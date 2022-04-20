Kim Kardashian threatened to sue Roblox over "sex tape" clickbait

Kim Kardashian has threatened to sue Roblox, after her son discovered an image of the star's crying face within the game, as part of an ad which suggested it was for "Kim's new sex tape".

In a recent episode of The Kardashians (titled "Burn Them All to the Fucking Ground"), Kim was shown to be upset and confused when her son, Saint West, alerted her to his find.

When Saint explained the ad was in a Roblox game, Kim immediately responded, "Oh, it's a game? Then we're suing them if it's a game with my name and picture." Kim then stated that the ad in question claimed to have additional unreleased footage of her 2007 sex tape in it.

The clip itself was shared on Twitter by ShannonSharpeee (thanks, Kotaku), and can be watched below.

Bruh 1st episode of The Kardashians & saint found Kim Kardashian sex tape on Roblox 😭😂😂😂😂😭😭 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/VhHdtDWTMs — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) April 14, 2022

In the same episode, Kim went into more detail about what she saw on her son's device.

"It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was gonna be a new sex tape coming out," she said.

"Had my son been a bit older and been able to read, like, I would've been mortified, but I […] died inside."

She also called Saint's father to talk about the situation.

"Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a fucking thing popped up and he started laughing and was like ‘mummy look' and it was a picture of my cry face," Kim cried (via Polygon).

"And it was a game that someone made of Roblox and it said, ‘Kim's New Sex Tape' when you clicked on it."

Kim ended the episode saying, "I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground" (and thus the episode got its name).

Following the show's airing on the 14th of April, Roblox released a statement addressing the ad.

"The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules," the statement reads.

"The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident."

This is not the first time Roblox has made headlines for its content. In February of this year, the BBC released a report showing that Roblox contains sexually explicit games often known as "condos". Here players can discuss sexually explicit topics and engage in virtual sex.

Meanwhile, last December, video channel People Make Games ran an investigation into the developer of Roblox resulting in some concerning revelations about child safety.