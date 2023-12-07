FNAF Pizza Party codes December 2023

FNAF Pizza Party codes are a quick way of earning some surefire cash in the Five Nights at Freddy's Roblox game, which can be spent on perks that will help you survive in the terrifying pizza parlour.

FNAF Pizza Party follows the same format as the hit game, but of course, this time it takes place in Roblox. Rather than scanning security cameras, you can actually run around and explore yourself, but you'll be chased by the creepy animatronics before too long.

Below is a list of all the active FNAF Pizza Party codes in Roblox right now, and an explanation on how to redeem FNAF Pizza Party codes.

Roblox FNAF Pizza Party codes

Here are all of the working FNAF Pizza Party codes in Roblox as of 6th December 2023:

100LIKES - $500

- $500 FNAFMOVIE - $1000

How to redeem FNAF Pizza Party codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pizza Party Game

Redeeming codes in FNAF Pizza party is simple. All you need to do is load up the experience within Roblox, then on the main menu, click on the 'Codes' menu option in the bottom left. This will present you with a text box to enter any of the codes above and earn some cash.

Where are new FNAF Pizza Party codes released?

Whenever new FNAF Pizza Party codes are available, we'll add them to this guide, so make sure you have this page bookmarked. However, you can also obtain them right out of the gate by joining the official Pizza Party Game Roblox group, following the developer, @const003 on Twitter, and joining the official FNAF Pizza Party Game Discord server.

Expired FNAF Pizza Party codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired FNAF Pizza Party codes.

Hope you enjoy playing FNAF Pizza Party!

