Type Soul codes November 2024
How to redeem Type Soul codes in Roblox.
Type Soul is a Roblox adventure game inspired by the anime series Bleach. In this game, you’ll customize your character, run around an expansive and detailed world, and master a complex combat system that’s tricky (yet rewarding) to get the hang of while fighting other players.
Especially against players with higher ranks, combat in Type Soul can be pretty tricky, and more often than not, you’ll find yourself dying a lot. Luckily, you can redeem Type Soul codes to stock up on free goodies like Locked Clan Rerolls, Locked Weapon Rerolls, and Locked Element Rerolls, all of which will let you customize your character to your liking (and let you better prepare for those tricky fights that you just can’t seem to win).
Type Soul’s development team normally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Type Soul code right here so you can get right back to fighting. We've also got details on how to redeem codes in Type Soul in case you're not sure how that works.
All working Type Soul codes
Here are all the working Type Soul codes as of 11th November 2024:
- quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode: 1 Locked World Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 2 Red Elixir, 2 Blue Elixir, 15 Weapon Appearance Reroll, 25 Spirit Box, 25 Hollow Box, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 30 Mouth Reroll, 35 Eye Color Reroll, 35 Face Reroll NEW
- mythoughtsonthislater: 1 Mark of the Dead (Legs), 1 Spectral Crown, 1 Soulfire Halo, 1 Mark of the Dead (Body)
- reallycoolcodehaha: 2 Locked World Ticket, 10 Hair Shade Reroll, 15 Spirit Box, 20 Hollow Box, 45 Locked Weapon Reroll, 50 Locked Element Reroll, 65 Eye Color Reroll, 65 Eyes Reroll, 75 Face Reroll
- whenwedance: 1 Locked World Ticket, 20 Locked Clan Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll, 30 Locked Element Reroll
- wheresmybuddy: 1 Locked Weapon Ticket, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 15 Clan Reroll, 20 Eye Color Reroll, 20 Eyes Reroll, 25 Locked Element Reroll, 25 Locked Weapon Reroll
- yessirupdatetime: 2 Hierro Plating, 3 Red Elixir, 3 Blue Elixir, 15 Spirit Box, 25 Weapon Appearance Reroll, 40 Locked Weapon Reroll, 50 Locked Element Reroll
All expired Type Soul codes
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell
- oopswandenexploded
- 500mvisitsthankyou
- noreallythanksfor500m
- letsget500mmore
- ohsnapwaitsnapignis
- thosewhoknowmango
- secretcodethatgives1000rerolls
- weekendgiftorsomething
- anotherbrickedshutdown
- sozforbrick
- 700kwoahthanks
- newrankedrewards3
- avaricecascade
- guesswhosback
- nosrepphakudarework
- tamaonetwothreefour
- sozformobile
- tamapackageone
- newrankedrewards2
- newrankedrewards
- wednesdaypatchesmoreplz
- whoops
- redeem72024
- lockinseason
- ddanielisevil
- lateupdatesareannoying
- pointsplease
- sorryforbank
- stefan10kfollowers
- tamasuigetsu
- tamataisentwo
- rankedplswork
- visionaryrework
- imsorry
- 1kcristi
- yippeweekly
- sorrybugs
- teleportswentdown
- anextracode
- leafystray
- mediarip://souls
- tamaforyoutamaforall
- weloveeduardo
- mre10kfollowers
- sorryfortheshutdowns
- helpeduardosmentalsanity
- itstypesoulfriday
- meditation
- vultures
- apologycode
- wereached400mvisits
- angrycanadian
- classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty
- cowoesorry
- cowoenuovaentvari
- eduardocarrying
- joshnosreppcristi
- happyfortuneentvariblessing
- streamericdoa
- tamayaren
- veil10k
- higuys
- youcanrollraresnow:)
- explodeincident
- tamastrikesagain
- oops
- cctokenfix
- mreessay
- qkidoexpansion
- tamacodesareback
- 200klikeswoah
- bararaqgbincident
- codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak
- idontdotheseoften
