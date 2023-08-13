If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hamilton Simulator is out now on Roblox

"Roblox provides a fun adventure for new and old fans alike."

Hamilton Simulator
Image credit: Roblox / Super League
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: Hamilton Simulator is out now on Roblox.

Hamilton Simulator sees you recruit your favourite characters and "take your shot as you traverse ten worlds, all straight from the world of Hamilton".

Hamilton Simulator | Now on Roblox.

"You’ll dispatch foes through rap battles, using each character's unique style to put together the perfect harmony for every battle," explains developer Super League. "Featuring music from the tony award winning musical, Hamilton on Roblox provides a fun adventure for new and old fans alike."

Key Features include the opportunity to explore and battle in 10 unique levels, recruit your own squad, and customise attacks and animations for each of your favorite characters… all of which you can do against the soundtrack of ten of Hamilton's most memorable tunes, of course.

"A once-in-a-generation cultural touchstone, Hamilton has expanded horizons and entertained legions of global fans, and now will be introduced to the massive global audience in the immersive world on Roblox," said Matt Edelman, president and chief commercial officer for Super League.

"We are grateful to the creators for allowing us to bring the music and majesty of Hamilton to an engaged and passionate community on such a powerful platform."

Earlier this week, we learned that Roblox will begin holding job interviews within Roblox, launching a virtual company career centre where keen applicants can turn up for event, podcasts, and conversations with existing employees.

For now, the experience is designed for candidates in junior roles, with the idea that it will appeal to those who played Roblox as they were growing up.

Vikki Blake
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

