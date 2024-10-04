Dress to Impress codes October 2024
How to redeem DTI codes in Roblox.
Dress to Impress codes offer a range of free items - from dresses and bags to necklaces and crowns - which you can use in this Roblox game.
The goal of Dress to Impress is, well, to dress to impress! Grow your fashion skills by experimenting with different hair styles, clothes and make up. Though while there's something spooky going on with the Dress to Impress horror ARG if you fancy taking a walk on the dark side... No spookiness can be found in this guide - we're all about helping you getting ahead in the fashion game!
Below you'll find a list of the working Dress to Impress codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem them.
All working Dress to Impress codes
Here are all of the working DTI codes as of the 4th October:
- UMOYAE - Dress
- S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Wand
- D1ORST4R - Bag and bow
- BELALASLAY Jumper
- FASHION - Dress
- KITTYUUHH - Black cat
- KREEK - Hat
- M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Crown
- LANATUTU - Dress
- ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Jacket
- M3RM4ID - Mermaid outfit
- C4LLMEHH4LEY - Dress and hat
- IBELLASLAY - Hair
- ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers
- SUBM15CY - Face and necklace
- LANA - Shorts, jumper and leg warmers
- TEKKYOOZ - Bag
- LEAHASHE - Leah jeans and hoodie
- LANABOW - Bow
- LABOOTS - Boots
All expired Dress to Impress codes
Here are all the expired DTI codes so far:
- CHOOPIE10K
- THEGAMES
- SWEETHEART
- REWARD4CLASS1C
- DOLLISTA
- DOLLISTAGRAM
- CHERRY
- VALENTINESDAY
How do I redeem codes in Dress to Impress?
Not quite sure how to redeem your new DTI codes? Here's how:
- Boot up Dress to Impress.
- Click the 'codes' button on the left of the screen.
- Enter the codes in the box that opens up.
- And then simply click the white tick.
If a code isn't working, it's likely that you've already redeemed it or it has now expired. Either way, check back for more codes as we update this page everytime a new code lands.
Have fun in Dress to Impress!