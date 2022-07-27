If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Roblox has removed its "oof" sound of death

RIP.
News by Victoria Kennedy
The famous "oof" sound from Roblox, which was comically played whenever you met your maker, is no more.

The developer revealed its removal yesterday, stating that this is all is due to a "licensing issue".

Instead, the company has now added a "replacement default sound".

To give some context of how widespread the attention for Roblox's "oof" is, American rapper Post Malone used this sound in one of his remixes. This was reportedly because "his little one loves Roblox". I wonder how they will take the news?

The famous "oof" originally came from video game music composer Tommy Tallarico, who told GamesBeat in 2019 that he owns the rights to the sound.

Tallarico created it and then popped the sound into a game called Messiah, which came out in 2000. He is currently the president of Intellivision Entertainment, mostly known for to its plans to produce the Intellivision Amico, which has seen several delays.

Elsewhere in the news, earlier this week leaked Roblox documents detailed Chinese censorship concessions, which claimed the company expected its game be hacked and cloned by Chinese companies as part of its launch in the country.

