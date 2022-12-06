Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph roadmap, Season 19 end date

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph - also known as Season 19 - is the last major update before >Destiny 2: Lightfall.

The new season brings with it a new Dungeon, changes to Crucible, and a whole host of rebalances to weapons and abilities.

There's also the usual Power Level increase and new Exotics to look forward to.

Here's when Season 19 will end and everything we know that's coming soon.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Trailer

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph roadmap

The Season 19 roadmap, which takes us from December to February, includes the following confirmed activities:

Tuesday, December 6th: Season of the Seraph launches, alongside updated Crucible, weapon and ability balances, as well as Moments of Triumph 2022.

Season of the Seraph launches, alongside updated Crucible, weapon and ability balances, as well as Moments of Triumph 2022. Friday, December 9th: New Dungeon arrives.

New Dungeon arrives. Tuesday, December 20th: Revision Zero Exotic becomes available.

Revision Zero Exotic becomes available. Tuesday, January 3rd: Iron Banner and new Fortress mode arrives.

In addition to those dates, Guardians can expect more Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and The Dawning to take place sometime during Season 19.

What's new in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph?

Season 19 of Destiny 2 brings with it a number of changes to the Crucible, Guardian abilities, and weapons - plus the return of Moments of Triumph.

Here is a quick roundup of what to expect:

Match made activity Heist Battlegrounds as part of the Warmind-focused weekly storyline.

From December 20th, Exotic Mission Operation: Seraph's Shield will provide access to Exotic Revision Zero, with multiple catalysts available in the weeks that follow.

Revision Zero.

In the Crucible, players can expect the following playlists:

Quickplay - Control and Clash using “loose” skill-based matchmaking

- Control and Clash using “loose” skill-based matchmaking Weekly Rotator - Momentum Control, Mayhem, Team Scorched, Rift, and Rumble, using connection-based matchmaking

- Momentum Control, Mayhem, Team Scorched, Rift, and Rumble, using connection-based matchmaking Competitive Division - random selection of Survival, Rift, and Showdown using skill-based matchmaking

- random selection of Survival, Rift, and Showdown using skill-based matchmaking Crucible Labs - showcasing a 3v3 Rift with asymmetric maps, with 25% reputation bonus

- showcasing a 3v3 Rift with asymmetric maps, with 25% reputation bonus Private Match: custom games between friends

There will also be updates to the limited time events:

Trials of Osiris : replaces Crucible Labs, uses existing ticket-based system

: replaces Crucible Labs, uses existing ticket-based system Iron Banner: replaces Quickplay, using “loose” skill-based matchmaking

For abilities, Guardians will see some changes based on subclass. While the full list of changes is extensive, a few in particular are worth highlighting.

For Solar:

Healing from Restoration is being tuned down, and no longer stacks with Healing Rift

Knock Em’ down provides increased damage resistance for Deadshot Golden Gun, fewer bonus projectiles for Blade Barrage

Buff close-range melee damage for Celestial Fire Warlocks

For Void:

Vortex Nova Bomb has increased projectile speed and inward pull of enemies on impact

Increased Tether duration on Deadfall Shadowshot arrows, decreased duration on Mobius Quiver arrows

For Arc:

Decreased Touch of Thunder Storm Grenade duration

Ballistic Slam, Tempest Strike, Arc Soul all do increased damage in PVE

Boost to Ball Lighting range and Chain lighting damage

For Stasis:

Increased speed penalty to slowed enemies

Improved Coldsnap Grenade enemy tracking

Weapons are undergoing a number of changes. Highlights are:

The weakening debuff from Divinity is being cut from 30% to 15%

Deep Stone Crypt weapons are become Deepsighted and craftable

A new exotic weapon is being added, with anti-champion functionality

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph end date: When will Season 19 end?

Destiny 2 Season 19 has a release date of Tuesday, 6th December, and will end on Tuesday, 28th February at the usual weekly reset times.

There are, however, other things to complete before the next season arrives...

What should you do before Season of the Seraph ends?

As with every season, there's a checklist of things to do before the season concludes. This includes:

Claiming any seasonal titles you have earned.

Watch the ending of the seasonal storyline. Usually, this doesn't require you to complete the season-long quest - for Season 18, this was Sails of the Shipstealer - and though this will be playable until Lightfall and Year 6 begins, this ending expired when Season 19 arrived.

The Season of Plunder finale cutscene.

Reaching Legend rank in any matchmade activities - Crucible, Gambit or Strikes - and redeeming their vendor specific rewards.

Redeeming any remaining season pass rewards across all classes.

Having some completed Bounties ready, as well as maxing out relevant materials and Glimmer, to give you a head start for the start of next season.

With until the end of February to get everything you need, there should hopefully be plenty of time. Enjoy your space buccaneering in the meantime!