Dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite and you'll complete a brand new quest. You'll have to find them first, however, and then survive long enough to throw down some moves without being eliminated.

Chrome Punk is a new character introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. They're essentially a person with a huge chrome pumpkin for a head. Even with that rather unique sense of style, they can be tricky to find if you don't know where to look.

Here's where to find Chrome Punk in Fortnite, how to dance with them, and what you'll get for doing so.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Chrome Punk location

To find Chrome Punk you'll need to land at Flutter Barn. You can see it marked on the map below. Land on the northwest corner of the floating buildings. You'll see a speech bubble icon showing where Chrome Punk is. They'll slowly walk around the outside of this building, and offer certain items for sale.

How to dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite

Dancing with Chrome Punk is as simple as emoting in front of them. Just press and hold up on the d-pad, then select a dancing emote. Let the animation play out for a few seconds and you'll complete the quest.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. The Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies. Make sure to check out the upcoming The Herald skin too! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

What rewards do you get for dancing with Chrome Punk

For dancing with Chrome Punk you will receive 15k XP. Not only that, but the quest will count towards the Fortnitemares event progress. Your next quest involves tracking down the Inkquisitor boss at Grim Gables.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, check out our pages on the current Battle Pass, EvoChrome weapon locations and how to get XP fast.