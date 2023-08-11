If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Roblox to begin holding job interviews within Roblox

Via new virtual recruitment experience.

A look inside the Roblox career centre.
Image credit: Roblox
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

What better way to find out if a prospective candidate has knowledge of your game than to launch a job interview process within the game itself?

Metaverse-y game hub Roblox has now done just this, and launched a virtual company career centre where keen applicants can turn up for event, podcasts and conversations with existing employees.

For now, the experience is designed for candidates in junior roles, with the idea that it will appeal to those who played Roblox as they were growing up.

A look inside the Roblox career center.

"We think this is a great way to showcase the Roblox platform and help candidates visualise themselves working here," said Roblox recruiter Ryan Fitzpatrick, in a blog post announcing the centre's launch.

Various areas are now available to explore, including an Innovation Lab, Podcast Lounge and Library, the latter of which features books and other reading materials for people to peruse ahead of job interviews.

While not live yet, Roblox intends to begin inviting candidates to "certain initial interviews" within the experience "soon".

It's an unusual setup, for sure, but another sign that Roblox is maturing alongside its young audience. Indeed, the game recently launched a 17+ category for more mature experiences, as its playerbase ages up. 38 percent of Roblox's most active users were 17 and older in 2022, Roblox has said, making it the game's fastest-growing age group.

Court documentation recently revealed that Roblox's notable absence on PlayStation stemmed from concerns within Sony at the game's popularity with children - and any issues there becoming Sony's to solve. That stance is now softening, however, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has said.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch