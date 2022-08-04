Bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing is one of the Week 9 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You'll have to make sure you're not using the same Crash Pad twice in order to complete it - so we've got a perfect Crash Pad location below to help you complete the challenge as quickly as possible.

Completing this Fortnite task will reward you with 15k XP, which will then help you towards unlocking the new Battle Pass skins.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Where to bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite

The Crash Pad item has been unvaulted in Fortnite, but don't worry, you don't need to find three of them to complete this Week 9 challenge. Instead, to bounce on three separate Crash Pads without landing, you should go to the northside of the beach located to the east of Sanctuary.

Go to the northside of the beach to the east of Sanctuary to find Crash Pads.

You'll see a one large and a few small dance floors floating off the coast of this beach, and some Crash Pads located right beside and below them. Crash Pads are the purple floating platforms on the water with a pink outline.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

There are a few different spots you might be able to successfully complete this challenge at, but we found it easiest to bounce on three separate Crash Pads by using the pads closest to the large dance floor. Start at the Crash Pad underneath the small blimp and bounce to the one directly in front of it, then the one near the small dance floor with blue umbrellas.

It might take a few attempts to get the angle and speed just right, but starting from the other end will always crash you into the small blimp.

Alternatively, you can go a little south of this location to find some more Crash Pads to try bouncing on three without landing if this area isn't working out for you.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, where to find the coolest player on the island, how to open the secret door past the main chamber, and how to get XP fast.