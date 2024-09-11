Anime Vanguards codes September 2024

Anime Vanguards codes grant you the chance to earn free rewards - from Gems to Stat Chips - in this Roblox game.

In Anime Vanguards you're tasked with fighting off hordes of enemies through the use of different kinds of units. These units become more powerful as you level up and evolve them, so having these free items can really give your allies a boost in Anime Vanguards.

Below you'll find a list of the working Anime Vanguards codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Anime Vanguards codes.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Vanguards codes

Here are all of the working Anime Vanguards codes as of Wednesday 11th September:

AV500KLIKES : 3 Pink Essence Stones and 1,000 Gems

: 3 Pink Essence Stones and 1,000 Gems 25MVISITS : 1 Trait Reroll and 1,000 Gems

: 1 Trait Reroll and 1,000 Gems 400KLIKES : 1 Rainbow Essence Stone and 1,000 Gems

: 1 Rainbow Essence Stone and 1,000 Gems 10MVISITS : 5 Trait Rerolls

: 5 Trait Rerolls 300KLIKES : 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems

: 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems 200KLIKES : 1 Super Stat Chip and 800 Gems

: 1 Super Stat Chip and 800 Gems 100KLIKES : 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems

: 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems DELAY : 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems

: 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems RELEASE: 1,000 Gold and 500 Gems

We'll add more codes as they're revealed and remove the expired ones!

All expired Anime Vanguards codes

You're in luck, none of the codes have yet expired. If they do though, we'll update this section to let you know.

How do I redeem codes in Anime Vanguards?

Unsure how to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Vanguards in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button on the right of the screen. Image credit: Kitawari/Eurogamer Enter your code into the box that pops up. Image credit: Kitawari/Eurogamer And simply click 'Redeem Code'.

A dialogue box will appear to tell you what you've unlocked. It'll also let you know if you've already redeemed the code, or if the code is invalid, which is always helpful when inputting a bunch of codes at once.

Good luck in Anime Vanguards! And if you're after more Roblox help, don't forget to check-out our list of Anime Last Stand codes, Anime Defenders codes and Grimoires Era codes.