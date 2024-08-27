Be NPC or Die codes for August 2024
How to redeem Be NPC or Die codes in Roblox.
Be NPC or Die is a Roblox deduction game where you’ll either be selected as a sheriff or criminal. If you’re a sheriff, you’ll need to figure out who the fake NPCs are and shoot them, while if you’re a criminal, you’ll need to complete a list of tasks while blending in with the NPCs to avoid detection.
Between flashy guns, outfits, and houses, there are a lot of cosmetics to unlock in Be NPC or Die, and you’ll need some serious Cash to afford them. Luckily, you can use Be NPC or Die codes to stock up on free Cash that just might fund your next big purchase. Developer Arashiyama usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded them up right here so you can get back to… being an NPC.
All working Be NPC or Die codes
Here's our list of all working Be NPC or Die codes as of 27th August 2024:
- PLEASE: 5 Cash
- ILOVEUPDATES: 200 Cash
- IGETNOTIFICATIONS: 500 Cash
- 150KLIKES: 500 Cash
All expired Be NPC or Die codes
- 2000ISGREAT
- 3000TOTHEMOON
- 5KNOWAY
- 10KISGREAT
- 20KLIKES
- 50KREAL
- 75THOUSAND
- 100KLIKES
- 125KLIKES
- 10KISGREAT
- 50KREAL
- 800LIKESLETSGO
- 200FREE
- 300CLUB
- ARSONISBAD
- OUCHMYHEAD
- 600LIKES4FUN
- 400FORFREE
- 500BINGO
- 1KNOWAY
- 1500LIKESYO
How do I redeem codes in Be NPC or Die?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Be NPC or Die? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Be NPC or Die in Roblox.
- Click the settings button at the bottom of your screen (this will only appear when you’re in the lobby).
- Enter your code into the Promo Codes field and hit the arrow button to confirm.
