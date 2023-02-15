If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Roblox mini-game is the next video game property being turned into a TV show

With former Lucasfilm exec on board.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Creatures of Sonaria.

Creatures of Sonaria, a popular mini-game featured in Roblox, is being made into a TV series.

As reported by Deadline, the deal has been done "inspired by the recent success of The Last of Us".

The project is being spearheaded by former Lucasfilm executive Catherine Winder, executive producer on the long-running Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, now at her new company Wind Sun Sky.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

More recently, Winder has worked on The Angry Birds Movie and its sequel.

Creatures of Sonaria is a fantasy survival mini-game where you play as a magical creature in a world full of dragons and other fantastical beasts. Here's a little taste:

Creatures of Sonaria gameplay.

Wind Sun Sky will now adapt the mini-game's world into a "rich universe" for your TV screens. The project is the first Roblox mini-game to be adapted in this way.

"We will continue to look for rich universes with cross platform, immersive potential, like Creatures of Sonaria, to partner up with and extend into the kind of gamified storyworlds that global audiences and fans are looking for in the metaverse," Winder said.

There's no word yet on when the series might debut.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch