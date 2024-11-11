Anime Reborn codes November 2024
How to redeem Anime Reborn codes in Roblox.
Anime Reborn codes offer you the chance to earn free rewards - including Gems, Trait Crystals and Potential Keys - for this Roblox game.
Anime Reborn is a tower defence game where you'll gain forces with a variety of anime characters (One Piece fans will recognise Kaido in the picture above) from different franchises to defeat waves of enemies. (Be prepared for some quite funny copyright safe names.) Depending on what an Anime Reborn code offers, you may be able to power up your allies.
Below you'll find a list of the working Anime Reborn codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Anime Reborn codes.
On this page:
All working Anime Reborn codes
Here are the working Anime Reborn codes in Roblox:
- MegaZillas - 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals NEW
- MegaMozKing - 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals NEW
- MegaRIxSage - 750 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals NEW
- 5mVisits - 500 Gems, 5 Frost Keys, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals NEW
- 100kLikes - 1000 Gems, 10 Trait Crystals NEW
- 2MVisits - 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals
- 50KLikes - 1000 Gems
- 200kMembers - 500 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 2 Trait Crystals
- 1MVisits - 1000 Gems, 2 Potential Keys, 5 Trait Crystals
- Release - 500 Gems, 2 Trait Crystals
- MozKing - 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
- SubtoRlxsage - 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
- SubtoZillas - 250 Gems, 1 Trait Crystal
All expired Anime Reborn codes
The following Anime Reborn codes have expired:
- sorry4shutdown - 100 Gems, 1 Basic Luck Potion, 5 Trait Crystals
How do I redeem codes in Anime Reborn?
Follow the instructions below to redeem Anime Reborn codes:
- Launch Anime Reborn in Roblox.
- Visit Luffy, who is sitting on a blue chest beneath the words 'Redeem Codes!', to access the code redeem menu. If you're having trouble finding Luffy, head to the fountain in the middle of the plaza and then go towards the large sign saying 'Evolve' - he'll be sitting on the right-hand side close to this door.
- Enter your code of choice.
- Click 'Redeem'.
- If you've entered the code correctly, you'll receive a message about the items you've just obtained.
If you've already used the code or it expires, you'll receive a red warning message. We also recommend not copying and pasting the codes as we personally had issues with the game accepting valid codes using this method. Instead, we recommend manually typing in the codes.
Where are new Anime Reborn codes released?
If you're on the hunt for new Anime Reborn codes, then it's worth joining the Anime Reborn Discord server as this is where the game's creators will post new codes. It's also worth following the creator's on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts:
Looking for more anime-inspired Roblox games? Check out our code guides for Anime Last Stand, Anime World Tower Defence, Anime Vanguards and Anime Defenders. We also have code guides for Fruit Battlegrounds, Cabin Crew Simulator and All Star Tower Defense.