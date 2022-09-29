Fortnite The Driftwood and The Flairship locations explained

Fortnite The Driftwood and The Flairship locations explainedWhere are these vessels moored?
The Driftwood and The Flairship are the names of two flying ships - well sort of flying - in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
You can complete a variety of Fortnite Weekly Challenges on both ships, so it’s a good idea to know where The Driftwood and The Flairship locations are.
Completely a Weekly Challenge in Fortnite will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock new skins from the battle pass.
Driftwood and Flairship locations at a glance in Fortnite
Below you’ll find the locations of The Driftwood and The Flairship on the Fortnite map - The Flairship sits on the western side and The Driftwood on the east:
We cover both vessels' locations in more depth below, including how to access both ships.
Fortnite The Driftwood location explained
The Driftwood is the pirate ship floating above Lustrous Lagoon in Fortnite and the easiest way to reach it is by landing on the ship’s deck at the start of a match.
The Driftwood, however, can be a popular landing location, so, if you want to visit the ship but avoid enemy players, you can use one of the four ascenders hanging from the vessel.
Leaving the ship is a lot easier, because you can simply jump down into the lagoon below. (Landing on solid ground is not recommended.)
Visiting The Driftwood will allow you to complete two challenges so far in Season 4:
- Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance
- Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood (3)
Both challenges will reward you with 20k XP for this season’s battle pass. You can also find a vault on The Driftwood, which is worth opening if you have two vault keys going spare.
Fortnite The Flairship location explained
The Flairship is the last working IO blimp on the Fortnite map and can be found sitting above the Rave Cave - not far from the creepy giant panda head. Like The Driftwood, the easiest way to reach The Flairship is by landing on, or near, it at the beginning of the match.
There are, however, a number of other ways to reach The Flairship, such as climbing up the side of the nearby mountain until you reach the platform that allows you to enter the ship. You can also use the ascender which hangs from the blimp!
At the time of writing, you can complete two challenges on The Flairship this season:
- Emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance
- Emote for 5 seconds in The Flairship
Each challenge will reward you with 20k XP, which will help you unlock more rewards from the battle pass.
