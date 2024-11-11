Type Soul codes November 2024

Type Soul is a Roblox adventure game inspired by the anime series Bleach. In this game, you’ll customize your character, run around an expansive and detailed world, and master a complex combat system that’s tricky (yet rewarding) to get the hang of while fighting other players.

Especially against players with higher ranks, combat in Type Soul can be pretty tricky, and more often than not, you’ll find yourself dying a lot. Luckily, you can redeem Type Soul codes to stock up on free goodies like Locked Clan Rerolls, Locked Weapon Rerolls, and Locked Element Rerolls, all of which will let you customize your character to your liking (and let you better prepare for those tricky fights that you just can’t seem to win).

Type Soul’s development team normally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Type Soul code right here so you can get right back to fighting. We've also got details on how to redeem codes in Type Soul in case you're not sure how that works.

All working Type Soul codes

Here are all the working Type Soul codes as of 11th November 2024:

quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode : 1 Locked World Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 2 Red Elixir, 2 Blue Elixir, 15 Weapon Appearance Reroll, 25 Spirit Box, 25 Hollow Box, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 30 Mouth Reroll, 35 Eye Color Reroll, 35 Face Reroll NEW

: 1 Locked World Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 2 Red Elixir, 2 Blue Elixir, 15 Weapon Appearance Reroll, 25 Spirit Box, 25 Hollow Box, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 30 Mouth Reroll, 35 Eye Color Reroll, 35 Face Reroll mythoughtsonthislater : 1 Mark of the Dead (Legs), 1 Spectral Crown, 1 Soulfire Halo, 1 Mark of the Dead (Body)

: 1 Mark of the Dead (Legs), 1 Spectral Crown, 1 Soulfire Halo, 1 Mark of the Dead (Body) reallycoolcodehaha : 2 Locked World Ticket, 10 Hair Shade Reroll, 15 Spirit Box, 20 Hollow Box, 45 Locked Weapon Reroll, 50 Locked Element Reroll, 65 Eye Color Reroll, 65 Eyes Reroll, 75 Face Reroll

: 2 Locked World Ticket, 10 Hair Shade Reroll, 15 Spirit Box, 20 Hollow Box, 45 Locked Weapon Reroll, 50 Locked Element Reroll, 65 Eye Color Reroll, 65 Eyes Reroll, 75 Face Reroll whenwedance : 1 Locked World Ticket, 20 Locked Clan Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 30 Locked Element Reroll

: 1 Locked World Ticket, 20 Locked Clan Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 30 Locked Element Reroll wheresmybuddy : 1 Locked Weapon Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 15 Clan Reroll, 20 Eye Color Reroll, 20 Eyes Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll

: 1 Locked Weapon Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 15 Clan Reroll, 20 Eye Color Reroll, 20 Eyes Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll yessirupdatetime: 2 Hierro Plating, 3 Red Elixir, 3 Blue Elixir, 15 Spirit Box, 25 Weapon Appearance Reroll, 40 Locked Weapon Reroll, 50 Locked Element Reroll

All expired Type Soul codes

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell

oopswandenexploded

500mvisitsthankyou

noreallythanksfor500m

letsget500mmore

ohsnapwaitsnapignis

thosewhoknowmango

secretcodethatgives1000rerolls

weekendgiftorsomething

anotherbrickedshutdown

sozforbrick

700kwoahthanks

newrankedrewards3

avaricecascade

guesswhosback

nosrepphakudarework

tamaonetwothreefour

sozformobile

tamapackageone

newrankedrewards2

newrankedrewards

wednesdaypatchesmoreplz

whoops

redeem72024

lockinseason

ddanielisevil

lateupdatesareannoying

pointsplease

sorryforbank

stefan10kfollowers

tamasuigetsu

tamataisentwo

rankedplswork

visionaryrework

imsorry

1kcristi

yippeweekly

sorrybugs

teleportswentdown

anextracode

leafystray

mediarip://souls

tamaforyoutamaforall

weloveeduardo

mre10kfollowers

sorryfortheshutdowns

helpeduardosmentalsanity

itstypesoulfriday

meditation

vultures

apologycode

wereached400mvisits

angrycanadian

classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty

cowoesorry

cowoenuovaentvari

eduardocarrying

joshnosreppcristi

happyfortuneentvariblessing

streamericdoa

tamayaren

veil10k

higuys

youcanrollraresnow:)

