Roblox Pressure codes for August 2024

Pressure Codes gives you the chance to earn free Kroner and Revives, which, in this Roblox game, can be used to buy new outfits and pay the Ferryman.

Inspired by DOORS, Pressure is a horror game where you, and a selection of other players, are tasked with exploring the Hadal Blacksite after a lockdown. The problem, however, is that the Blacksite has become filled with monsters, meaning staying alive in this Roblox game can be a little difficult if you're unprepared.

Below you'll find a list of the working Pressure codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Pressure codes.

Working Pressure codes

While the list below shows all working codes as of 13th August 2024, there is also another code, Gullible, that we've kept out of the list, because while it does something, it's actually a negative and removes 300 Kroner.

With that, here are all the working codes that actually offer something good:

SMILEYBOMB!!! : 500 Kroner (NEW)

: 500 Kroner (NEW) slederman: Two Revives (NEW)

How to redeem codes in Pressure

Here's how to redeem codes in Pressure, and claim those free Kroner and Revives:

Boot up the game in Roblox Click the cog on the left of the screen Image credit: Urbanshade: Hadal Division/Eurogamer Enter your code into the "Codes" box Image credit: Urbanshade: Hadal Division/Eurogamer And hit "SUBMIT"

Expired Pressure codes

You're in luck, none of the Pressure codes have expired yet. When they do expire, however, we'll add them in here.

Hope you have fun playing Pressure!