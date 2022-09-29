Fortnite The Driftwood and The Flairship locations explained

The Driftwood and The Flairship are the names of two flying ships - well sort of flying - in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

You can complete a variety of Fortnite Weekly Challenges on both ships, so it’s a good idea to know where The Driftwood and The Flairship locations are.

Completely a Weekly Challenge in Fortnite will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock new skins from the battle pass.

Fortnite The Driftwood location explained The Driftwood is the pirate ship floating above Lustrous Lagoon in Fortnite and the easiest way to reach it is by landing on the ship’s deck at the start of a match. The Driftwood, however, can be a popular landing location, so, if you want to visit the ship but avoid enemy players, you can use one of the four ascenders hanging from the vessel. Where to find the ascenders leading to The Driftwood. Leaving the ship is a lot easier, because you can simply jump down into the lagoon below. (Landing on solid ground is not recommended.) Visiting The Driftwood will allow you to complete two challenges so far in Season 4: Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance

Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood (3) Both challenges will reward you with 20k XP for this season’s battle pass. You can also find a vault on The Driftwood, which is worth opening if you have two vault keys going spare.