Devas of Creation codes for September 2024

Devas of Creation is a Roblox RPG that’s impressively detailed. In it, you’ll create your own hero, tackle raid bosses with friends, specialise in skills like fishing and crafting, and work on levelling up your hero through quests.

There are quite a few stat-boosting items to collect in Devas of Creation, and a few of them (like Resurrect Scrolls) can be tricky to find in-game. Luckily, you can use Devas of Creation codes for free items including Resurrect and Blessed Escape Scrolls, Powerful Healing Potions, and Essential Shielding Elixirs. The developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Devas of Creation code right here so you can get back to questing.

All working Devas of Creation codes

Here are all working Devas of Creation codes of as 16th September 2024:

DevasDiscord175K : 2 Resurrect Scrolls, 2 Blessed Escape Scroll, 2 Powerful Healing Potions, 2 Essential Shielding Elixirs NEW

DOC80KLikess : 1 Blessed Escape Scroll, 2 Powerful Healing Potions, 2 Essential Shielding Elixirs NEW

: 1 Blessed Escape Scroll, 2 Powerful Healing Potions, 2 Essential Shielding Elixirs DOC75KLikes: 1 Resurrect Scroll, 1 Blessed Escape Scroll, 2 Powerful Healing Potions, 1 Essential Blazing Shrimp Plate, 2 Essential Shielding Elixirs

All expired Devas of Creation codes

DOC80KLikes

DOC70KLikes

JoinedDevasChannel

DevasStarterCodePack

JoinedDOCGroup

DevasReleaseCode

FollowDevasDiscord

DOC100K

DOC20KLikes

DOC35KLikess

DOC40KLikes

DOC45KLikes

DOC55KLikes

DOC65KLikes

How do I redeem codes in Devas of Creation?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Devas of Creation? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Devas of Creation in Roblox. Make sure you’ve completed the tutorial — codes aren’t available in the tutorial. Click the cog button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Devas Of Creation/Eurogamer Click the 'Codes' button in the menu that pops up. Image credit: Devas Of Creation/Eurogamer Enter your code into the field and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: Devas Of Creation/Eurogamer

