Class Item Complete Adventures

Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes

Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Complete EDZ patrols

Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ

Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses Defeat yellow bar enemies

Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to Masterwork Helmet Complete EAZ runs

Precision final blows

Defeat Hive Complete Gambit matches

Collect Elemtnal Orbs that match your subclass

Guardian kills using Arc weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k Gauntlet Loot EAZ chests

Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties

Defeat EAZ enemies while using Arc subclass Complete Heroic public events

Complete daily or weekly challenges

Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses Playlist Strike completions with clanmates Chest Complete Adventures

Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Kills in Strike playlists using subclass that matches element of the day

Loot EAZ chests

Defeat Fallen using subclass matching element of the day Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less Legs Complete Nessus public events

Collect Void Orbs in Crucible or Gambit

Unlock Solstice Packages Complete Bounties

Collect Void Orbs in Strikes

Solar melee kills Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible Class Item Complete Strikes in playlists

Collect any Elemental Orbs

Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Io Patrols

Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ

Solar weapon kills Defeat yellow bar enemies

Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps

Warlock Solstice Armour Steps to upgrade Drained Steps to upgrade Renewed Steps to Masterwork Helmet Complete EAZ runs

Precision final blows

Defeat Cabal Kills in Strike playlists using subclass matching element of the day

Collect Elemental Orbs in the EAZ

Defeat 50 minibosses in EAZ Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k Gauntlet Complete Strikes in playlists

Collect any Elemental Orbs

Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Complete bounties

Collect Elemental Orbs matching your subclass

Guardian kills in Crucible or Gambit using Solar weapons as a team Playlist Strike completions with clanmates Chest Complete Adventures

Collect Arc Orbs in Crucible or Gambit

Unlock Solstice Packages Complete Gambit matches

Complete daily or weekly challenges

Void weapon kills Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less Legs Loot EAZ chests

Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes

Defeat EAZ enemies while using Void subclass Complete Heroic public events

Collect Solar Orbs in strikes

Hive kills using subclass matching element of the day Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible Class Item Complete Nessus public events

Complete Solstice bounties

Complete Crucible or Gambit matches Titan Patrols

Loot EAZ chests

Arc Super kills against Guardians in Crucible or Gambit Defeat yellow bar enemies

Thanks to JpDeathBlade's datamine on reddit for filling in the gaps in the above.

How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2018?

If you're interested in how Solstice of Heroes 2018 compares to later years, here's the 2018 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:

Solstice armour upgrade Scorched - 200 Power Solstice armour upgrade Rekindled - 340 Power Solstice armour upgrade Resplendent - 400 Power How Scorched, Rekindled and Resplendent armour looks. Each appearance is an Ornament if you want to roll it back, too.

Hunter Solstice armour upgrade steps

Hunter Solstice armour Steps to unlock Rekindled (340) Steps to unlock Legendary (400) Steps to unlock Masterwork (400) Helmet Spark Redux

Solar Orbs in EDZ

10 Guardians Defeated Chosen Redux

Void Energy weapon kills

Nightfall Prestige Nightfall score beaten Gauntlets Homecoming Redux

Arc Orbs

Meditation mission for Ikora Payback Redux

Void Grenade kills

3 Heroic Strikes 5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member Chest Chosen Redux

Arc Orbs in Strikes

10 Heroic Public Events 1AU Redux

Solar Power weapon kills

5 Crucible match wins Prestige Levithan Raid Legs 1AU Redux

Void Orbs

Minibosses defeated Spark Redux

Solar melee kills

10 Adventures Legend rank in Valor for Crucible Class Item Payback Redux

Super Kills in the Crucible

10 Patrols Homecoming Redux

Arc Super kills

20 Challenges Defeat 10 bosses

Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps

Titan Solstice armour Steps to unlock Rekindled (340) Steps to unlock Legendary (400) Steps to unlock Masterwork (400) Helmet Spark Redux

Arc Orbs

10 Guardians Defeated Chosen Redux

200 Solar Super kills

Nightfall Prestige Nightfall score beaten Gauntlets Homecoming Redux

Solar Orbs in Strikes

Meditation mission for Ikora Payback Redux

160 Solar Energy kills

3 Heroic Strikes 5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member Chest Chosen Redux

Void Orbs in EDZ

10 Heroic Public Events 1AU Redux

120 Arc Grenade kills

5 Crucible match wins Prestige Levithan Raid Legs 1AU Redux

30 Super Crucible kills

50 Minibosses defeated Spark Redux

60 Void melee kills

10 Adventures Legend rank in Valor for Crucible Class Item Payback Redux

Void Orbs

10 Patrols Homecoming Redux

80 Arc Power weapon kills

500 kills Defeat 10 bosses

Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps