World Zero codes for September 2024
How to redeem World Zero codes in Roblox.
World Zero is a Roblox RPG where you’ll pick a class and customise your hero, fight against strong bosses, collect pets, and unlock rare classes, all while exploring a detailed world full of secrets.
Especially early on in the game, it can be hard to get event coins (and even harder to get Crystals). Luckily, you can use World Zero codes for a handful of free Crystals and event coins, both of which can get you some pretty neat stuff in-game. The game’s developers usually share these codes in their Discord server and on Twitter/X, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired World Zero code right here so you can get back to exploring.
All working World Zero codes
- 775KLIKES: 150 Crystals
- KRAKEN: 15 Kraken Coins
All expired World Zero codes
- APRILFOOLS
- 100MILPARTY
- BLUE
- 400LIKES
- 150MILPARTY
- HYPEWORLD8
- CRYSTALSPLEASE
- PRIDE
- 650KLIKES
- 300MIL
- WORLD10
- FAVMILLION
- HOLIDAY2021
- HYPEWORLD8
- 250MILPARTY
- JOLLY
- ICEBREAKER
- PRESENTPLS
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- NEWLEAF
- PEPPERMINT
- 600KLIKES
- 625KLIKES
- PETREVAMP
- GRAND
- SEASON7
- 675KLIKES
- WEEKLYBUG
- HARVEST
- PLAYMENU
- GLACIAL
- NEWYEAR24
- 700KLIKES
- SHADOWS
- 725KLIKES
- GUILDAURA
- NECRO
- 750KLIKES
- WORLDZERO
- BLUEGREENRED
- PRIDEFUL
- DRAGON
- HUNTER
- JULY4TH
- INNOVATION
- ANIME
- VANE
How do I redeem codes in World Zero?
Not sure how to redeem codes in World Zero? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch World Zero in Roblox.
- Click the 'More' button on the right side of your screen.
- Click the 'Rewards' button that pops up next to it.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'.
