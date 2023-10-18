Roblox tells most employees to return to the office part-time or take a severance package

Roblox is mandating most remote employees return to office working three days a week, or take a severance package.

Employees were notified of the change yesterday, Roblox CEO David Baszucki said in an open letter sent to staff.

Affected employees have been given three months, until 16th January 2024, to decide whether they wish to stay at Roblox. Those who do relocate are being asked to work from Roblox's offices in San Mateo, California by 15th July 2024. Baszucki told employees the company will assist with relocation costs.

Baszucki chalked the change up to concerns about junior staff "who typically learn through social contact and would miss out on [senior] mentorship" if the company continues to work 100 percent remotely. Roblox adopted remote working once pandemic lockdowns began but "ultimately, Roblox is an innovation company," Baszucki said in his letter, "and we needed to get back to working in person".

Employees whose roles require them to work remotely, such as those at data centres or call centres, and "individuals who have niche skill sets or significant institutional knowledge" won't be asked to return to the office.

For those who choose to leave Roblox, they'll get a period of three months, until April 15th 2024, to transition out of their roles as full time employees. Severance packages will be determined by "individual level and term of service, along with six months of healthcare coverage".

The company said its priority is supporting remote employees in their decision whilst also ensuring teams "have what they need to continue to meet our aggressive goals for next year".

Last month, Roblox laid off 30 staff from its talent acquisition team, shortly after the company launched a virtual company career centre in Roblox itself, with the intention of interviewing candidates within the virtual experience.