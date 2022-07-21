Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 guide, including Candescent Armour upgrade steps and rewards

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 guide, including Candescent Armour upgrade steps and rewardsHow to get the most of our your armor in the Destiny 2's refreshed Solstice event.
Destiny 2 Solstice is an annual summer event given a major refresh in 2022.
Previously known as Solstice of Heroes, it once again provides unique armour with three tiers of upgrades to unlock - with the challenges required to do so changing. Meanwhile, Elemental Orbs are also no more.
The centerpiece location - the EAZ - has also been given a revamp, tying in closer with how you unlock and upgrade your armor pieces.
Elsewhere, there's the usual Tower makeover, new Eververse items, several new resources to earn and another new weapon to unlock. In other words, plenty to keep you busy until the event concludes.
On this page:
- How does Solstice armor work in 2022?
- Celebrating Solstice quest steps
- Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 end date
- How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2021?
- How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2020?
- How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2019?
- How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2018?
How does Solstice armor work in 2022?
Solstice has seen a complete overhaul compared to previous years, and though there are new resources to earn and manage, with armour tasks moving from individual armour pieces to a series of event challenges, it's still the same grind.
The end result is the same, however - giving you an armor set with powerful stats, and the ability to add glows with enough time and effort.
Additionally, there is now a more way to focus on the stats you like - and it's easier to purchase new armour pieces if they aren't to your liking.
First, play the opening 'Celebrating Solstice' quest (see the next section for specific steps) to collect your first Candescent Armour set and learn how to collect Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling.
You can then upgrade the armour like so:
- Complete Solstice event challenges to earn Kindling. Applying one Kindling to Candescent Armour pieces allows you to 'imbue' that piece to the 'Glowing Embers' tier, so you can upgrade its stats for 20 Silver Ash.
- Applying two Kindling will upgrade to the 'Shining Embers' tier, allowing you to upgrade its stats further for 40 Silver Ash.
- Applying another three Kindling will upgrade to the 'Fully Rekindled' tier, adding a glow and allowing you to select which stat you want to boost by +20 for 60 Silver Ash.
This means for each armour piece, you must spend a total of six Kindling and 120 Silver Ash for a full upgrade.
Though you cannot re-roll these pieces, you can purchase new armour pieces from Eva Levante for 100 Silver Ash each if you want a new roll attempt. Though you'll have to spend the Silver Ash again to fully upgrade, the Kindling unlocks will remain on that specific armour type.
Celebrating Solstice quest steps
To unlock the ability to use Kindling on Candescent Armour, you must complete the Celebrating Solstice quest and unlock event challenges.
First, visit Eva Levante in the Tower to start the quest and receive your Candescent Armour. The eight quest steps are as follows, copied verbatium from the in-game quest log:
- Equip a full set of Candescent Armour.
- Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.
- Complete the Bonfire Bash activity to transform your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, and acquire 20 Silver Ash.
- Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.
- Open your Event Card and claim your first event challenge.
- Add the Kindling you earned from completing the event challenge to any piece of Candescent Armour. Doing so will allow you to spend Silver Ash to imbue the armour with Embers that improve it.
- Adding Kindling to your Candescent Armour has given you the ability to imbue it with Glowing Embers to improve its stats. To do so requires the Silver Ash you acquired from the Bonfire Bash, and can only be done for the armour piece to which you applied the Kindling.
- Visit Eva Levante in the Tower.
Your reward for this is not only the ability to apply Kindling, and in turn Glowing Embers / spend Silver Ash, but also 4x Silver Leaves and the 'A Guardian in Shining Armour' quest.
Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022 end date
Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes began on Tuesday, 19th July and has an end date of Tuesday, August 9th, at the following weekly reset times:
- UK: 6pm (BST)
- Europe: 7pm (CEST)
- East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)
- West Coast US: 10am (PDT)
This is not quite the end of the season - you can read what else is happening around then with our Season of the Haunted roadmap.
At this point, the ability to earn Silver Leaves, Silver Ash and Kindling resources will end - so hopefully you got the Candescent Armour upgrades or rolls you were looking for.
How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2021?
If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2021 objectives and armour appearances at a glance.