explodeincident

tamastrikesagain

oops

cctokenfix

mreessay

qkidoexpansion

tamacodesareback

200klikeswoah

bararaqgbincident

codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak

idontdotheseoften

reallycooloriginalcodename

windwake

newbosseswow

blazblueincident

doomaroomeneverexisted

latenightbruh

whereiskendoweapondude

latenightfightnight

cristiqol

whatdoesheevendo

300mvisits

thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw

nuovarandomcode

tama62121

cristi10k

JEANETTEFOUND

tamarandomcode

timetravellermistake

therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace

gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin

thisisnotsigma

causethatstheupdateineed

ermwhatthetypesoul

yurrrrlistenman

thereisnosuchthing

tweakinpostupdate

hellopiety

abracadabra

hqrsepowered

arrogantecristi5k

2weekdelaywoah

putthesefoolishambitionstorest

imnotnamingitthat

500kdiscmemberswoo

lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol

thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim

quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude

readysetboomxdgetitbecauseboomboominokwhateverheresacode

7staredwardnewgate

AllAccordingToCake

canyougiftmeacinmightyomega

ineedasacredscrollindemonhuntertm

petgod101

code1

setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed

tamaverified

brovisitedhisfriends

350mvisitsalright

myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp

myrobloxneedstostopcrashing

oopscybers

ermwhattthetypesoul

entvari10k

youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou

sorryhopethishelps

codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate

setroboominda

senkuwascloudkageinjoedame

hakudanerfafter1000years

theresahiddennpcsomewhere

cursedgearruinsfriendships

cyberpoint

davehashit10kwow

thekiraeventparttwo

thekiraevent

Benihimebuff

nosreppbestaustraliandeveloperinthewholeworld

almightyeye

breathlesspumpkle

tsugokusenku

somethingrandom

canyouwrap

mobileflashpd

johnboomingg

robloxban

avengerlevelthreat

threatneutralized

100mlikes

afkworld

lightsegunda

robotcowoe

soulianstreak

rankedseason2

balancedbalance

ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking

johnbooming

kamehamehax3

khaoticyachty

luisvonmarco

nuovaprimadon

pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid

supasta

awesomesauce

badquincy

bloodedged

cowoe10k

delayedwhoops

devilgene

doomatearoom

drakos10k

eduardobrg10k

happyeaster

khaotic10k

nuova10k

nuovalovesquincy

ohwowcool

quickshutdown

quincyktillmybonesdecay

sorry4ranked3

sorryfortheinconvenienceee

spiritgun

sundayupdate

woahreal

joedame

jayomalawfirm

100kfavourites

10klikes

20klikes

35klikes

3shikaireroll

55klikes

80Klikes

apologyforlate

championship

championshipandmasteryboxes

clanwarupdate

contentcoming

eduardobrg

fixedoldcode

happyhalloween

haveagoodday

latenightupdate

mainmenufixes

middayfixes

midtermsover

newclangamesoon

newclanwargame

newcodeoldbugged

newgame

resetclan

segundanextupdate

shikaireroll

shutdownsrry

slowpace

soonupdates

sorryfordelays

sorryforshutdown

sorryforthat

tamaiscool

thehonoredone

tradehub

triplethreat

tyforfollows

updatecomingsoon

watermelon

weareback

How do I redeem codes in Type Soul?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Type Soul? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Type Soul in Roblox. If you haven’t already, hit 'Play', pick your slot, and create your character. Make sure you’re at rank Semi-Grade 2 or higher — you won’t be able to redeem codes before hitting this rank! Once you’re in the game, hit the gift box icon button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Type Soul/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter to redeem. Image credit: Type Soul/Eurogamer

