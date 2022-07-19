Hacker posts internal Roblox documents in extortion attempt

A hacker has posted internal documents from Roblox in an extortion attempt.

The documents, seen by Motherboard, appear to include personal information on Roblox-focused creators producing some of the platform's most popular games.

The hacker released 4GB of documents on a forum, stolen from a Roblox employee.

"These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme that we refused to cooperate with. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, engaged independent experts to complement our information security team and have tuned our systems to seek to detect and prevent similar attempts," Roblox told Motherboard in a statement.

Roblox is a hugely popular gaming platform, particularly with both children playing and creating their own games.

It's been struck with multiple controversies recently, including a detailed investigation into how safe the platform is for children.

More recently, a report by the BBC highlighted inappropriate sexual content on the platform.