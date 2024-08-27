Be NPC or Die codes for August 2024

Be NPC or Die is a Roblox deduction game where you’ll either be selected as a sheriff or criminal. If you’re a sheriff, you’ll need to figure out who the fake NPCs are and shoot them, while if you’re a criminal, you’ll need to complete a list of tasks while blending in with the NPCs to avoid detection.

Between flashy guns, outfits, and houses, there are a lot of cosmetics to unlock in Be NPC or Die, and you’ll need some serious Cash to afford them. Luckily, you can use Be NPC or Die codes to stock up on free Cash that just might fund your next big purchase. Developer Arashiyama usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded them up right here so you can get back to… being an NPC.

All working Be NPC or Die codes

Here's our list of all working Be NPC or Die codes as of 27th August 2024:

PLEASE : 5 Cash

: 5 Cash ILOVEUPDATES : 200 Cash

: 200 Cash IGETNOTIFICATIONS : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash 150KLIKES: 500 Cash

All expired Be NPC or Die codes

2000ISGREAT

3000TOTHEMOON

5KNOWAY

10KISGREAT

20KLIKES

50KREAL

75THOUSAND

100KLIKES

125KLIKES

10KISGREAT

50KREAL

800LIKESLETSGO

200FREE

300CLUB

ARSONISBAD

OUCHMYHEAD

600LIKES4FUN

400FORFREE

500BINGO

1KNOWAY

1500LIKESYO

How do I redeem codes in Be NPC or Die?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Be NPC or Die? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Be NPC or Die in Roblox. Click the settings button at the bottom of your screen (this will only appear when you’re in the lobby). Image credit: arashiyama/Eurogamer Enter your code into the Promo Codes field and hit the arrow button to confirm. Image credit: arashiyama/Eurogamer