Solstice of Heroes 2021 Hunter armour upgrade steps
|Hunter Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Steps to upgrade Magnificent
|Helmet
|Complete the European Aerial Zone activity
Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)
|In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)
Collect Elemental Orbs (500)
Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
|Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
|Gauntlet
|Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)
Open Solstice Packages (10)
Defeat Fallen (200)
|Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)
Empowerment buffs gained (20)
Void weapon kills (200)
|Complete a raid
|Chest
|Complete public events on any destination (2)
Collect Solar or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)
|Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)
Solstice Key Fragments (50)
Solar grenade kills (100)
|Complete a dungeon
|Legs
|Complete patrols on any destination (1)
Collect Orbs of Power (50)
Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)
|Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)
Playlist Arc or Stasis Orbs (100)
Arc subclass melee (50)
|Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
|Class Item
|Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)
Collect Void Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (TBC)
Precision kills (100)
|Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)
EAZ Solar Orbs (50)
Powerful Cabal (50)
|Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)
Solstice of Heroes 2021 Titan armour upgrade steps
|Titan Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Steps to upgrade Magnificent
|Helmet
|Complete the European Aerial Zone activity
Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)
|In one run, defeat 5 EAZ minibosses (3)
Collect Elemental Orbs (500)
Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
|Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
|Gauntlet
|Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)
Open Solstice Packages (10)
Defeat Hive (200)
|Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)
Empowerment buffs gained (20)
Solar weapon kills (200)
|Complete a raid
|Chest
|Complete public events on any destination (2)
Collect Arc or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)
|Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)
Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)
Arc Grenade kills (100)
|Complete a dungeon
|Legs
|Complete patrols on any destination (1)
Collect Orbs of Power (50)
Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)
|Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)
Playlist Void / Stasis Orbs (100)
Void melee kills (50)
|Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
|Class Item
|Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)
Collect Solar Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)
Precision kills (100)
|Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)
EAZ Arc Orbs (50)
Powerful Hive (50)
|Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)
Solstice of Heroes 2021 Warlock armour upgrade steps
|Warlock Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Steps to upgrade Magnificent
|Helmet
|Complete the European Aerial Zone activity
Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
Defeat combatants with Finishers (20)
|In one run, defeat EAZ minibosses (3)
Collect Elemental Orbs (500)
Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
|Complete Nightfall on Master / Grandmaster
|Gauntlet
|Complete Strikes, Crucible or Gambit playlist activities (1)
Open Solstice Packages (10)
Defeat Cabal (200)
|Complete Altars of Sorrow or Override (100%)
Empowerment buffs gained (20)
Arc weapon kills (200)
|Complete a raid
|Chest
|Complete public events on any destination (2)
Collect Void or Stasis Elemental Orbs in Strikes, Crucibles or Gambit playlist activities (50)
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit (30)
|Complete Blind Well / Wrathborn Hunts (100%)
Collect Solstice Key Fragments (50)
Defeat combatants with Void grenades (100)
|Complete a dungeon
|Legs
|Complete patrols on any destination (1)
Collect Orbs of Power (50)
Defeat combatants with Super abilities (50)
|Complete Battlegrounds / Europa-based activities (100%)
Playlist Solar or Stasis Orbs (100)
Solar Melee kills (50)
|Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive playlists (15)
|Class Item
|Complete Lost Sectors on any destination (3)
Collect Arc Elemental Orbs in free roam on any destination (200)
Defeat combatants with precision damage (100)
|Complete Nightfall / Competitive playlists (3)
EAZ Void Orbs (50)
Powerful Fallen (50)
|Lost Sectors on Legend or Master (3)
How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2020?
If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2020 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:
Hunter Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps
|Hunter Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Helmet
|1x EAZ run
50 precision final blows
Defeat 100 Fallen
|Defeat 200 enemies
2000 Elemental final blows
300 Arc weapon kills
|Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
|Gauntlet
|Solar Orbs in Crucible / Gambit
5 Playlist Strikes
10 Solstice Packages
|10 Heroic Public Events
300 Arc Orbs in Strikes
300 Cabal kills
|Complete a Nightmare Hunt
|Chest
|Defeat 50 enemies in EDZ
50 kills with Solar sub-class in EDZ
400 Elemental Orbs
|10 Gambit matches
1000 Elemental Orbs
100 Void grenade kills
|Complete Pit of Heresy
|Legs
|Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit
5 Public Events
Defeat 50 enemies with Supers
|Defeat 100 Guardians with Void weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible
600 playlist kills in Strikes
100 ability kills
|Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
|Class Item
|5 Gambit / Crucible Matches
100 Arc Orbs in Strikes
5 Adventures
|5 EDZ Patrols
200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ
20 boss kills
|Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times
Titan Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps
How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Titan class:
|Titan Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Helmet
|1x EAZ run
50 precision final blows
Defeat 100 Hive
|Defeat 100 Guardians with Arc weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible
10 Gambit matches
1000 Elemental Orbs matching subclass
|Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
|Gauntlet
|50 Arc subclass kills in EDZ
50 Super kills
400 Elemental Orbs
|10 Heroic Public Events
