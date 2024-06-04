Anime Defenders codes June 2024

Anime Defenders is an anime-inspired Roblox tower defense game where you’ll place tiny anime heroes to try to defend your base from hordes of enemies. Outside of the game’s usual levels, you can Summon for new units, complete challenges, and use your rewards to upgrade and craft new defenders in a detailed neon lobby.

If you’re in need of some new units, you can use Anime Defenders codes to grab some free Gems and Summon new characters. Developer Small World Games usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the latest Anime Defenders codes right here.

Roblox Anime Defenders codes

thanks400k - freebies

- freebies sorry4delay - freebies

- freebies raidsarecool - freebies

- freebies dayum100m - freebies

- freebies wsindach4ht - freebies

- freebies 200kholymoly - 1,000 gems

- 1,000 gems adontop - 250 gems

- 250 gems sub2toadboigaming - 50 gems

- 50 gems sub2riktime - 50 gems

- 50 gems sub2nagblox - 50 gems

- 50 gems sub2mozking - 50 gems

- 50 gems sub2karizmaqt - 50 gems

- 50 gems sub2jonaslyz - 50 gems

- 50 gems subcool - 50 gems

- 50 gems release2024 - rewards

How to redeem Anime Defenders codes in Roblox

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Defenders? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Defenders in Roblox. Make sure you’re at level 8 or higher — codes won’t work before level 8. Click the three dots button at the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Eurogamer/Small World Games x Anime Defenders Click the Codes option in the list that pops up. Image credit: Eurogamer/Small World Games x Anime Defenders Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: Eurogamer/Small World Games x Anime Defenders

Looking for help with other anime-inspired Roblox games? Head to our lists of Anime Last Stand codes, Blox Fruits codes, Grimoires Era codes and Fruit Battlegrounds codes.