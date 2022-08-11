How to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom and off-road tires in a single match in Fortnite

Bounce on a Crash Pad, a Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tires in a single match is one of the Week 10 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

While is is possible to find a Crash Pad items amongst randomised chest and floor loot, there is a good Crash Pad location that's also near to an off-road tires location and access to a vehicle that can take you to a Bouncy Slurpshroom location to help you clear this challenge quickly.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite best location to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tires in a single match

We found that the best way to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tires in a single match in Fortnite is to land on the island east of Sanctuary to find off-road tires to bounce on. They are located below the large, now destroyed, statue of The Foundation.

Once you do that, there are lots of Crash Pad locations near this island, so just head north toward the floating dance floors and you'll find a Crash Pad to bounce on. This is also a good location to complete the Week 9 challenge that asks you to bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing.

To complete this challenge in a single match as quickly as possible, in case you get eliminated or the storm circle closes in, we recommend getting in a boat and heading west to Reality Falls. There should be plenty of boats hugging the shoreline and near the floating structures in the water. Although not guaranteed to spawn at this location, we found two boats just north of the large dancefloor past the Crash Pads.

You can walk or find another vehicle to get to Reality Falls, but we found travelling in a boat was the quickest route, as there's no bumpy hills or large landmarks to navigate around on your way.

When you get to the shore south of Rave Cave in the boat, get out and make your way toward the giant mushrooms. You'll soon find a Bouncy Slurpshroom location amongst these larger mushrooms.

As long as you've done all of the above in a single match, you'll clear the challenge and get 15k XP when you bounce on the Slurpshroom.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

For quick reference, here's the best locations to bounce on a Crash Pad, Bouncy Slurpshroom, and off-road tires in a single match in Fortnite:

Land on the island east of Sanctuary to find off-road tires to bounce on. Head just north of this island to bounce on Crash Pads floating in the water. Take a boat to the northern edge of Reality Falls to locate a Bouncy Slurpshroom near the giant mushrooms.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, where to find the coolest player on the island, how to open the secret door past the main chamber, and how to get XP fast.