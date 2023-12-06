Clover Retribution codes December 2023

Clover Retribution codes are essential for any Roblox players interested in the Black Clover-inspired game.

Black Clover is a Japanese manga series that also has an anime counterpart, and in Roblox, Clover Retribution is all about playing as the right character for you and developing their skills, traits, and stats. However, to get new characters, you need Clover Retribution codes, as these will give you plenty of spins across a variety of types, so you have a higher chance of rolling the character you want.

Here are all of the active Clover Retribution codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Clover Retribution codes.

Roblox Clover Retribution codes

Here are all of the working Clover Retribution codes as of 5th December 2023:

!cloverthanks - 12 magic spins

- 12 magic spins !28klikes - 10 spins of every type (when in the Clover Retribution Roblox group)

- 10 spins of every type (when in the Clover Retribution Roblox group) !30klikes - 10 magic spins, 10 race spins, 10 trait spins

- 10 magic spins, 10 race spins, 10 trait spins !raremagic - rewards (level 30 required)

- rewards (level 30 required) !rarerace - rewards (level 30 required)

- rewards (level 30 required) !spiritssoon - 25 magic spins

- 25 magic spins !timestats - 1 stat reset

- 1 stat reset !2millvisits - 10 race spins (new servers only)

- 10 race spins (new servers only) !clovergroup - 10 magic spins (when in the Clover Retribution Roblox group)

- 10 magic spins (when in the Clover Retribution Roblox group) !miniupdatelater - free spins (new servers only)

How to redeem Clover Retribution codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/Clover Retribution

To redeem Clover Retribution codes and obtain those free spins, you must first load into the main menu. When you're faced with the option to 'Play', 'FaQ', 'Spin', or 'Library', you must instead open chat by clicking on the 'Expand/Collapse' option in the top left corner, next to the Roblox menu. Click on chat, then type the above codes in the chat window that opens in the bottom left.

Do note that some of these codes have requirements, such as being spawned in before you can redeem them. If that is the case, when you enter the code, some white text will appear telling you exactly what you need to do.

Where are new Clover Retribution codes released?

This guide should be your first port of call for any new Clover Retribution codes, as we'll keep our eyes on all the relevant channels and update this as soon as we learn of any fresh drops. However, if you want to go straight to the source, make sure you join both the Clover Retribution Roblox group and the Clover Retribution Discord server.

Expired Clover Retribution codes

!10klikes

!12klikes

!14k likes

!7klikes

!6klikes

!5klikes

!4klikes

!3klikes

!halloweenstats

!halloweenupdate

!quickshutdown

!cloverfixes

!cloverstats

!clover_release

Hope you enjoy playing Clover Retribution!

