Roblox is coming to Meta Quest VR headsets "soon"

Controversial game platform Roblox is adding support for Meta Quest VR headsets.

Reports that Roblox was coming to Meta Quest first surfaced earlier this year, when sources told The Verge the move would likely happen toward the end of 2023. It now seems those estimates were a little off; today's confirmation of incoming Meta Quest support doesn't provide an exact launch date, but it does reveal an open beta will be added to Meta Quest's App Lab "soon".

In an official announcement on the Roblox developer forum, the company explained, "Traditionally, developing a VR experience required a team that had VR-specific experience and skills. With Roblox, developers will soon be able to publish their existing experiences to support VR with little to no additional coding effort required. This is because Roblox is designed to be universal, allowing the same experiences to run everywhere."

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

While Roblox has previously supported VR through PC headsets, the jump to Meta Quest will see it introduce a new standalone VR mode for untethered devices. To that end, Roblox Studio will add "VR" as a new device type on the Creator Dashboard and Game Settings panel at some point in "the next few days" - meaning developers can start preparing their games for Meta Quest (restricted to users ages 13+) ahead of the public-facing open beta's launch.

Today's announcement continues Roblox's expansion into new areas following the traditionally child-focused platform's launch of a new 17+ age category - for titles containing "violence, blood, or crude humour", "romantic themes", and the "presence of alcohol" - late last month.

The Roblox Corporation has been the focus of controversy in recent years, having grappled with accusations it was "exploiting" young game developers and creating an unsafe environment for children. Since then, the company has repeatedly insisted it is committed to ensuring its gaming platform is a positive and safe experience for players of all ages.