100 ability kills
20 boss kills
|Complete a Nightmare Hunt
|Chest
|Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit
100 Solar Orbs in Strikes
5 Adventures
|200 kills in EDZ
600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn
300 Fallen kills with subclass matching Solstice burn
|Complete Pit of Heresy
|Legs
|100 Void Orbs in Crucible / Gambit
5 Public Events
Open 10 Solstice Packages
|300 Void Orbs in Strikes
2000 Elemental final blows
100 Solar melee kills
|Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
|Class Item
|5 Gambit / Crucible matches
5 Playlist Strikes
50 EDZ kills
|5 Patrols on Io
200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ
300 kills with Solar weapons
|Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times
Warlock Solstice 2020 armour upgrade steps
How to fully upgrade the Solstice armour for the Warlock class:
|Warlock Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to upgrade Majestic
|Helmet
|1x EDZ run
50 precision final blows
100 Cabal kills
|200 Elemental Orbs in EDZ
600 playlist kills with subclass matching Solstice burn
20 boss kills
|Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
|Gauntlet
|Defeat 25 Guardians in Crucible / Gambit
5 Playlist Strikes
400 Elemental Orbs
|Defeat 100 Guardians with Solar weapons as a team in Gambit / Crucible
300 Solar Orbs in Strikes
2000 Elemental final blows
1000 Elemental Orbs matching your subclass
|Complete a Nightmare Hunt
|Chest
|100 Arc Orbs in Crucible / Gambit
5 Adventures
Open 10 Solstice Packages
|10 Gambit matches
100 ability kills
300 Void weapon kills
|Complete Pit of Heresy
|Legs
|100 Solar Orbs in Strikes
50 kills in EDZ
50 Void subclass kills in EDZ
|10 Heroic Public Events
300 Solar Orbs in Strikes
300 Hive kills with subclass matching Solstice burn
|Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
|Class Item
|5 Gambit / Crucible matches
5 Public Events
50 Super kills
|5 Titan Patrols
200 EDZ kills
150 Arc Super kills
|Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times
How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2019?
If you're interested in how previous Solstice of Heroes compares to later years, here's the 2019 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:
Hunter Solstice 2019 armour upgrade steps
|Hunter Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to Masterwork
|Helmet
|Complete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Fallen
|Complete bounties
Loot EAZ chests
Arc weapon kills
|Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
|Gauntlet
|Complete Strikes in playlists
Collect Solar Orbs in Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages
|Complete Heroic public events
Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes
Defeat Cabal with subclass matching the day's element
|Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
|Chest
|Loot EAZ chests
Complete any Elemental Orbs
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Solar subclass
|Complete Gambit matches
Collect Orbs matching element of the day
Void grenade kills
|Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
|Legs
|Complete Nessus public events
Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit
|Complete daily or weekly challenges
Kills in Strike playlists with subclass matching element of the day
Guardian with Void weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team
|Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
|Class Item
|Complete Adventures
Collect Arc Orbs in Strikes
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches
|Complete EDZ patrols
Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ
Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses
|Defeat yellow bar enemies
Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps
|Titan Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to Masterwork
|Helmet
|Complete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Hive
|Complete Gambit matches
Collect Elemtnal Orbs that match your subclass
Guardian kills using Arc weapons in Crucible or Gambit as a team
|Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
|Gauntlet
|Loot EAZ chests
Complete Solstice of Heroes bounties
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Arc subclass
|Complete Heroic public events
Complete daily or weekly challenges
Defeat 50 EAZ minibosses
|Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
|Chest
|Complete Adventures
Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit
|Kills in Strike playlists using subclass that matches element of the day
Loot EAZ chests
Defeat Fallen using subclass matching element of the day
|Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
|Legs
|Complete Nessus public events
Collect Void Orbs in Crucible or Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages
|Complete Bounties
Collect Void Orbs in Strikes
Solar melee kills
|Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
|Class Item
|Complete Strikes in playlists
Collect any Elemental Orbs
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches
|Io Patrols
Collect Elemental Orbs in EAZ
Solar weapon kills
|Defeat yellow bar enemies
Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps
|Warlock Solstice Armour
|Steps to upgrade Drained
|Steps to upgrade Renewed
|Steps to Masterwork
|Helmet
|Complete EAZ runs
Precision final blows
Defeat Cabal
|Kills in Strike playlists using subclass matching element of the day
Collect Elemental Orbs in the EAZ
Defeat 50 minibosses in EAZ
|Complete Prestige Nightfall with a score above 200k
|Gauntlet
|Complete Strikes in playlists
Collect any Elemental Orbs
Defeat Guardians in Crucible or Gambit
|Complete bounties
Collect Elemental Orbs matching your subclass
Guardian kills in Crucible or Gambit using Solar weapons as a team
|Playlist Strike completions with clanmates
|Chest
|Complete Adventures
Collect Arc Orbs in Crucible or Gambit
Unlock Solstice Packages
|Complete Gambit matches
Complete daily or weekly challenges
Void weapon kills
|Shattered Throne completion with fireteam of two or less
|Legs
|Loot EAZ chests
Collect Solar Orbs in Strikes
Defeat EAZ enemies while using Void subclass
|Complete Heroic public events
Collect Solar Orbs in strikes
Hive kills using subclass matching element of the day
|Reset Season 7 Valor ranking in Crucible
|Class Item
|Complete Nessus public events
Complete Solstice bounties
Complete Crucible or Gambit matches
|Titan Patrols
Loot EAZ chests
Arc Super kills against Guardians in Crucible or Gambit
|Defeat yellow bar enemies
Thanks to JpDeathBlade's datamine on reddit for filling in the gaps in the above.