- reallycooloriginalcodename
- windwake
- newbosseswow
- blazblueincident
- doomaroomeneverexisted
- latenightbruh
- whereiskendoweapondude
- latenightfightnight
- cristiqol
- whatdoesheevendo
- 300mvisits
- thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw
- nuovarandomcode
- tama62121
- cristi10k
- JEANETTEFOUND
- tamarandomcode
- timetravellermistake
- therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace
- gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin
- thisisnotsigma
- causethatstheupdateineed
- ermwhatthetypesoul
- yurrrrlistenman
- thereisnosuchthing
- tweakinpostupdate
- hellopiety
- abracadabra
- hqrsepowered
- arrogantecristi5k
- 2weekdelaywoah
- putthesefoolishambitionstorest
- imnotnamingitthat
- 500kdiscmemberswoo
- lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol
- thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim
- quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude
- readysetboomxdgetitbecauseboomboominokwhateverheresacode
- 7staredwardnewgate
- AllAccordingToCake
- canyougiftmeacinmightyomega
- ineedasacredscrollindemonhuntertm
- petgod101
- code1
- setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed
- tamaverified
- brovisitedhisfriends
- 350mvisitsalright
- myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp
- myrobloxneedstostopcrashing
- oopscybers
- ermwhattthetypesoul
- entvari10k
- youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou
- sorryhopethishelps
- codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate
- setroboominda
- senkuwascloudkageinjoedame
- hakudanerfafter1000years
- theresahiddennpcsomewhere
- cursedgearruinsfriendships
- cyberpoint
- davehashit10kwow
- thekiraeventparttwo
- thekiraevent
- Benihimebuff
- nosreppbestaustraliandeveloperinthewholeworld
- almightyeye
- breathlesspumpkle
- tsugokusenku
- somethingrandom
- canyouwrap
- mobileflashpd
- johnboomingg
- robloxban
- avengerlevelthreat
- threatneutralized
- 100mlikes
- afkworld
- lightsegunda
- robotcowoe
- soulianstreak
- rankedseason2
- balancedbalance
- ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking
- johnbooming
- kamehamehax3
- khaoticyachty
- luisvonmarco
- nuovaprimadon
- pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid
- supasta
- awesomesauce
- badquincy
- bloodedged
- cowoe10k
- delayedwhoops
- devilgene
- doomatearoom
- drakos10k
- eduardobrg10k
- happyeaster
- khaotic10k
- nuova10k
- nuovalovesquincy
- ohwowcool
- quickshutdown
- quincyktillmybonesdecay
- sorry4ranked3
- sorryfortheinconvenienceee
- spiritgun
- sundayupdate
- woahreal
- joedame
- jayomalawfirm
- 100kfavourites
- 10klikes
- 20klikes
- 35klikes
- 3shikaireroll
- 55klikes
- 80Klikes
- apologyforlate
- championship
- championshipandmasteryboxes
- clanwarupdate
- contentcoming
- eduardobrg
- fixedoldcode
- happyhalloween
- haveagoodday
- latenightupdate
- mainmenufixes
- middayfixes
- midtermsover
- newclangamesoon
- newclanwargame
- newcodeoldbugged
- newgame
- resetclan
- segundanextupdate
- shikaireroll
- shutdownsrry
- slowpace
- soonupdates
- sorryfordelays
- sorryforshutdown
- sorryforthat
- tamaiscool
- thehonoredone
- tradehub
- triplethreat
- tyforfollows
- updatecomingsoon
- watermelon
- weareback
How do I redeem codes in Type Soul?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Type Soul? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Type Soul in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, hit 'Play', pick your slot, and create your character.
- Make sure you’re at rank Semi-Grade 2 or higher — you won’t be able to redeem codes before hitting this rank!
- Once you’re in the game, hit the gift box icon button near the top left corner of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter to redeem.
