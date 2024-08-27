Gym Star Simulator codes for August 2024

Gym Star Simulator is a Roblox bodybuilding game where you’ll pick your weights and machines, click to work out, and compete in strength competitions. Along the way, you’ll also earn cash to buy some adorable stat-boosting pets that follow you around the outdoor gym.

If you want to build strength faster, you’ll need to get items like Protein Bars and Energy Drinks. Spins are hard to find in-game without waiting, but luckily, you can use Gym Star Simulator codes to grab some free Spins (and the occasional other item). Development team Gym Simulator Club usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every Gym Star Simulator code right here so you can get back to the fitness grind.

All working Gym Star Simulator codes

Here's our list of all working Gym Star Simulator codes as of 27th August 2024:

NEW : 1 Spin

: 1 Spin strength : 2 Protein Bars

: 2 Protein Bars SORRY: 1 Spin

All expired Gym Star Simulator codes

Gym Star Simulator doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Gym Star Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Gym Star Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Gym Star Simulator in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Gym Simulator Club/Eurogamer Click the Code button on the top of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Gym Simulator Club/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.

