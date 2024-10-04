Dress to Impress codes October 2024

Dress to Impress codes offer a range of free items - from dresses and bags to necklaces and crowns - which you can use in this Roblox game.

The goal of Dress to Impress is, well, to dress to impress! Grow your fashion skills by experimenting with different hair styles, clothes and make up. Though while there's something spooky going on with the Dress to Impress horror ARG if you fancy taking a walk on the dark side... No spookiness can be found in this guide - we're all about helping you getting ahead in the fashion game!

Below you'll find a list of the working Dress to Impress codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Dress to Impress codes

Here are all of the working DTI codes as of the 4th October:

UMOYAE - Dress

- Dress S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Wand

- Wand D1ORST4R - Bag and bow

- Bag and bow BELALASLAY Jumper

Jumper FASHION - Dress

- Dress KITTYUUHH - Black cat

- Black cat KREEK - Hat

- Hat M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Crown

- Crown LANATUTU - Dress

- Dress ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Jacket

- Jacket M3RM4ID - Mermaid outfit

- Mermaid outfit C4LLMEHH4LEY - Dress and hat

- Dress and hat IBELLASLAY - Hair

- Hair ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny slippers

- Bunny slippers SUBM15CY - Face and necklace

- Face and necklace LANA - Shorts, jumper and leg warmers

- Shorts, jumper and leg warmers TEKKYOOZ - Bag

- Bag LEAHASHE - Leah jeans and hoodie

- Leah jeans and hoodie LANABOW - Bow

- Bow LABOOTS - Boots

All expired Dress to Impress codes

Here are all the expired DTI codes so far:

CHOOPIE10K

THEGAMES

SWEETHEART

REWARD4CLASS1C

DOLLISTA

DOLLISTAGRAM

CHERRY

VALENTINESDAY

How do I redeem codes in Dress to Impress?

Not quite sure how to redeem your new DTI codes? Here's how:

Boot up Dress to Impress. Click the 'codes' button on the left of the screen. Image credit: Dress to Impress Group/Eurogamer Enter the codes in the box that opens up. And then simply click the white tick. Image credit: Dress to Impress Group/Eurogamer

If a code isn't working, it's likely that you've already redeemed it or it has now expired. Either way, check back for more codes as we update this page everytime a new code lands.

Have fun in Dress to Impress! And, if you're after some more Roblox assitance, check out our list of Anime Vanguards codes, Anime Last Stand codes and Anime Defenders codes!