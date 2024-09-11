Anime Vanguards codes September 2024
How to redeem Anime Vaugards codes in Roblox.
Anime Vanguards codes grant you the chance to earn free rewards - from Gems to Stat Chips - in this Roblox game.
In Anime Vanguards you're tasked with fighting off hordes of enemies through the use of different kinds of units. These units become more powerful as you level up and evolve them, so having these free items can really give your allies a boost in Anime Vanguards.
Below you'll find a list of the working Anime Vanguards codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes.
On this page:
- All working Anime Vanguards codes
- All expired Anime Vanguards codes
- How do I redeem codes in Anime Vanguards?
All working Anime Vanguards codes
Here are all of the working Anime Vanguards codes as of Wednesday 11th September:
- AV500KLIKES: 3 Pink Essence Stones and 1,000 Gems
- 25MVISITS: 1 Trait Reroll and 1,000 Gems
- 400KLIKES: 1 Rainbow Essence Stone and 1,000 Gems
- 10MVISITS: 5 Trait Rerolls
- 300KLIKES: 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems
- 200KLIKES : 1 Super Stat Chip and 800 Gems
- 100KLIKES: 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems
- DELAY: 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems
- RELEASE: 1,000 Gold and 500 Gems
We'll add more codes as they're revealed and remove the expired ones!
All expired Anime Vanguards codes
You're in luck, none of the codes have yet expired. If they do though, we'll update this section to let you know.
How do I redeem codes in Anime Vanguards?
Unsure how to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Vanguards in Roblox.
- Click the 'Codes' button on the right of the screen.
- Enter your code into the box that pops up.
- And simply click 'Redeem Code'.
A dialogue box will appear to tell you what you've unlocked. It'll also let you know if you've already redeemed the code, or if the code is invalid, which is always helpful when inputting a bunch of codes at once.
Good luck in Anime Vanguards! And if you're after more Roblox help, don't forget to check-out our list of Anime Last Stand codes, Anime Defenders codes and Grimoires Era codes.