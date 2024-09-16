World Zero codes for September 2024

World Zero is a Roblox RPG where you’ll pick a class and customise your hero, fight against strong bosses, collect pets, and unlock rare classes, all while exploring a detailed world full of secrets.

Especially early on in the game, it can be hard to get event coins (and even harder to get Crystals). Luckily, you can use World Zero codes for a handful of free Crystals and event coins, both of which can get you some pretty neat stuff in-game. The game’s developers usually share these codes in their Discord server and on Twitter/X, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired World Zero code right here so you can get back to exploring.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working World Zero codes

775KLIKES : 150 Crystals

: 150 Crystals KRAKEN: 15 Kraken Coins

All expired World Zero codes

APRILFOOLS

100MILPARTY

BLUE

400LIKES

150MILPARTY

HYPEWORLD8

CRYSTALSPLEASE

PRIDE

650KLIKES

300MIL

WORLD10

FAVMILLION

HOLIDAY2021

HYPEWORLD8

250MILPARTY

JOLLY

ICEBREAKER

PRESENTPLS

HAPPYNEWYEAR

NEWLEAF

PEPPERMINT

600KLIKES

625KLIKES

PETREVAMP

GRAND

SEASON7

675KLIKES

WEEKLYBUG

HARVEST

PLAYMENU

GLACIAL

NEWYEAR24

700KLIKES

SHADOWS

725KLIKES

GUILDAURA

NECRO

750KLIKES

WORLDZERO

BLUEGREENRED

PRIDEFUL

DRAGON

HUNTER

JULY4TH

INNOVATION

ANIME

VANE

How do I redeem codes in World Zero?

Not sure how to redeem codes in World Zero? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch World Zero in Roblox. Click the 'More' button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: World Zero/Eurogamer Click the 'Rewards' button that pops up next to it. Image credit: World Zero/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: World Zero/Eurogamer

Looking for more Roblox codes? We've got your back with our codes guides for other games like Blade Ball, Make Sushi and Prove Dad Wrong, Bike Race Clicker, Gym Star Simulator, and Basketball Legends.