How was Destiny Solstice of Heroes like in 2018?
If you're interested in how Solstice of Heroes 2018 compares to later years, here's the 2018 objectives and armour appearances at a glance:
Hunter Solstice armour upgrade steps
|Hunter Solstice armour
|Steps to unlock Rekindled (340)
|Steps to unlock Legendary (400)
|Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
|Helmet
|Spark Redux
Solar Orbs in EDZ
10 Guardians Defeated
|Chosen Redux
Void Energy weapon kills
Nightfall
|Prestige Nightfall score beaten
|Gauntlets
|Homecoming Redux
Arc Orbs
Meditation mission for Ikora
|Payback Redux
Void Grenade kills
3 Heroic Strikes
|5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
|Chest
|Chosen Redux
Arc Orbs in Strikes
10 Heroic Public Events
|1AU Redux
Solar Power weapon kills
5 Crucible match wins
|Prestige Levithan Raid
|Legs
|1AU Redux
Void Orbs
Minibosses defeated
|Spark Redux
Solar melee kills
10 Adventures
|Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
|Class Item
|Payback Redux
Super Kills in the Crucible
10 Patrols
|Homecoming Redux
Arc Super kills
20 Challenges
|Defeat 10 bosses
Titan Solstice armour upgrade steps
|Titan Solstice armour
|Steps to unlock Rekindled (340)
|Steps to unlock Legendary (400)
|Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
|Helmet
|Spark Redux
Arc Orbs
10 Guardians Defeated
|Chosen Redux
200 Solar Super kills
Nightfall
|Prestige Nightfall score beaten
|Gauntlets
|Homecoming Redux
Solar Orbs in Strikes
Meditation mission for Ikora
|Payback Redux
160 Solar Energy kills
3 Heroic Strikes
|5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
|Chest
|Chosen Redux
Void Orbs in EDZ
10 Heroic Public Events
|1AU Redux
120 Arc Grenade kills
5 Crucible match wins
|Prestige Levithan Raid
|Legs
|1AU Redux
30 Super Crucible kills
50 Minibosses defeated
|Spark Redux
60 Void melee kills
10 Adventures
|Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
|Class Item
|Payback Redux
Void Orbs
10 Patrols
|Homecoming Redux
80 Arc Power weapon kills
500 kills
|Defeat 10 bosses
Warlock Solstice armour upgrade steps
|Warlock
|Steps to unlock Rekindled (340)
|Steps to unlock Legendary (400)
|Steps to unlock Masterwork (400)
|Helmet
|Spark Redux
30 Super kills in Crucible
10 Guardians Defeated
|Chosen Redux
Void Energy weapon kills
Nightfall
|Prestige Nightfall score beaten
|Gauntlets
|Homecoming Redux
Arc Orbs in Strikes
Meditation mission for Ikora
|Payback Redux
Arc melee kills
3 Heroic Strikes
|5 Heroic Strikes with at least one clan member
|Chest
|Chosen Redux
Solar Orbs
10 Heroic Public Events
|1AU Redux
Solar grenade kills
5 Crucible match wins
|Prestige Levithan Raid
|Legs
|1AU Redux
90 Void Orbs in the EDZ
50 minibosses defeated
|Spark Redux
Arc Super kills
10 Adventures
|Legend rank in Valor for Crucible
|Class Item
|Payback Redux
Void Orbs
10 Patrols
|Homecoming Redux
Solar Power weapon kills
500 kills
|Defeat 10 bosses