Roblox launches new 17+ age category

Roblox, the hugely-popular game platform used by millions of younger players, has introduced a 17+ age category for experiences aimed at older audiences.

Current categories exist for All Ages, 9+ and 13+, and Roblox has traditionally been seen as a place popular for children to play.

But Roblox's audience is growing older - a natural step as the game matures in age and retains players as it does so - and 38 percent of Roblox's most active users were 17 and older in 2022, Roblox has said, making it the game's fastest-growing age group.

It's for this audience that Roblox's new 17+ category is designed.

Anyone seeking access to this will need to provide a "live selfie and upload a government-issued ID to verify their age", Roblox has said.

So, what will 17+ content look like? Roblox says this category is designed for experiences that "may contain more violence, blood, or crude humour" as well as "romantic themes" and the "presence of alcohol".

Outside of this list, Roblox's existing Community Standards will apply - meaning no content is allowed that depicts sexual activity, illegal substances, swearing, or experiences designed around real-world sensitive events or political figures.

In the past, Roblox has repeatedly committed to ensuring player safety after instances where experiences in the game have been flagged for being unsafe for children and temporarily hosting sexually explicit content.

Last year, Kim Kardashian threatened to sue the game's maker over a Roblox experience designed as an advertisement for "Kim's new sex tape".